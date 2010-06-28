A table of champions: Meet the 2010 national champions
A summary of the new riders in national colours
The majority of the national championship races around the globe have now been run and one, save for a few one-off events. To make things a little easier, Cyclingnews has compiled this table of new champions so you know who will ride in their national colours for the next 12 months.
While the bulk of the championships are out of the way, there’s still a few key titles to be decided. They include the USPro Championships and the United Kingdom’s time trial championship, both of which are staged later in the season.
You can click through to our full coverage of a championship by clicking on the nation at the left. If you have results or photos from any championship we’re currently missing below, feel free to drop us an e-mail at cyclingnews@cyclingnews.com.
|Men RR
|Men TT
|Women RR
|Women TT
|U23 RR
|U23 TT
|Argentina
|Australia
|Travis Meyer
|Cameron Meyer
|Ruth Corset
|Amber Halliday
|Michael Hepburn
|Rohan Dennis
|Austria
|Harald Starzengruber
|Andrea Graus
|Belarus
|Aleksandr Kuschynski
|Branislav Samoilav
|Belgium
|Stijn Devolder
|Stijn Devolder
|Liesbet De Vocht
|Brazil
|Murilo Fischer
|Luis Tavares Amorim
|Debora Cristina Gerhard
|Thiago Nardin
|Bulgaria
|Danail Petrov Andanov
|Canada
|Will Routley
|Svein Tuft
|Joelle Numainville
|Julie Beveridge
|Arnaud Papillon
|Chile
|Colombia
|Costa Rica
|Croatia
|Radoslav Rogina
|Matija Kvasina
|Jelena Gracin
|Luka Grubic
|Cuba
|Raul Granjel
|Arnold Alcolea
|Yudelmis Dominguez Masague
|Dalila Rodriguez Hernandez
|Czech Republic
|Petr Bencík
|Frantisek Rabon
|Martina Sáblíková
|Martina Sablikova
|Denmark
|Nicki Sørensen
|Jakob Fuglsang
|Annika Langvad
|Annika Langvad
|Ricky Eno Jorgensen
|Dutch Antilles
|Marc de Maar
|Marc de Maar
|Estonia
|Kalle Kriit
|Tanel Kangert
|Grete Treier
|Grete Treier
|Martin Puusep
|Finland
|Jussi Veikkanen
|France
|Thomas Voeckler
|Nicolas Vogondy
|Mélodie Lesueur
|Jeannie Longo-Ciprelli
|Anthony Delaplace
|Germany
|Christian Knees
|Tony Martin
|Charlotte Becker
|Judith Arndt
|John Degenkolb
|Great Britain
|Geraint Thomas
|Bradley Wiggins
|Emma Pooley
|Emma Pooley
|Greece
|Guatemala
|Edgar Miguel Hoch Orozco
|Miguel Ángel Muñoz Yac
|Hungary
|Peter Kusztor
|Anikó Révész
|Gabor Fejes
|Iran
|Mahdi Sohrabi
|Hossein Askari
|Ireland
|Matt Brammeier
|David McCann
|Olivia Dillon
|Israel
|Niv Libner
|Eyal Rahat
|Inbar Ronen
|Yarden Avidani
|Italy
|Giovanni Visconti
|Marco Pinotti
|Monia Baccaille
|Tatiana Guderzo
|Stefano Agostini
|Japan
|Takashi Miyazawa
|Shinichi Fukushima
|Mayuko Hagiwara
|Mayuko Hagiwara
|Kazakhstan
|Maxim Gourov
|Andrey Mizurov
|Latvia
|Raivis Belohvoscics
|Lithuania
|Ignatas Konovalovas
|Ausrine Trebaite
|Luxembourg
|Frank Schleck
|Andy Schleck
|Christine Majerus
|Malta
|Etienne Bonello
|Mexico
|Moldova
|Netherlands
|Niki Terpstra
|Jos Van Emden
|Loes Gunnewijk
|Marianne Vos
|New Zealand
|Jack Bauer
|Melissa Holt
|Rushlee Buchanan
|Gordon McCauley
|Michael Vink
|Norway
|Thor Hushovd
|Edvald Boasson Hagen
|Lise Hafsø Nøstvold
|Gunn Hilleren
|Magnus Børresen
|Poland
|Jacek Morajko
|Jaroslaw Marycz
|Malgorzta Jasinska
|Portugal
|Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa
|Rui Costa
|Vanessa Fernandes
|Nelson Oliveria
|Puerto Rico
|Romania
|Andrei Nechita
|George Daniel Anghelache
|Russia
|Alexander Kolobnev
|Vladimir Gusev
|Tatiana Antoshina
|Serbia & Montenegro
|Esad Hasanovic
|Jovana Krtinic
|Slovakia
|Jakub Novák
|Martin Velits
|Katarína Uhlariková
|Alzbeta Pavlendova
|Jakub Novák
|Slovenia
|South Africa
|Christoff van Heerden
|Kevin Evans
|Cherise Taylor
|Cashandra Slingerland
|Johann van Zyl
|Reinardt Janse van Rensburg
|Spain
|Jose Iván Gutiérrez
|Luis Leon Sanchez
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro
|Albert Torres
|Jesus Herrada Lopez
|Sweden
|Michael Stevenson
|Gustav Larsson
|Emma Johansson
|Emilia Fahlin
|Switzerland
|Martin Elmiger
|Rubens Bertogliati
|Emilie Aubry
|Pascale Schnider
|Michael Baer
|Ukraine
|Vitaliy Popkov
|Vitaliy Popkov
|USA
|Taylor Phinney
|Mara Abbott
|Evelyn Stevens
|Ben King
|Andrew Talansky
|Uzbekistan
|Venezuela
|Jose Contreras
|Tomas Gil
|Daniely Garcia
|Daniely Garcia
|Yonathan Monsalve
|Carlos Galviz
