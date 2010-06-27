Devolder saves his season with Belgian title
Quick Step rider profits from Gilbert's attacks
Stijn Devolder won his second Belgian national title in Leuven, crowning a long solo attack to claim the title and keep it in his Quick Step team. Second place went to Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and third to Vacansoleil's Frederick Veuchelen, finishing about a half minute back.
It was Devolder's second win of the season. He won the Tour of Belgium without taking any stage wins. The 30-year-old had won the national road title in 2007 and the time trial championship in 2009. Title defender and teammate Tom Boonen did not ride the race due to a knee injury.
“I am incredibly happy,” Devolder said. “This is a dream come true. This is a very special jersey for me! After wearing this jersey in 2007 in Ronse I had, quite possibly, one of the best seasons in my career. I hope that will be the case again. This success, paired with the Tour of Belgium win I obtained a few weeks ago, really rewards me for all the hard work I've done. I am truly and deeply satisfied."
Six riders broke away early: Tim Bertrand and Jonathan Van Den Haute (AG2R), Tim Mertens (Topsport Vlaanderen), Wilfried Cretskens (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Jurgen Van de Walle (Quick Step) and 39-year-old Niko Eeckhout (An Post – Sean Kelly). They were caught again though, with 55km to go.
Gilbert tried to go away solo, forcing an elite selection that would stay clear until the finish. The group included many of the top names including two of Gilbert's teammates, Jurgen Roelandts and Greg van Avermaet. On the penultimate lap, Gilbert tried repeatedly to get away, but when Devolder countered with 11km to go the Omega Pharma-Lotto rider could not respond. Gilbert and Veuchelen gave chase, but the Vacansoleil rider did not help with the lead work, and they were unable to catch Devolder.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stijn Devolder (Quick Step)
|5:53:19
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto)
|0:00:23
|3
|Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:24
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Omega Pharma-Lotto)
|0:00:30
|5
|Nick Nuyens (Rabobank)
|6
|Jurgen Roelandts (Omega Pharma-Lotto)
|7
|Dries Devenyns (Quick Step)
|8
|Johan Vansummeren (Garmin-Transitions)
|9
|Maxime Monfort (Team HTC - Columbia)
|10
|Björn Leukemans (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team)
|11
|Andy Cappelle (Verandas Willems)
|0:00:58
|12
|Michael Van Staeyen (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator)
|0:01:20
|13
|Nico Sijmens (Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne)
|14
|Christophe Brandt (Omega Pharma-Lotto)
|15
|Maarten Wynants (Quick Step)
|16
|Nikolas Maes (Quick Step)
|17
|Kristof Vandewalle (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator)
|0:01:23
|18
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto)
|0:01:26
|19
|Jan Ghyselinck (Team HTC - Columbia)
|0:01:32
|20
|James Vanlandschoot (Willems Verandas)
|21
|Iljo Keisse (Quick Step)
|22
|Bert De Backer (Skil - Shimano)
|23
|Gregory Habeaux (Verandas Willems)
|24
|Bert De Waele (Landbouwkrediet)
|25
|Serge Pauwels (Ned) Sky Professional Cycling Team)
|26
|Romain Zingle (Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne)
|27
|Maxime Vantomme (Team Katusha)
|28
|Kevin Neirynck (Landbouwkrediet)
|29
|Sander Armee (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator)
|30
|Gert Dockx (Team HTC - Columbia)
|31
|Ben Hermans (Team Radioshack)
|32
|Pieter Jacobs (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator)
|33
|Roy Sentjens (Ned) Team Milram)
|34
|Wouter Weylandt (Quick Step)
|35
|Kevin De Weert (Quick Step)
|36
|Thomas De Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator)
|37
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Sunweb - Revor)
|38
|Maarten Neyens (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator)
|0:01:37
|39
|Steven De Neef (Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht)
|0:01:39
|40
|Jérôme Baugnies (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator)
|41
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Landbouwkrediet)
|0:01:44
|42
|Dominique Cornu (Skil - Shimano)
|43
|Kevin Hulsmans (Quick Step)
|44
|Kevin Van Impe (Quick Step)
|45
|Kevin Pauwels (Telenet - Fidea)
|46
|Mario Aerts (Omega Pharma-Lotto)
