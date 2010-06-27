Trending

Nicki Sørensen tops Bak in Danish championship

Lund a distant third

Image 1 of 17

The final men's podium

(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Image 2 of 17

Nicki Sørensen tops the podium in the Danish championship

(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Image 3 of 17

Lars Bak, Nicki Sørensen and Anders Lund on the Danish road race podium

(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Image 4 of 17

Lars Bak (HTC-Columbia) came in third.

(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Image 5 of 17

Nicki Sørensen (Saxo Bank)

(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Image 6 of 17

Anders Lund (Saxo Bank) comes in third.

(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Image 7 of 17

Lars Bak (HTC-Columbia) comes in second

(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Image 8 of 17

Nicki Sørensen (Saxo Bank) wins his national title

(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Image 9 of 17

Nicki Sørensen (Saxo Bank)

(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Image 10 of 17

The ProTour teams controlled the race

(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Image 11 of 17

The peloton was well populated by the Saxo Bank team

(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Image 12 of 17

The Danish men's road championships

(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Image 13 of 17

The hills helped with the selection

(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Image 14 of 17

Saxo Bank riders work together

(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Image 15 of 17

Team Saxo Bank dominates the Danish championships

(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Image 16 of 17

The start of the men's Danish championships

(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)
Image 17 of 17

Nicki Sørensen pops the champagne

(Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen)

Nicki Sørensen won the Danish national road championship in Hebro thank to a decisive attack five kilometres from the finish of the 198km race.

Sørensen beat Lars Bak (HTC-Columbia) by 13 seconds, while his teammate Anders Lund was third at 1:41.

The race was decided after 120km when a front group of quality riders formed and took control of the race. Defending champion Matti Breschel was there, as were Sørensen, Lund and Chris Anker Sørensen.

Sørensen and Bak went clear and then Sørensen made his lone move to win alone and take his third Danish title.

"The team worked superbly all way through the race and my teammates made my dream about a third national championship come true," he said.

"I wanted to reach the finish line alone so I kept attacking until I went clear. Even though the course wasn't too tough I knew I was in good shape. I have been giving time to build it up slowly for the Tour de France and now I'm ready. It's always an honour wearing the flag on my back.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicki Sørensen (Team Saxo Bank)4:32:53
2Lars Bak (Team HTC Colombia)0:00:13
3Anders Lund (Team Saxo Bank)0:01:41
4Martin Mortensen (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling)0:01:49
5Chris Anker Sørensen (Team Saxo Bank)
6Mads Christensen (Team Glud & Marstrand / LRØ Rådgivning)0:01:51
7Matti Breschel (Team Saxo Bank)0:02:34
8René Jørgensen (Team Designa Køkken Blue Water)
9Michael Berling (Team Glud & Marstrand / LRØ Rådgivning)
10Jakob Bering (Team EnergiFyn)0:02:04
11Michael Mørkøv (Team Saxo Bank)0:03:08
12Frank Høj (Team Saxo Bank)
13Daniel Foder (Team Concordia Forsikring Himmerland)
14Kaspar Schjønnemann (Team Concordia Forsikring Himmerland)
15Niki Østergaard-Nielsen (Team Glud & Marstrand / LRØ Rådgivning)
16Christopher Juul-Jensen (Team Glud & Marstrand / LRØ Rådgivning)
17Mathias Lisson (Team Designa Køkken Blue Water)0:03:14
18Jacob Nielsen (Team Glud & Marstrand / LRØ Rådgivning)
19Marc Hester (Sorø BC)0:03:21
20Jens-Erik Madsen (Team Designa Køkken Blue Water)0:03:52
21Rudi Bredahl Nielsen (Randers CK 1910)
22Nicki Rasmussen (Team Stenca Trading /M1)
23Niki Byrgesen (Team Designa Køkken Blue Water)0:04:49
24Alex Rasmussen (Team Saxo Bank)0:04:54
25Thomas Vedel Kvist (Quickstep Innergetic)
26Martin Pedersen (Footon Servetto Fuji)
27Morten Øllegaard (Team Stenca Trading /M1)
28Michael Smith Larsen (Team Stenca Trading /M1)
29Brian Bach Vandborg (Liquigas)
30Peder Jacobsen (CC Hillerød)
31Nikola Aistrup (Team Concordia Forsikring Himmerland)
32Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Team EnergiFyn)
33André Steensen (Team Saxo Bank)
34Rasmus Andersen (Team Designbrokers (Elite)
35Ricky Enø Jørgensen (Team Glud & Marstrand / LRØ Rådgivning)
36Jesper Odgaard Nielsen (Team Stenca Trading /M1)
37Thomas Just (Team Concordia Forsikring Himmerland)
38Mark Sehested Pedersen (Team Reelight CUBE)
39Michael Larsen (CK Århus)
40Nicolaj Foulum Olesen (Team Concordia Forsikring Himmerland)
41Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Team Saxo Bank)
42Rasmus Guldhammer (Team HTC Colombia)
43Morten Knudsen (CCI Differdange)
44Jacob Christiansen (Team ABC)
45Stig Hemmingsen (Team Designbrokers Elite)
46Jesper Hansen (Odder CK)
47Mikkel Mortensen (Team Bonnat 91)
48Jesper Mørkøv (Team Bonnat 91)
49Thomas Riber-Sellebjerg (Team Concordia Forsikring Himmerland)
50Mads Lilholm Meyer (Team EnergiFyn)
51Heine Hansen (Team Designbrokers (Elite)
52Michael Kaiser (Team Designbrokers (Elite)
53Philip Nielsen (Team Concordia Forsikring Himmerland)
54Jonas Aaen Jørgensen (Team Saxo Bank)
55Michael Ellermann Jæger (Team ABC )

 

