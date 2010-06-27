Trending

Gutiérrez takes second career road title

Caisse d'Epargne rider solos in ahead of select group

The men's road race podium

The men's road race podium
(Image credit: Francisco Ventoso)

Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Caisse d'Epargne) topped off his team's dominance of the Spanish road race championships with an unbeatable solo move that garnered him the title.

Francisco Ventoso (Carmiooro NGC) bested Koldo Fernandez de Larrea (Euskaltel-Euskadi) in the sprint for second.

“It was no secret that it was my dream to win today nine years after I won my first Spanish road championship," said Gutiérrez. “Now of course it will be an honor to wear that jersey on the roads of the Tour de France, the most prestigious race in the world.”

“During the race I was not feeling that well because I was still tired after Friday's time trial. I also suffered from the hot weather because in the northern part of Spain we are not used to such high temperatures. Nevertheless I believe that today absolutely everybody suffered because of the weather.”

“On the other hand, I really like this kind of race, very fast and windy all the time. It was good for me and besides that my team did such an incredible work. All my Caisse d’Epargne teammates deserve a part of this title,” he said.

The Spanish ProTour teams Caisse d'Epargne and Euskaltel-Euskadi controlled the early part of the race, waiting until each had a member in a move before backing off the furious pace.

Once they succeeded in placing riders ahead, the work fell to the Xacobeo-Galicia team to take the reins.

Eventually a 13-rider lead group was established. Carlos Barredo, isolated without any Quick Step teammates, launched a move to shed the six Caisse d'Epargne and three Euskaltel-Euskadi riders.

Barredo was joined by Gutierrez, who would not work on orders of his team director. Eventually the Caisse d'Epargne rider dropped Barredo and soloed to the win, leaving the Quick Step rider to be caught and denied a podium place.

The win was Gutierrez' fifth national elite title, after a previous victories in the time trial (2000, 2004, 2005, 2007) and road race (2001).

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Iván Gutiérrez (Caisse d'Epargne)4:49:16
2Francisco José Ventoso (Carmiooro Ngc)0:00:24
3Koldo Fernández (Euskaltel Euskadi)
4Carlos Barredo (Quick Step)
5Jose Joaquín Rojas (Caisse d'Epargne)
6Gustavo César (Xacobeo Galicia)
7Rubén Plaza (Caisse d'Epargne)
8Pablo Lastras (Caisse d'Epargne)
9Joaquin Ortega (Barbot Siper)0:00:26
10Luis Pasamontes (Caisse d'Epargne)
11Luis León Sánchez (Caisse d'Epargne)
12Egoi Martínez (Euskaltel Euskadi)0:00:31
13Alberton Pérez (Euskaltel Euskadi)0:00:55
14Óscar Grau (Burgos 2016 Castilla León)0:02:02
15Luis Angel Maté (Androni Diquigiovann)
16Francisco Manuel Antón (Burgos 2016 Castilla León)
17Aitor Galdos (Euskaltel Euskadi)
18Beñat Urain (Orbea Continental)
19Constantino Zaballa (Centro Ciclismo Loul)
20Gustavo Domínguez (Xacobeo Galicia)
21Marcos García (Xacobeo Galicia)
22Jesus Rosendo (Andalucía Caja Sur)
23Joseba Larralde (Orbea Continental)
24Joaquín Sobrino (Caja Rural)
25Rubén Martínez (Caja Rural)
26Pascual Orengo (Burgos 2016 Castilla León)
27Salvador Guardiola (Heraklion Kastro Mur)
28Pablo Lechuga (Andalucía Caja Sur)
29Jose Alberto Benítez (Footon Servetto Fuji)
30Delio Fernández (Xacobeo Galicia)
31Arturo Mora (Caja Rural)
32Javier Ramírez (Andalucía Caja Sur)
33Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel Euskadi)
34Rafael Serrano (Heraklion Kastro Mur)
35Gorka Verdugo (Euskaltel Euskadi)
36Sergio Pardilla (Carmiooro Ngc)
37Manuel Ortega (Andalucía Caja Sur)
38Rubén Calvo (La Rota Dos Moveis)
39Antonio Cabello (Andalucía Caja Sur)
40Jose Angel Gómez (Andalucía Caja Sur)
41Egoitz García (Caja Rural)
42Rubén Pérez (Euskaltel Euskadi)
43Antonio Piedra (Andalucía Caja Sur)
44David De La Cruz (Caja Rural)
45Rafael Valls (Footon Servetto Fuji)
46Aitor Pérez (Footon Servetto Fuji)
47Jose Vicente Toribio (Andalucía Caja Sur)
48Iban Mayoz (Footon Servetto Fuji)
49David Gutiérrez (Footon Servetto Fuji)
50Imanol Erviti (Caisse d'Epargne)
51Javier Moreno (Andalucía Caja Sur)
52Arkaitz Durán (Footon Servetto Fuji)
53Iñaki Isasi (Euskaltel Euskadi)
54José Herrada (Caja Rural)0:03:43
55Ricardo García (Orbea Continental)0:08:39
56Xabier Zabalo (Orbea Continental)0:10:24
57Jose Vicente García (Caisse d'Epargne)
58Enrique Mata (Footon Servetto Fuji)
59Iván Melero (Burgos 2016 Castilla León)
60Vidal Celis (Footon Servetto Fuji)
61Aketza Peña (Caja Rural)
62Andrés Ave. Antuña (Burgos 2016 Castilla León)
63Gustavo Rodríguez (Xacobeo Galicia)
64Francisco Mancebo (Heraklion Kastro Mur)
65Iván Martínez (Heraklion Kastro Mur)
66Juan Javier Estrada (Andalucía Caja Sur)0:13:40
67Ángel Vicioso (Andalucía Caja Sur)

 

Latest on Cyclingnews