Daniel Anghelach claims title

Sipos settles for second

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1George Daniel Anghelache (Rom)0:38:54
2Zoltan Sipos (Rom)0:00:35
3Gabriel Sorin Pop (Rom)0:00:47
4Carol Eduard Novak (Rom)0:01:25
5Florin Gabriel Saveliu (Rom)0:02:40

