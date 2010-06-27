Image 1 of 17 The final men's podium (Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen) Image 2 of 17 Nicki Sørensen tops the podium in the Danish championship (Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen) Image 3 of 17 Lars Bak, Nicki Sørensen and Anders Lund on the Danish road race podium (Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen) Image 4 of 17 Lars Bak (HTC-Columbia) came in third. (Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen) Image 5 of 17 Nicki Sørensen (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen) Image 6 of 17 Anders Lund (Saxo Bank) comes in third. (Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen) Image 7 of 17 Lars Bak (HTC-Columbia) comes in second (Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen) Image 8 of 17 Nicki Sørensen (Saxo Bank) wins his national title (Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen) Image 9 of 17 Nicki Sørensen (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen) Image 10 of 17 The ProTour teams controlled the race (Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen) Image 11 of 17 The peloton was well populated by the Saxo Bank team (Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen) Image 12 of 17 The Danish men's road championships (Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen) Image 13 of 17 The hills helped with the selection (Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen) Image 14 of 17 Saxo Bank riders work together (Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen) Image 15 of 17 Team Saxo Bank dominates the Danish championships (Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen) Image 16 of 17 The start of the men's Danish championships (Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen) Image 17 of 17 Nicki Sørensen pops the champagne (Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)

Nicki Sørensen won the Danish national road championship in Hebro thank to a decisive attack five kilometres from the finish of the 198km race.

Sørensen beat Lars Bak (HTC-Columbia) by 13 seconds, while his teammate Anders Lund was third at 1:41.

The race was decided after 120km when a front group of quality riders formed and took control of the race. Defending champion Matti Breschel was there, as were Sørensen, Lund and Chris Anker Sørensen.

Sørensen and Bak went clear and then Sørensen made his lone move to win alone and take his third Danish title.

"The team worked superbly all way through the race and my teammates made my dream about a third national championship come true," he said.

"I wanted to reach the finish line alone so I kept attacking until I went clear. Even though the course wasn't too tough I knew I was in good shape. I have been giving time to build it up slowly for the Tour de France and now I'm ready. It's always an honour wearing the flag on my back.”

