Arndt blasts to TT title

HTC-Columbia rider takes her fifth national title

Lonely road ahead, Judith Arndt (Team Columbia-HTC), didn't follow many wheels in this race

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Judith Arndt (HTC - Columbia Women) took the race lead after the time trial.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Bronze medallist, Judith Arndt (Team Columbia-HTC) on the podium

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Judith Arndt of HTC-Columbia won her fifth German national time trial title Friday afternoon, covering the 28 kilometres in 34:33. Charlotte Becker of Cervelo TestTeam was second, with former World champion Hanka Kupfernagel of Team Stevens Racing taking third.

“I am happy to have won again,” said Arndt, 33. “In the last few years I have always missed out by a few seconds.” She previously won the title in 1998, 1999. 2001 and 2005.

Results
1Judith Arndt (HTC Columbia Women)0:34:33
2Charlotte Becker (Cervelo Test Team)0:00:35
3Hanka Kupfernagel (STEVENS-Racing-Team)0:01:06
4Claudia Häusler (Cervelo Test Team)0:01:38
5Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Columbia0:01:40
6Sarah Düster (Cervelo Test Team)0:01:47
7Lisa Brennauer (Team Hitec Products0:01:59
8Elke Gebhardt (Equipe Noris Cycling)0:02:02
9Trixi Worrack (Equipe Noris Cycling)
10Madeleine Sandig (Equipe Noris Cycling)0:02:16

