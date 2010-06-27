Bencik tops PSK Whirlpool 1-2
Novak top Slovak and espoir
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Petr Bencík (Cze) PSK-WHIRLPOOL-AUTHOR
|4:47:37
|2
|Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK-WHIRLPOOL-AUTHOR
|3
|Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:00:21
|4
|Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK-WHIRLPOOL-AUTHOR
|0:00:39
|5
|Martin Mareš (Cze) PSK-WHIRLPOOL-AUTHOR
|6
|Jan Bárta (Cze) NETAPP
|0:02:24
|7
|Martin Hebík (Cze) PSK-WHIRLPOOL-AUTHOR
|0:05:53
|8
|Jakub Novák (Svk) Amore Vita-Conad
|0:06:02
|9
|Jakub Kratochvíla (Cze) Arbo ktm-gebruder weiss
|0:06:05
|10
|Lubomír Petruš (Cze) BKCP-POWER PLUS
|0:06:07
|11
|Matej Vyšna (Svk) Dukla Trencín Merida
|0:06:26
|12
|Vojtech Hacecký (Cze) TEAM ATLAS PERSONAL
|0:06:32
|13
|Karel Hník (Cze) TELENET FIDEA CYCLING TEAM
|14
|František Kloucek (Cze) PSK-WHIRLPOOL-AUTHOR
|15
|Martin Bína (Cze) Cykloteam Budvar Tábor
|16
|Ondrej Bambula (Cze) Cykloteam Budvar Tábor
|17
|Jirí Polnický (Cze) SUNWEB-PROJOB CYCLING TEAM
|18
|Jakub Svoboda (Cze) CK KOLOKRÁM-SVIJANY
|19
|Ladislav Fabišovský (Cze) AC SPARTA PRAHA
|20
|Martin Kostelnicák (Svk) BIKE-TEAM BRATISLAVA
|21
|Jakub Novák (Cze) S.C.SERGIO DALFIUME
|0:12:28
|22
|Jan Hirt (Cze) MGKvis Norda Pacific Polonia
|0:12:30
|23
|Daniel Vejmelka (Cze) COLBA-MERCORY-DOURPHONIE
|0:13:23
|24
|Maroš Kovác (Svk) Dukla Trencín Merida
|0:13:35
|25
|Martin Riška (Svk) RC Arbo Gourmetfein Wels
|0:13:41
|26
|Jan Šimek (Cze) Team Fanflash-Nutrixxion
|0:13:47
|27
|Robert Nagy (Svk) Dukla Trencín Merida
|0:13:53
|28
|Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencín Merida
|29
|Ondrej Vobora (Cze) TEAM FANFLASH-NUTRIXXION
|30
|Tomáš Buchácek (Cze) PSK-WHIRLPOOL-AUTHOR
|31
|Pavol Polievka (Svk) Dukla Trencín Merida
|32
|Jirí Krivánek (Cze) CK Windoors Príbram
|0:14:05
|33
|Tomáš Kuchar (Cze) ASC DUKLA PRAHA
|0:14:16
|34
|Josef Manoušek (Cze) TJ FAVORIT BRNO
|0:19:34
|35
|Martin Uher (Cze) AC SPARTA PRAHA
|0:23:01
|36
|Petr Hudecek (Cze) FORMAN CYCLING TEAM
|0:23:03
|37
|Petr Swaczyna (Cze) CK FESO PETRVALD
|0:23:05
|38
|Adam Šimek (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|39
|Bretislav Rohel (Cze) Forman Cycling Team
|40
|Pavel Stohr (Cze) CK Windoors Príbram
|0:23:11
|41
|Marek Zaoral (Cze) CK Windoors Príbram
|0:26:57
|42
|Jan Klabouch (Cze) ROTTALER RADSPORTVEREIN-E.V.
|0:33:55
|43
|Matuš Macak (Svk) Inter-SC
|44
|Jaroslav Marek (Cze) Forman Cycling Team
|0:38:46
