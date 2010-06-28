Trending

A table of champions: Meet the 2010 national champions

A summary of the new riders in national colours

The majority of the national championship races around the globe have now been run and one, save for a few one-off events. To make things a little easier, Cyclingnews has compiled this table of new champions so you know who will ride in their national colours for the next 12 months.

While the bulk of the championships are out of the way, there’s still a few key titles to be decided. They include the USPro Championships and the United Kingdom’s time trial championship, both of which are staged later in the season.

You can click through to our full coverage of a championship by clicking on the nation at the left. If you have results or photos from any championship we’re currently missing below, feel free to drop us an e-mail at cyclingnews@cyclingnews.com.


Men RRMen TTWomen RRWomen TTU23 RRU23 TT
Argentina
Australia Travis MeyerCameron MeyerRuth CorsetAmber HallidayMichael HepburnRohan Dennis
AustriaHarald StarzengruberAndrea Graus
BelarusAleksandr KuschynskiBranislav Samoilav
Belgium Stijn DevolderStijn DevolderLiesbet De Vocht
BrazilMurilo FischerLuis Tavares AmorimDebora Cristina GerhardThiago Nardin
BulgariaDanail Petrov Andanov
Canada Will RoutleySvein TuftJoelle NumainvilleJulie BeveridgeArnaud Papillon
Chile
Colombia
Costa Rica
Croatia Radoslav RoginaMatija KvasinaJelena GracinLuka Grubic
CubaRaul GranjelArnold AlcoleaYudelmis Dominguez MasagueDalila Rodriguez Hernandez
Czech RepublicPetr BencíkFrantisek RabonMartina SáblíkováMartina Sablikova
DenmarkNicki SørensenJakob FuglsangAnnika LangvadAnnika LangvadRicky Eno Jorgensen
Dutch AntillesMarc de MaarMarc de Maar
Estonia Kalle KriitTanel KangertGrete TreierGrete TreierMartin Puusep
FinlandJussi Veikkanen
France Thomas VoecklerNicolas VogondyMélodie LesueurJeannie Longo-CiprelliAnthony Delaplace
Germany Christian KneesTony MartinCharlotte BeckerJudith ArndtJohn Degenkolb
Great BritainGeraint ThomasBradley WigginsEmma PooleyEmma Pooley
Greece
GuatemalaEdgar Miguel Hoch OrozcoMiguel Ángel Muñoz Yac
HungaryPeter KusztorAnikó RévészGabor Fejes
IranMahdi SohrabiHossein Askari
Ireland Matt BrammeierDavid McCannOlivia Dillon
Israel Niv LibnerEyal RahatInbar RonenYarden Avidani
Italy Giovanni ViscontiMarco PinottiMonia BaccailleTatiana GuderzoStefano Agostini
Japan Takashi MiyazawaShinichi FukushimaMayuko HagiwaraMayuko Hagiwara
KazakhstanMaxim GourovAndrey Mizurov
LatviaRaivis Belohvoscics
Lithuania Ignatas KonovalovasAusrine Trebaite
LuxembourgFrank SchleckAndy SchleckChristine Majerus
MaltaEtienne Bonello
Mexico
Moldova
NetherlandsNiki TerpstraJos Van EmdenLoes GunnewijkMarianne Vos
New ZealandJack BauerMelissa HoltRushlee BuchananGordon McCauleyMichael Vink
Norway Thor HushovdEdvald Boasson HagenLise Hafsø NøstvoldGunn HillerenMagnus Børresen
Poland Jacek MorajkoJaroslaw MaryczMalgorzta Jasinska
PortugalRui Miguel Sousa BarbosaRui CostaVanessa FernandesNelson Oliveria
Puerto Rico
RomaniaAndrei NechitaGeorge Daniel Anghelache
RussiaAlexander KolobnevVladimir GusevTatiana Antoshina
Serbia & MontenegroEsad HasanovicJovana Krtinic
Slovakia Jakub NovákMartin VelitsKatarína UhlarikováAlzbeta PavlendovaJakub Novák
Slovenia
South AfricaChristoff van HeerdenKevin EvansCherise TaylorCashandra SlingerlandJohann van ZylReinardt Janse van Rensburg
Spain Jose Iván GutiérrezLuis Leon SanchezLeire Olaberria DorronsoroLeire Olaberria DorronsoroAlbert TorresJesus Herrada Lopez
Sweden Michael StevensonGustav LarssonEmma JohanssonEmilia Fahlin
SwitzerlandMartin ElmigerRubens BertogliatiEmilie AubryPascale SchniderMichael Baer
Ukraine Vitaliy PopkovVitaliy Popkov
USATaylor PhinneyMara AbbottEvelyn StevensBen KingAndrew Talansky
Uzbekistan
VenezuelaJose ContrerasTomas GilDaniely GarciaDaniely GarciaYonathan MonsalveCarlos Galviz

 