Image 1 of 34 Podium (L-R): Malcolm Rudolph (Jayco-Skins), Michael Hepburn (Jayco-Skins) and Michael Matthews (Jayco-Skins). (Image credit: Greg Johnson) Image 2 of 34 The peloton chasing Ben King (Trek-Livestrong) mid-race. (Image credit: Greg Johnson) Image 3 of 34 Ben King (Trek-Livestrong) was active early in the race, but only managed to pull out a 50 second lead. (Image credit: Greg Johnson) Image 4 of 34 Richard Lang (left) and Nick Aitken descend down Gear Avenue (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 5 of 34 Riders descend beneath the trees on Gear Avenue where they would have appreciated (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 6 of 34 Riders in the men's under 23 road race leave the Midland Highway (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 7 of 34 A single Drapac Porsche rider is surrounded by Jayco/Skins riders (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 8 of 34 Confusion reigned in the home straight as the split in the lead group (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 9 of 34 Two riders up-ahead got away from the lead group (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 10 of 34 Try this on for size: Michael Hepburn is fitted with his Australian jersey on the podium after winning the men's under 23 road race. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 11 of 34 You little beauty! Michael Hepburn from Queensland was wrapped to take gold in the men's under 23 road race championship. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 12 of 34 The peloton in the men's under 23 road race climb Mt.Buninyong early into the 122.4 km race. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 13 of 34 Action from the men's under 23 road race championship in Buninyong. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 14 of 34 Mobile shower: Drapac Porsche's Angus Morton cools himself down on the road during hot conditions in the men's under 23 road race. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 15 of 34 Scott Law (Budget Forklifts) from New South Wales descends down Gear Avenue, Law put in some fine performances on the track in the recent Tasmanian Christmas Carnival Series. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 16 of 34 Riders in the men's under 23 road race descend Gear Avenue in the early stages of the race. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 17 of 34 Early breakaway rider Benjamin King (Trek Livestrong) from Western Australia cools himself off in the searing heat in Buninyong. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 18 of 34 Benjamin King (Trek Livestrong) was away for around five laps of the 122.4km men's under 23 road race. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 19 of 34 Riders were closing the gap on Benjamin King in the second half of the race. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 20 of 34 Angus Morton of Drapac Porsche steers a group up Mt.Buninyong as they close in on Benjamin King out in front. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 21 of 34 The spotlight was on Skins as Michael Hepburn takes a drink during the men's under 23 road race. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 22 of 34 Skins all round as their riders were a dominant force in the lead group during the men's under 23 road race. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 23 of 34 Joseph Lewis (Drapac Porsche) was surrounded by Jayco/Skins riders in the lead group during the closing laps of the men's under 23 road race. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 24 of 34 The business end of the race as riders sneak off the front of the lead group with one lap to go. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 25 of 34 Michael Hepburn receives some encouragement on the climb up the Midland Highway as Jayco/Skins teammate Malcolm Rudolph tries to bridge the gap in the background. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 26 of 34 Hot work: Michael Hepburn (Jayco/Skins) from Queensland cools down on the last lap of the men's under 23 road race. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 27 of 34 One became two as Malcolm Rudolph joined his Jayco/Skins teammate Michael Hepburn on the climb up Mt.Buninyong on the final lap. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 28 of 34 Michael Hepburn (Jayco/Skins) from Queensland had plenty of time to celebrate his win up the home straight in Buninyong. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 29 of 34 Michael Hepburn (Jayco/Skins) from Queensland takes out the men's under 23 road race championship in Buninyong. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 30 of 34 Michael Matthews (right) of Jayco/Skins completes the trifecta as he pulls a mono on the line ahead of Drapac Porsche's Joseph Lewis. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 31 of 34 A hard day at the office: Malcolm Rudolph (Jayco/Skins) from Queensland recovers after his silver medal ride in the men's under 23 road race. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 32 of 34 Gold Medallist Michael Hepburn explains his winning ride to Jayco/Skins teammate and bronze medallist Michael Matthews. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 33 of 34 A mars a day…Sprint and King of the Mountains Champion Benjamin King (Trek Livestrong) bites into one of the sponsors products on the podium in Buninyong. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 34 of 34 The men's under 23 podium (l-r): Malcolm Rudolph (2nd), Michael Hepburn (1st), Michael Matthews (3rd). (Image credit: Shane Goss)

Michael Hepburn (Jayco-Skins) claimed the Under-23 Australian Road Championship after a drag race down the home straight with teammate Malcolm Rudolph (Jayco-Skins). The Jayco-Skins squad dominated the podium with Michael Matthews lifting a wheel off the ground as he took third place in a fierce sprint against Joseph Lewis (Drapac-Porsche).

Hepburn hadn’t contested a road race in the five months prior to today’s race, but knew he entered the event in strong condition. “I knew the form was pretty good,” said Hepburn. “My focus has been on the track but the last month has been just purely road training, so I knew the form was there. I didn’t really expect this; I’m not shocked, but I am surprised.”

Hepburn’s focus will return to the track for a few more months, but he’s looking forward to wearing the jersey during his stint on the road in Italy later this year. “I just thought about that before actually, it’s going to be pretty special wearing the Australian jersey in Under-23 races in Italy,” he said.

Rudolph, just 20 years of age, said the team’s dominate display helped ease the pain of losing Thursday’s criterium title. The Jayco-Skins team, formerly SouthAustralia.com-AIS, also took the top three positions in the Under 23 men’s time trial on Wednesday.

“It was good to get me and Mick up the road at the end, and as we were in control, we just had to ride to the finish and sort it out between us,” said Rudolph. “It was a dominant display by us today which is what we wanted to do after being beaten in Thursday’s criterium. We were very disappointed in that so it’s great to come out today on top."

The Trek-Livestrong team started a tactical race when Ben King followed a solo attack by Matthew Benson. King tore away with Benson, then dropped the rider as he took a reasonable solo lead aimed at forcing the rival teams to work while teammate Timothy Roe sat in on the moves.

While Roe was present in the break that formed with seven laps remaining, the numbers Jayco-Skins and Drapac-Porsche had present made it impossible for the two-man Trek-Livestrong duo to prevail. The break included riders like Nathan Haas, Nick Aitken, Ben Grenda, Benson, Sam Davis, Matthew Clarke, Aaron Donnelly, Hepburn, Richard Lang, Angus Morton, Thomas Palmer and Blair Windsor.

The 17 chasers were joined by a second group, blowing out the chase to 40 riders. That was quickly shattered however when Jayco-Skins place seven riders at the front, tailed by five Drapac-Porsche riders – their combined horsepower tearing the chase group apart.

King was caught as Under 23 time trial winner Rohan Dennis ripped away from the field, putting the hurt on Jayco-Skins’ rivals. Dennis’ efforts narrowed the front selection to 10 as he was caught, setting up a perfect platform for a counter-attack by his teammates.

Hepburn and Rudolph rose from the carnage to play out the final stages of the last lap by themselves. Behind Matthews had a bigger battle on his hands, the Australian Capital Territory rider forced to sprint against Lewis from a bunch of five riders, including Roe.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Hepburn (QLD) 3:20:07 2 Malcolm Rudolph (QLD) 0:00:03 3 Michael Matthews (ACT) 0:00:56 4 Joseph Lewis (NSW) 5 Timothy Roe (SA) 0:00:57 6 Ben Dyball (NSW) 7 Angus Morton (NSW) 8 Luke Durbridge (WA) 9 Geoff Straub (NSW) 0:02:53 10 Rohan Dennis (SA) 11 Ben Grenda (TAS) 0:03:04 12 Nathan Earle (TAS) 0:04:15 13 Reuben Donati (NSW) 0:04:43 14 Ryan Obst (SA) 15 Lachlan Stewart (VIC) 16 Sam Davis (WA) 0:07:41 17 Benjamin King (WA) 18 Kane Walker (VIC) 0:08:03 19 James Mowatt (VIC) 20 Merlin Spranz (SA) 21 Aaron Donnelly (NSW) 0:08:05 22 Douglas Repacholi (WA) 23 Cal Britten (VIC) 24 Alastair Loutit (ACT) 25 Mohammed Adiq Husainie Othman (MAS) 26 Brodie Talbot (NSW) 0:11:23 27 Jason Spencer (VIC) 0:12:49 28 Andrew Arundel (ACT) 0:12:51 29 Rhys Gillett (VIC) 0:13:40 30 Stuart Grimsey (VIC) 0:13:43 DNF Justin Ieronimo (VIC) DNF Tom Last (GBR) DNF Nathan Haas (MTB) DNF Nick Aitken (VIC) DNF Michael Freiberg (WA) DNF Timothy White (VIC) DNF Mitchell Mulhern (QLD) DNF Adam Phelan (ACT) DNF Matthew Benson (SA) DNF Eric Sheppard (VIC) DNF Ben Grieve-Johnson (TAS) DNF Ben Cutajar (QLD) DNF Sam Genge (ACT) DNF Kevin Harnett (SA) DNF Lachlan Ambrose (SA) DNF Owen Cooke (NSW) DNF Ruan Benson (QLD) DNF Daniel Hopper (VIC) DNF Nathan Elliott (VIC) DNF David Hampton (NSW) DNF Daniel Swanbury (NSW) DNF David Abraham (TAS) DNF Samuel Beveridge (VIC) DNF Peter Braunsteins (VIC) DNF Daniel Braunsteins (VIC) DNF Mitch Brogden (VIC) DNF Alex Carver (NSW) DNF Andrew Christie (VIC) DNF Matthew Clark (VIC) DNF Kristopher Collins (NSW) DNF Ivan Cook (QLD) DNF Patrick Drapac (VIC) DNF Sean Evangelista (QLD) DNF Luke Fetch (VIC) DNF Benjamin Fleming (QLD) DNF Luca Giacomin (VIC) DNF Philip Grenfell (NSW) DNF Trevor Griffiths (VIC) DNF Doug Hagger (TAS) DNF James Henry (VIC) DNF James Hepburn (QLD) DNF Benjamin Hill (NSW) DNF Craig Hutton (NSW) DNF Patrick Lane (VIC) DNF Richard Lang (NSW) DNF Scott Law (NSW) DNF Peter Loft (TAS) DNF Vivian Mccarthy (VIC) DNF James Mcdulling (NSW) DNF Thomas Palmer (ACT) DNF Michael Phelan (ACT) DNF Liam Poole (NSW) DNF Joshua Prete (QLD) DNF Danny Pulbrook (TAS) DNF James Quinton (ACT) DNF Harry Rassie (QLD) DNF Thomas Robinson (TAS) DNF Dean Sanfilippo (VIC) DNF Dale Scarfe (NSW) DNF Clive Silcock (VIC) DNF Alexander Smyth (VIC) DNF Joel Stearnes (TAS) DNF Joshua Taylor (NSW) DNF Paul Van Der Ploeg (VIC) DNF Nicholas Walker (VIC) DNF Dylan Wallis (SA) DNF Jackson Wardrop (QLD) DNF Matthew Williams (QLD) DNF Christopher Williams (NSW) DNF Trent Williams (VIC) DNF Blair Windsor (NSW) DNF James Langedyk (VIC) DNF Patrick Gill (WA) DNF Jeremy Hills (TAS) DNF Brenton Jones (VIC) DNF Timothy Cameron (ACT) DNS Johann Esterhuyzen (NSW) DNS Louis Evangelista (QLD) DNS Michael Fitzgerald (WA) DNS Peter Johnstone (VIC) DNS Glenn O'shea (VIC) DNS Carson Tully (VIC)

