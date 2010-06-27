In a season of near-missed for Alexandr Kolobnev, the Team Katusha rider finally took the win he was after with victory in the elite men's road race at Russia's national titles.

He led home a field dominated by Katusha riders - his teammates Vladimir Gusev, Eduard Vorganov and Pavel Brutt taking second, fourth and fifth respectively. And he paid tribute to the work done by those same teammates after the finish.

"First of all I want to thank the whole team for their work and help - they gave me a chance to win. It wasn't just my victory, but Katusha's victory," said Kolobnev.

"Today wasn't an easy race because it was made more difficult by the incredibly hot temperature; the conditions were extreme," he continued.

With the Tour de France fast approaching the new Russian champ is happy with how his performance bodes for the upcoming Grand Tour. "It was also a good test before the Tour de France. I am very happy. This is a great moment for me."

Brief Results