Image 1 of 3 Lonely road ahead, Judith Arndt (Team Columbia-HTC), didn't follow many wheels in this race (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 3 Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women) took the race lead after the time trial. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 3 Bronze medallist, Judith Arndt (Team Columbia-HTC) on the podium (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Judith Arndt of HTC-Columbia won her fifth German national time trial title Friday afternoon, covering the 28 kilometres in 34:33. Charlotte Becker of Cervelo TestTeam was second, with former World champion Hanka Kupfernagel of Team Stevens Racing taking third.

“I am happy to have won again,” said Arndt, 33. “In the last few years I have always missed out by a few seconds.” She previously won the title in 1998, 1999. 2001 and 2005.