Trending

Hasanovic wins men's title

Krtinic beats teammate in women's race

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esad Hasanovic (Partizan)0:39:29
2Nikola Stefanovic (Partizan)0:00:53
3Milanko Petrovic (Metalac)0:00:59
4Gabor Kasa (Spartak)0:01:39
5Goran Šmelcerovic (Radnicki)0:01:40
6Nikola Kozomara (Partizan)0:02:00
7Srdan Omakovic (AS)0:02:51
8Dejan Maric (Železnicar MBN)0:02:56
9Marko Stankovic (Metalac)0:03:09
10Marko Vuleta-Ðukanov (AS)
11Marko Sudaric (AS)0:03:11
12Vladimir Vulicevic (Metalac)0:06:29
13Adam Helfrik (Spartak)0:06:37
14Aleksa Maric (Bike Crvena Zvezda)0:07:30
15Ivan Rvovic (Velo)0:10:58
16Nikola Milanovic (Policajac)0:12:51

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jovana Krtinic (AS)0:15:08
2Ivana Miucic (AS)0:00:25
3Tamara Luhovic (Spartak)0:00:43
4Dragana Kovacevic (Avala)0:00:54
5Marija Kuzeljevic (Bike Crvena Zvezda)0:01:47

Latest on Cyclingnews