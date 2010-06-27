Gutiérrez takes second career road title
Caisse d'Epargne rider solos in ahead of select group
Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Caisse d'Epargne) topped off his team's dominance of the Spanish road race championships with an unbeatable solo move that garnered him the title.
Francisco Ventoso (Carmiooro NGC) bested Koldo Fernandez de Larrea (Euskaltel-Euskadi) in the sprint for second.
“It was no secret that it was my dream to win today nine years after I won my first Spanish road championship," said Gutiérrez. “Now of course it will be an honor to wear that jersey on the roads of the Tour de France, the most prestigious race in the world.”
“During the race I was not feeling that well because I was still tired after Friday's time trial. I also suffered from the hot weather because in the northern part of Spain we are not used to such high temperatures. Nevertheless I believe that today absolutely everybody suffered because of the weather.”
“On the other hand, I really like this kind of race, very fast and windy all the time. It was good for me and besides that my team did such an incredible work. All my Caisse d’Epargne teammates deserve a part of this title,” he said.
The Spanish ProTour teams Caisse d'Epargne and Euskaltel-Euskadi controlled the early part of the race, waiting until each had a member in a move before backing off the furious pace.
Once they succeeded in placing riders ahead, the work fell to the Xacobeo-Galicia team to take the reins.
Eventually a 13-rider lead group was established. Carlos Barredo, isolated without any Quick Step teammates, launched a move to shed the six Caisse d'Epargne and three Euskaltel-Euskadi riders.
Barredo was joined by Gutierrez, who would not work on orders of his team director. Eventually the Caisse d'Epargne rider dropped Barredo and soloed to the win, leaving the Quick Step rider to be caught and denied a podium place.
The win was Gutierrez' fifth national elite title, after a previous victories in the time trial (2000, 2004, 2005, 2007) and road race (2001).
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jose Iván Gutiérrez (Caisse d'Epargne)
|4:49:16
|2
|Francisco José Ventoso (Carmiooro Ngc)
|0:00:24
|3
|Koldo Fernández (Euskaltel Euskadi)
|4
|Carlos Barredo (Quick Step)
|5
|Jose Joaquín Rojas (Caisse d'Epargne)
|6
|Gustavo César (Xacobeo Galicia)
|7
|Rubén Plaza (Caisse d'Epargne)
|8
|Pablo Lastras (Caisse d'Epargne)
|9
|Joaquin Ortega (Barbot Siper)
|0:00:26
|10
|Luis Pasamontes (Caisse d'Epargne)
|11
|Luis León Sánchez (Caisse d'Epargne)
|12
|Egoi Martínez (Euskaltel Euskadi)
|0:00:31
|13
|Alberton Pérez (Euskaltel Euskadi)
|0:00:55
|14
|Óscar Grau (Burgos 2016 Castilla León)
|0:02:02
|15
|Luis Angel Maté (Androni Diquigiovann)
|16
|Francisco Manuel Antón (Burgos 2016 Castilla León)
|17
|Aitor Galdos (Euskaltel Euskadi)
|18
|Beñat Urain (Orbea Continental)
|19
|Constantino Zaballa (Centro Ciclismo Loul)
|20
|Gustavo Domínguez (Xacobeo Galicia)
|21
|Marcos García (Xacobeo Galicia)
|22
|Jesus Rosendo (Andalucía Caja Sur)
|23
|Joseba Larralde (Orbea Continental)
|24
|Joaquín Sobrino (Caja Rural)
|25
|Rubén Martínez (Caja Rural)
|26
|Pascual Orengo (Burgos 2016 Castilla León)
|27
|Salvador Guardiola (Heraklion Kastro Mur)
|28
|Pablo Lechuga (Andalucía Caja Sur)
|29
|Jose Alberto Benítez (Footon Servetto Fuji)
|30
|Delio Fernández (Xacobeo Galicia)
|31
|Arturo Mora (Caja Rural)
|32
|Javier Ramírez (Andalucía Caja Sur)
|33
|Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel Euskadi)
|34
|Rafael Serrano (Heraklion Kastro Mur)
|35
|Gorka Verdugo (Euskaltel Euskadi)
|36
|Sergio Pardilla (Carmiooro Ngc)
|37
|Manuel Ortega (Andalucía Caja Sur)
|38
|Rubén Calvo (La Rota Dos Moveis)
|39
|Antonio Cabello (Andalucía Caja Sur)
|40
|Jose Angel Gómez (Andalucía Caja Sur)
|41
|Egoitz García (Caja Rural)
|42
|Rubén Pérez (Euskaltel Euskadi)
|43
|Antonio Piedra (Andalucía Caja Sur)
|44
|David De La Cruz (Caja Rural)
|45
|Rafael Valls (Footon Servetto Fuji)
|46
|Aitor Pérez (Footon Servetto Fuji)
|47
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Andalucía Caja Sur)
|48
|Iban Mayoz (Footon Servetto Fuji)
|49
|David Gutiérrez (Footon Servetto Fuji)
|50
|Imanol Erviti (Caisse d'Epargne)
|51
|Javier Moreno (Andalucía Caja Sur)
|52
|Arkaitz Durán (Footon Servetto Fuji)
|53
|Iñaki Isasi (Euskaltel Euskadi)
|54
|José Herrada (Caja Rural)
|0:03:43
|55
|Ricardo García (Orbea Continental)
|0:08:39
|56
|Xabier Zabalo (Orbea Continental)
|0:10:24
|57
|Jose Vicente García (Caisse d'Epargne)
|58
|Enrique Mata (Footon Servetto Fuji)
|59
|Iván Melero (Burgos 2016 Castilla León)
|60
|Vidal Celis (Footon Servetto Fuji)
|61
|Aketza Peña (Caja Rural)
|62
|Andrés Ave. Antuña (Burgos 2016 Castilla León)
|63
|Gustavo Rodríguez (Xacobeo Galicia)
|64
|Francisco Mancebo (Heraklion Kastro Mur)
|65
|Iván Martínez (Heraklion Kastro Mur)
|66
|Juan Javier Estrada (Andalucía Caja Sur)
|0:13:40
|67
|Ángel Vicioso (Andalucía Caja Sur)
