Rabon wins third straight championship

Barta, Konig complete podium

Frantisek Rabon (Team HTC-Columbia)

(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Frantisek Rabon with Leopold König

(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Karel Kopr (Slavia Praha)

(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Leopold König (PSK Whirlpool-Author)

(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Frantisek Rabon (Team HTC-Columbia)

(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Stanislav Kozubek (PSK Whirlpool-Author)

(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Jan Bárta (NetApp)

(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Milan Kadlec (ASC Dukla Praha)

(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Leopold König (PSK Whirlpool-Author)

(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Elite men's podium (l-r): Barta, Rabon, König

(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)

Frantisek Rabon (Team HTC - Columbia) claimed the Czech men’s time trial championship with his time of 0:47:26 minutes. It’s Rabon’s third national title in the discipline, having won on the previous two occasions.

Jan Barta (Team Netapp) took second place at the event in Holic, 45 seconds behind Rabon. Leopold Konig (PSK Whirlpool - Author) was third fastest, while team-mate Stanislav Kozubek took fourth place.

Elsewhere Rabon’s HTC-Columbia team-mate Tony Martin claimed his first time trial champion jersey at the German title race.

Full Results
1Frantisek Rabon (Team HTC - Columbia)0:47:26
2Jan Barta (Team Netapp)0:00:45
3Leopold Konig (PSK Whirlpool - Author)0:00:57
4Stanislav Kozubek (PSK Whirlpool - Author)0:01:59
5Tomas Okrouhlicky (AC Sparta Praha)0:02:11
6Jakub Novak0:02:18
7Ladislav Fabisovsky (AC Sparta Praha)0:02:41
8Milan Kadlec0:02:43
9Jiri Hudecek0:02:48
10Frantisek Kloucek (PSK Whirlpool - Author)0:02:52
11Jaroslav Kulhavy0:03:09
12Jakub Svoboda0:03:10
13Jiri Bares0:03:44
14Roman Furst0:04:03
15Petr Lechner (Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss)0:04:08
16Lubomir Petrus (BKCP - Powerplus)0:04:31
17Vojtech Hacecky (Atlas Personal)
18Petr Novák0:04:49
19Jiri Hochmann0:05:01
20Antonin Linda
21Martin Blaha0:05:06
22Ludek Blinka0:05:28
23Jan Wolf0:05:39
24Marek Mixa0:05:56
25Jan Dostal0:05:58
26Jiri Jezek (Tusnad Cycling Team)0:05:59
27Ondrej Vendolsy0:06:22
28Libor Pohanka0:06:30
29Josef Hosek0:06:32
30Petr Lazar0:06:37
31Tomas Salaj0:06:38
32Lukas Stanek0:06:48
33Adam Simek0:07:11
34Petr Kaltofen (PSK Whirlpool - Author)0:07:16
35Roman Galatík0:07:19
36Vojtech Dlouhy (PSK Whirlpool - Author)0:07:20
37Josef Manousek0:07:30
38Pavel Stöhr0:07:48
39Pavel Jelínek0:07:53
40Petr Kohlbeck0:09:14
41Marcel Babán0:09:18
42Jindrich Dlask0:09:20
43Tomáš Janošek0:09:35
44Marek Zaoral0:10:10
45Ondrej Stránský0:10:11
46Michal Benda0:10:17
47Josef Krátký0:10:21
48Karel Kopr0:10:31
49Radek Hrachovec0:10:42
50Petr Culka0:10:59
51Nikolas Maršálek0:11:02
52Jan Stöhr0:11:10
53Jan Drbohlav0:11:38
54Karel Dvorák0:13:29
55Jakub Erler0:17:36

 

