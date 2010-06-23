Baccaille repeats as champion
Team Valdarno rider takes 12th national title of career
Monia Baccaille (Team Valdarno) won Italy's elite women's road championship for the second straight year after winning a sprint from an 11-rider lead group. Baccaille bested Alessandra D'Ettorre (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi) and Lorena Foresi (Safi - Pasta Zara) in the 137km championship race to take the 12th national championship of her career.
"Between road and track, I arrived at my twelfth Italian title, but this kind of emotion you never get used to," said Baccaille. "I have to thank [teammate] Tatiana Guderzo, who today has sacrificed for me and whose support was essential to return to wearing this jersey."
The lead group of 11 riders formed after 66km of racing and finished the day more than four minutes ahead of the nearest chaser and nearly 10 minute ahead of the peloton. Valentina Bastianelli (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi) made a strong attack on the final circuit, but was absorbed on the Asolo ascent. The lead group remained together through to the finish where the 26-year-old Baccaille sprinted to victory.
|1
|Monia Baccaille (Team Valdarno)
|3:44:31
|2
|Alessandra D'Ettorre (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi)
|3
|Lorena Foresi (Safi - Pasta Zara)
|4
|Valentina Bastianelli (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi)
|5
|Francesca Tognali (Vaiano Solaristech)
|6
|Gloria Presti (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi)
|7
|Alessandra Borchi (Gauss RDZ Ormu)
|8
|Marta Tagliaferro (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi)
|9
|Jennifer Fiori (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi)
|0:00:05
|10
|Alice Donadoni (Gauss RDZ Ormu)
|11
|Laura Bozzolo (Team Valdarno)
|0:00:11
|12
|Federica Primavera
|0:04:01
|13
|Odette Bertolin (Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo)
|0:07:09
|14
|Silvia Valsecchi (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi)
|15
|Tatiana Guderzo (Team Valdarno)
|0:09:58
|16
|Giada Borgato (Gauss RDZ Ormu)
|17
|Ilaria Rinaldi
|18
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Safi - Pasta Zara)
|19
|Simona Frapporti (Vaiano Solaristech)
|20
|Francesca Faustini (Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo)
|21
|Eleonora Suelotto (Gauss RDZ Ormu)
|22
|Alessia Quarta
|23
|Luisa Tamanini (Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo)
|24
|Chiara Vanni (Vaiano Solaristech)
|25
|Tania Belvederesi (Team Valdarno)
|26
|Eva Lechner
|27
|Laura Basso
|28
|Elena Berlato (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi)
|29
|Valentina Carretta (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi)
|30
|Giulia Lazzerini (S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox)
|31
|Martina Corazza (Team Valdarno)
|32
|Serena Mensa (S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox)
|33
|Noemi Cantele (HTC Columbia Women)
|34
|Samantha Galassi (S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox)
|35
|Barbara Guarischi (S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox)
|36
|Giorgia Bronzini (Gauss RDZ Ormu)
