Kvasina claims men's title

Gracin wins women's crown

Image 1 of 3

U23 men's podium (L-R): Juraj Ugrinic (Meridiana Kamen), Luka Grubic (Gs Brisot Cardin Bibanese) and Boris Legovic (Meridiana Kamen)

(Image credit: Ivo Rilovic)
Image 2 of 3

Elite men's podium (L-R): Bruno Radotic (Meridiana Kamen), Matija Kvasina (Zheroquadro Radenska) and Bojan Rafaj (Bk Rijeka)

(Image credit: Ivo Rilovic)
Image 3 of 3

Jelena Gracin (Bgk Tuskanac) on her way to the Croatian women's title.

(Image credit: Ivo Rilovic)

Results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matija Kvasina (Zheroquadro Radenska)
2Bruno Radotic (Meridiana Kamen)
3Bojan Rafaj (Bk Rijeka)

U23 Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Luka Grubic (Gs Brisot Cardin Bibanese)
2Juraj Ugrinic (Meridiana Kamen)
3Boris Legovic (Meridiana Kamen)

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jelena Gracin (Bgk Tuskanac)
2Wanda Svrakic (Bk Rijeka)
3Antonela Ferencic (Bk Mtb Istra Pazin)

