Langvad doubles with solo road race win
Two Danish road titles for mountain biker
Danish mountain biker Annika Langvad took her second consecutive national road title in the women's elite road race on Saturday. The 26-year-old winner of the elite time trial powered away from a breakaway to claim the title by a large margin over Christina Siggaard (Designa Køkken). Langvad's teammate Trine Lorentzen claimed bronze.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annika Langvad (Odder CK)
|2:56:22
|2
|Christina Siggaard (Team Designa Køkken - Blue Water Ladies)
|0:00:52
|3
|Trine Lorentzen (Odder CK)
|0:01:32
|4
|Mette Vesterager Petersen (ABC)
|5
|Julie Leth (Odder CK)
|0:03:06
|6
|Iben Bohé (CC Hillerød)
|7
|Maria Grandt Petersen (Team Hitec Products (UCK)
|8
|Fie Degn Larsen (Team Designa Køkken - Blue Water Ladies)
|9
|Julie Lykke (Odder CK)
|10
|Sia Svendsen (CC Hillerød)
|11
|Betina Cramer (Greve CC)
|12
|Pernille Ott Frendorf (Greve CC)
|13
|Mie Elnegaard Cycling (Langeland)
|14
|Kamilla Sofie Vallin (CC Hillerød)
|15
|Ditte Clausen (ABC)
|16
|Trine Schmidt (Team Hitec Products (UCK)
|17
|Charlotte Kolters (Hellerup CK)
|18
|Tina Nielsen (Team Designa Køkken - Blue Water Ladies)
|0:03:10
|19
|Heidi Christiansen (Team Designa Køkken - Blue Water Ladies)
|0:04:06
|20
|Nikoline Hansen (Odder CK)
|21
|Mette Fugl Rasmussen (CC Hillerød)
|22
|Camilla Larsen (ABC)
|0:04:08
|23
|Henriette Frederiksen (Team Designa Køkken - Blue Water Ladies)
|0:05:13
|24
|Nina Schultz Nielsen (Team Designa Køkken - Blue Water Ladies)
|25
|Christel Bjerre Bæk (Hvidovre CK)
|0:06:35
|26
|Trine Frilund Jacobesen (CC Hillerød)
|27
|Heidi Knudsen (Silkeborg IF Cykling)
|0:09:31
|28
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Team Hitec Products (UCK)
|0:10:44
|29
|Mette Lilholm (Meyer Cykling Odense)
|30
|Anette Damgaard Andersen (CK Aarhus)
|0:13:42
|31
|Amalie Winther Olsen (Cykling Odense)
|0:18:43
|32
|Else Lund (Hammel CK)
|0:18:44
