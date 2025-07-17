Florian Lipowitz moves into Tour de France podium contention with third on Hautacam

By published

Primož Roglič solid but German steps up with strong climbing performance

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe team&#039;s German rider Florian Lipowitz cycles in the ascent of Hautacam during the 12th stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 180.6 km between Auch and Hautacam, in the Pyrenees mountains of southwestern France, on July 17, 2025. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

After a somewhat quiet Tour de France so far, Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe moved into a promising position on stage 12, with Florian Lipowitz taking fourth on the stage whilst Primož Roglič recorded his best result of the race so far in ninth.

Exactly what Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe are aiming at in this race has been hard to pin down so far, with nominal leader Roglič hesitant to play up any big goals, but after stage 12, it seems a top GC finish could be an ambition, though perhaps with Lipowitz instead.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.