World Champion Tatiana Guderzo is happy that her teammate won the championship. Monia Baccaille (Team Valdarno) celebrates her second straight Italian national road championship. The women's podium (l-r): Alessandra D'Ettorre, Monia Baccaille and Lorena Foresi.

Monia Baccaille (Team Valdarno) won Italy's elite women's road championship for the second straight year after winning a sprint from an 11-rider lead group. Baccaille bested Alessandra D'Ettorre (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi) and Lorena Foresi (Safi - Pasta Zara) in the 137km championship race to take the 12th national championship of her career.

"Between road and track, I arrived at my twelfth Italian title, but this kind of emotion you never get used to," said Baccaille. "I have to thank [teammate] Tatiana Guderzo, who today has sacrificed for me and whose support was essential to return to wearing this jersey."

The lead group of 11 riders formed after 66km of racing and finished the day more than four minutes ahead of the nearest chaser and nearly 10 minute ahead of the peloton. Valentina Bastianelli (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi) made a strong attack on the final circuit, but was absorbed on the Asolo ascent. The lead group remained together through to the finish where the 26-year-old Baccaille sprinted to victory.