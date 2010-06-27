The men's road race podium (Image credit: Francisco Ventoso)

Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Caisse d'Epargne) topped off his team's dominance of the Spanish road race championships with an unbeatable solo move that garnered him the title.

Francisco Ventoso (Carmiooro NGC) bested Koldo Fernandez de Larrea (Euskaltel-Euskadi) in the sprint for second.

“It was no secret that it was my dream to win today nine years after I won my first Spanish road championship," said Gutiérrez. “Now of course it will be an honor to wear that jersey on the roads of the Tour de France, the most prestigious race in the world.”

“During the race I was not feeling that well because I was still tired after Friday's time trial. I also suffered from the hot weather because in the northern part of Spain we are not used to such high temperatures. Nevertheless I believe that today absolutely everybody suffered because of the weather.”

“On the other hand, I really like this kind of race, very fast and windy all the time. It was good for me and besides that my team did such an incredible work. All my Caisse d’Epargne teammates deserve a part of this title,” he said.

The Spanish ProTour teams Caisse d'Epargne and Euskaltel-Euskadi controlled the early part of the race, waiting until each had a member in a move before backing off the furious pace.

Once they succeeded in placing riders ahead, the work fell to the Xacobeo-Galicia team to take the reins.

Eventually a 13-rider lead group was established. Carlos Barredo, isolated without any Quick Step teammates, launched a move to shed the six Caisse d'Epargne and three Euskaltel-Euskadi riders.

Barredo was joined by Gutierrez, who would not work on orders of his team director. Eventually the Caisse d'Epargne rider dropped Barredo and soloed to the win, leaving the Quick Step rider to be caught and denied a podium place.

The win was Gutierrez' fifth national elite title, after a previous victories in the time trial (2000, 2004, 2005, 2007) and road race (2001).

Full Results