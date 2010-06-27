David McCann has claimed yet another Irish time trial championship, after posting a time nearly two minutes quicker than nearest rival Martyn Irvine. Behind McCann the times were close, with Aaron Buggle just three seconds off Irvine and fourth placed David O’Loughlin a further six seconds behind.

McCann’s victory over the 30.4 kilometre course gave the Irishman his second consecutive title. He has claimed the title on six occasions throughout his career.

Results