Frantisek Rabon (Team HTC - Columbia) claimed the Czech men’s time trial championship with his time of 0:47:26 minutes. It’s Rabon’s third national title in the discipline, having won on the previous two occasions.

Jan Barta (Team Netapp) took second place at the event in Holic, 45 seconds behind Rabon. Leopold Konig (PSK Whirlpool - Author) was third fastest, while team-mate Stanislav Kozubek took fourth place.

Elsewhere Rabon’s HTC-Columbia team-mate Tony Martin claimed his first time trial champion jersey at the German title race.