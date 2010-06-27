Trending

McCann keeps Irish title

Irvine nearly two minutes behind

David McCann has claimed yet another Irish time trial championship, after posting a time nearly two minutes quicker than nearest rival Martyn Irvine. Behind McCann the times were close, with Aaron Buggle just three seconds off Irvine and fourth placed David O’Loughlin a further six seconds behind.

McCann’s victory over the 30.4 kilometre course gave the Irishman his second consecutive title. He has claimed the title on six occasions throughout his career.

Results

Elite men - 30.4 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David McCann0:48:46
2Martyn Irvine0:01:59
3Aaron Buggle0:02:02
4David O'Loughlin0:02:08
5Marcus Christie0:02:22

 

