Arndt blasts to TT title
HTC-Columbia rider takes her fifth national title
Judith Arndt of HTC-Columbia won her fifth German national time trial title Friday afternoon, covering the 28 kilometres in 34:33. Charlotte Becker of Cervelo TestTeam was second, with former World champion Hanka Kupfernagel of Team Stevens Racing taking third.
“I am happy to have won again,” said Arndt, 33. “In the last few years I have always missed out by a few seconds.” She previously won the title in 1998, 1999. 2001 and 2005.
|1
|Judith Arndt (HTC Columbia Women)
|0:34:33
|2
|Charlotte Becker (Cervelo Test Team)
|0:00:35
|3
|Hanka Kupfernagel (STEVENS-Racing-Team)
|0:01:06
|4
|Claudia Häusler (Cervelo Test Team)
|0:01:38
|5
|Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Columbia
|0:01:40
|6
|Sarah Düster (Cervelo Test Team)
|0:01:47
|7
|Lisa Brennauer (Team Hitec Products
|0:01:59
|8
|Elke Gebhardt (Equipe Noris Cycling)
|0:02:02
|9
|Trixi Worrack (Equipe Noris Cycling)
|10
|Madeleine Sandig (Equipe Noris Cycling)
|0:02:16
