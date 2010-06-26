Trending

Langvad doubles with solo road race win

Two Danish road titles for mountain biker

Image 1 of 19

The Danish women's road race podium.

The Danish women's road race podium.
(Image credit: Ulrik Møberg)
Image 2 of 19

The field heads out neutral for the start.

The field heads out neutral for the start.
(Image credit: Ulrik Møberg)
Image 3 of 19

Attacks blew the race apart.

Attacks blew the race apart.
(Image credit: Ulrik Møberg)
Image 4 of 19

The breakaway in the women's race.

The breakaway in the women's race.
(Image credit: Ulrik Møberg)
Image 5 of 19

The peloton split under the pressure.

The peloton split under the pressure.
(Image credit: Ulrik Møberg)
Image 6 of 19

Team Designa Køkken leads the chase.

Team Designa Køkken leads the chase.
(Image credit: Ulrik Møberg)
Image 7 of 19

The chase made up little ground.

The chase made up little ground.
(Image credit: Ulrik Møberg)
Image 8 of 19

Annika Langvad (Odder CK) celebrates her road race win.

Annika Langvad (Odder CK) celebrates her road race win.
(Image credit: Ulrik Møberg)
Image 9 of 19

Annika Langvad (Odder CK) won her second title on the road

Annika Langvad (Odder CK) won her second title on the road
(Image credit: Ulrik Møberg)
Image 10 of 19

Christina Siggaard (Team Designa Køkken - Blue Water Ladies)

Christina Siggaard (Team Designa Køkken - Blue Water Ladies)
(Image credit: Ulrik Møberg)
Image 11 of 19

Trine Lorentzen (Odder CK) was third.

Trine Lorentzen (Odder CK) was third.
(Image credit: Ulrik Møberg)
Image 12 of 19

The women get ready for the Danish national road race.

The women get ready for the Danish national road race.
(Image credit: Ulrik Møberg)
Image 13 of 19

The field in the Danish women's road race.

The field in the Danish women's road race.
(Image credit: Ulrik Møberg)
Image 14 of 19

Team Designa Køkken had the numbers.

Team Designa Køkken had the numbers.
(Image credit: Ulrik Møberg)
Image 15 of 19

The lead group heads into a turn

The lead group heads into a turn
(Image credit: Ulrik Møberg)
Image 16 of 19

The breakaway in the women's race.

The breakaway in the women's race.
(Image credit: Ulrik Møberg)
Image 17 of 19

Annika Langvad (Odder CK) wins the Danish road title

Annika Langvad (Odder CK) wins the Danish road title
(Image credit: Ulrik Møberg)
Image 18 of 19

Christina Siggaard (Team Designa Køkken - Blue Water Ladies) was happy with second

Christina Siggaard (Team Designa Køkken - Blue Water Ladies) was happy with second
(Image credit: Ulrik Møberg)
Image 19 of 19

Trine Lorentzen (Odder CK) celebrates her teammate's victory

Trine Lorentzen (Odder CK) celebrates her teammate's victory
(Image credit: Ulrik Møberg)

Danish mountain biker Annika Langvad took her second consecutive national road title in the women's elite road race on Saturday. The 26-year-old winner of the elite time trial powered away from a breakaway to claim the title by a large margin over Christina Siggaard (Designa Køkken). Langvad's teammate Trine Lorentzen claimed bronze.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annika Langvad (Odder CK)2:56:22
2Christina Siggaard (Team Designa Køkken - Blue Water Ladies)0:00:52
3Trine Lorentzen (Odder CK)0:01:32
4Mette Vesterager Petersen (ABC)
5Julie Leth (Odder CK)0:03:06
6Iben Bohé (CC Hillerød)
7Maria Grandt Petersen (Team Hitec Products (UCK)
8Fie Degn Larsen (Team Designa Køkken - Blue Water Ladies)
9Julie Lykke (Odder CK)
10Sia Svendsen (CC Hillerød)
11Betina Cramer (Greve CC)
12Pernille Ott Frendorf (Greve CC)
13Mie Elnegaard Cycling (Langeland)
14Kamilla Sofie Vallin (CC Hillerød)
15Ditte Clausen (ABC)
16Trine Schmidt (Team Hitec Products (UCK)
17Charlotte Kolters (Hellerup CK)
18Tina Nielsen (Team Designa Køkken - Blue Water Ladies)0:03:10
19Heidi Christiansen (Team Designa Køkken - Blue Water Ladies)0:04:06
20Nikoline Hansen (Odder CK)
21Mette Fugl Rasmussen (CC Hillerød)
22Camilla Larsen (ABC)0:04:08
23Henriette Frederiksen (Team Designa Køkken - Blue Water Ladies)0:05:13
24Nina Schultz Nielsen (Team Designa Køkken - Blue Water Ladies)
25Christel Bjerre Bæk (Hvidovre CK)0:06:35
26Trine Frilund Jacobesen (CC Hillerød)
27Heidi Knudsen (Silkeborg IF Cykling)0:09:31
28Margriet Kloppenburg (Team Hitec Products (UCK)0:10:44
29Mette Lilholm (Meyer Cykling Odense)
30Anette Damgaard Andersen (CK Aarhus)0:13:42
31Amalie Winther Olsen (Cykling Odense)0:18:43
32Else Lund (Hammel CK)0:18:44

 

