Baccaille repeats as champion

Team Valdarno rider takes 12th national title of career

Image 1 of 21

World Champion Tatiana Guderzo is happy that her teammate won the championship.

(Image credit: April Pedersen Santinon)
Image 2 of 21

Monia Baccaille (Team Valdarno) celebrates her second straight Italian national road championship.

(Image credit: Settimana Tricolore)
Image 3 of 21

The leaders climb the Foresto di Pagnano road into the centre of Asolo.

(Image credit: April Pedersen Santinon)
Image 4 of 21

The chasers head toward the center of town on the first of five laps.

(Image credit: April Pedersen Santinon)
Image 5 of 21

The stragglers make their way among the team cars on the cobbled climb.

(Image credit: April Pedersen Santinon)
Image 6 of 21

More riders head towards the GPM.

(Image credit: April Pedersen Santinon)
Image 7 of 21

Former World Champion Dana Ziliute is now a direttore sportivo of the Safi-Pasta Zara Manhattan team.

(Image credit: April Pedersen Santinon)
Image 8 of 21

Riders pass town hall on their second lap.

(Image credit: April Pedersen Santinon)
Image 9 of 21

The castle belonged to the Queen of Cyprus.

(Image credit: April Pedersen Santinon)
Image 10 of 21

Riders head down Via Browning, named after the poet.

(Image credit: April Pedersen Santinon)
Image 11 of 21

Riders head through the center of town of the third lap.

(Image credit: April Pedersen Santinon)
Image 12 of 21

The Giro d'Italia went up this same street last month.

(Image credit: April Pedersen Santinon)
Image 13 of 21

The descent starts on Via Browning.

(Image credit: April Pedersen Santinon)
Image 14 of 21

Riders on Via Browning on the fourth lap.

(Image credit: April Pedersen Santinon)
Image 15 of 21

They will pass this way one more time.

(Image credit: April Pedersen Santinon)
Image 16 of 21

Riders begin the descent of the Forestuzzo road on the penultimate lap.

(Image credit: April Pedersen Santinon)
Image 17 of 21

A large crowd came out to see the race.

(Image credit: April Pedersen Santinon)
Image 18 of 21

The town of Riese Pio X also hosted a stage of the Giro d'Italia in 2007.

(Image credit: April Pedersen Santinon)
Image 19 of 21

Monia Baccaile wears the tricolored jersey for the second consecutive year.

(Image credit: April Pedersen Santinon)
Image 20 of 21

Monia Baccaile lets loose with the bubbly.

(Image credit: April Pedersen Santinon)
Image 21 of 21

The women's podium (l-r): Alessandra D'Ettorre, Monia Baccaille and Lorena Foresi.

(Image credit: Settimana Tricolore)

Monia Baccaille (Team Valdarno) won Italy's elite women's road championship for the second straight year after winning a sprint from an 11-rider lead group. Baccaille bested Alessandra D'Ettorre (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi) and Lorena Foresi (Safi - Pasta Zara) in the 137km championship race to take the 12th national championship of her career.

"Between road and track, I arrived at my twelfth Italian title, but this kind of emotion you never get used to," said Baccaille. "I have to thank [teammate] Tatiana Guderzo, who today has sacrificed for me and whose support was essential to return to wearing this jersey."

The lead group of 11 riders formed after 66km of racing and finished the day more than four minutes ahead of the nearest chaser and nearly 10 minute ahead of the peloton. Valentina Bastianelli (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi) made a strong attack on the final circuit, but was absorbed on the Asolo ascent. The lead group remained together through to the finish where the 26-year-old Baccaille sprinted to victory.

Full Results
1Monia Baccaille (Team Valdarno)3:44:31
2Alessandra D'Ettorre (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi)
3Lorena Foresi (Safi - Pasta Zara)
4Valentina Bastianelli (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi)
5Francesca Tognali (Vaiano Solaristech)
6Gloria Presti (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi)
7Alessandra Borchi (Gauss RDZ Ormu)
8Marta Tagliaferro (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi)
9Jennifer Fiori (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi)0:00:05
10Alice Donadoni (Gauss RDZ Ormu)
11Laura Bozzolo (Team Valdarno)0:00:11
12Federica Primavera0:04:01
13Odette Bertolin (Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo)0:07:09
14Silvia Valsecchi (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi)
15Tatiana Guderzo (Team Valdarno)0:09:58
16Giada Borgato (Gauss RDZ Ormu)
17Ilaria Rinaldi
18Eleonora Patuzzo (Safi - Pasta Zara)
19Simona Frapporti (Vaiano Solaristech)
20Francesca Faustini (Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo)
21Eleonora Suelotto (Gauss RDZ Ormu)
22Alessia Quarta
23Luisa Tamanini (Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo)
24Chiara Vanni (Vaiano Solaristech)
25Tania Belvederesi (Team Valdarno)
26Eva Lechner
27Laura Basso
28Elena Berlato (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi)
29Valentina Carretta (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi)
30Giulia Lazzerini (S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox)
31Martina Corazza (Team Valdarno)
32Serena Mensa (S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox)
33Noemi Cantele (HTC Columbia Women)
34Samantha Galassi (S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox)
35Barbara Guarischi (S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox)
36Giorgia Bronzini (Gauss RDZ Ormu)

