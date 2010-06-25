Rabon wins third straight championship
Barta, Konig complete podium
Image 1 of 10
Image 2 of 10
Image 3 of 10
Image 4 of 10
Image 5 of 10
Image 6 of 10
Image 7 of 10
Image 8 of 10
Image 9 of 10
Image 10 of 10
Frantisek Rabon (Team HTC - Columbia) claimed the Czech men’s time trial championship with his time of 0:47:26 minutes. It’s Rabon’s third national title in the discipline, having won on the previous two occasions.
Jan Barta (Team Netapp) took second place at the event in Holic, 45 seconds behind Rabon. Leopold Konig (PSK Whirlpool - Author) was third fastest, while team-mate Stanislav Kozubek took fourth place.
Elsewhere Rabon’s HTC-Columbia team-mate Tony Martin claimed his first time trial champion jersey at the German title race.
|1
|Frantisek Rabon (Team HTC - Columbia)
|0:47:26
|2
|Jan Barta (Team Netapp)
|0:00:45
|3
|Leopold Konig (PSK Whirlpool - Author)
|0:00:57
|4
|Stanislav Kozubek (PSK Whirlpool - Author)
|0:01:59
|5
|Tomas Okrouhlicky (AC Sparta Praha)
|0:02:11
|6
|Jakub Novak
|0:02:18
|7
|Ladislav Fabisovsky (AC Sparta Praha)
|0:02:41
|8
|Milan Kadlec
|0:02:43
|9
|Jiri Hudecek
|0:02:48
|10
|Frantisek Kloucek (PSK Whirlpool - Author)
|0:02:52
|11
|Jaroslav Kulhavy
|0:03:09
|12
|Jakub Svoboda
|0:03:10
|13
|Jiri Bares
|0:03:44
|14
|Roman Furst
|0:04:03
|15
|Petr Lechner (Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss)
|0:04:08
|16
|Lubomir Petrus (BKCP - Powerplus)
|0:04:31
|17
|Vojtech Hacecky (Atlas Personal)
|18
|Petr Novák
|0:04:49
|19
|Jiri Hochmann
|0:05:01
|20
|Antonin Linda
|21
|Martin Blaha
|0:05:06
|22
|Ludek Blinka
|0:05:28
|23
|Jan Wolf
|0:05:39
|24
|Marek Mixa
|0:05:56
|25
|Jan Dostal
|0:05:58
|26
|Jiri Jezek (Tusnad Cycling Team)
|0:05:59
|27
|Ondrej Vendolsy
|0:06:22
|28
|Libor Pohanka
|0:06:30
|29
|Josef Hosek
|0:06:32
|30
|Petr Lazar
|0:06:37
|31
|Tomas Salaj
|0:06:38
|32
|Lukas Stanek
|0:06:48
|33
|Adam Simek
|0:07:11
|34
|Petr Kaltofen (PSK Whirlpool - Author)
|0:07:16
|35
|Roman Galatík
|0:07:19
|36
|Vojtech Dlouhy (PSK Whirlpool - Author)
|0:07:20
|37
|Josef Manousek
|0:07:30
|38
|Pavel Stöhr
|0:07:48
|39
|Pavel Jelínek
|0:07:53
|40
|Petr Kohlbeck
|0:09:14
|41
|Marcel Babán
|0:09:18
|42
|Jindrich Dlask
|0:09:20
|43
|Tomáš Janošek
|0:09:35
|44
|Marek Zaoral
|0:10:10
|45
|Ondrej Stránský
|0:10:11
|46
|Michal Benda
|0:10:17
|47
|Josef Krátký
|0:10:21
|48
|Karel Kopr
|0:10:31
|49
|Radek Hrachovec
|0:10:42
|50
|Petr Culka
|0:10:59
|51
|Nikolas Maršálek
|0:11:02
|52
|Jan Stöhr
|0:11:10
|53
|Jan Drbohlav
|0:11:38
|54
|Karel Dvorák
|0:13:29
|55
|Jakub Erler
|0:17:36
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Movistar and Alé announce kit partnershipBlue colourway will stay
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy