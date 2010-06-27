Trending

Bencik tops PSK Whirlpool 1-2

Novak top Slovak and espoir

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Petr Bencík (Cze) PSK-WHIRLPOOL-AUTHOR4:47:37
2Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK-WHIRLPOOL-AUTHOR
3Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:00:21
4Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK-WHIRLPOOL-AUTHOR0:00:39
5Martin Mareš (Cze) PSK-WHIRLPOOL-AUTHOR
6Jan Bárta (Cze) NETAPP0:02:24
7Martin Hebík (Cze) PSK-WHIRLPOOL-AUTHOR0:05:53
8Jakub Novák (Svk) Amore Vita-Conad0:06:02
9Jakub Kratochvíla (Cze) Arbo ktm-gebruder weiss0:06:05
10Lubomír Petruš (Cze) BKCP-POWER PLUS0:06:07
11Matej Vyšna (Svk) Dukla Trencín Merida0:06:26
12Vojtech Hacecký (Cze) TEAM ATLAS PERSONAL0:06:32
13Karel Hník (Cze) TELENET FIDEA CYCLING TEAM
14František Kloucek (Cze) PSK-WHIRLPOOL-AUTHOR
15Martin Bína (Cze) Cykloteam Budvar Tábor
16Ondrej Bambula (Cze) Cykloteam Budvar Tábor
17Jirí Polnický (Cze) SUNWEB-PROJOB CYCLING TEAM
18Jakub Svoboda (Cze) CK KOLOKRÁM-SVIJANY
19Ladislav Fabišovský (Cze) AC SPARTA PRAHA
20Martin Kostelnicák (Svk) BIKE-TEAM BRATISLAVA
21Jakub Novák (Cze) S.C.SERGIO DALFIUME0:12:28
22Jan Hirt (Cze) MGKvis Norda Pacific Polonia0:12:30
23Daniel Vejmelka (Cze) COLBA-MERCORY-DOURPHONIE0:13:23
24Maroš Kovác (Svk) Dukla Trencín Merida0:13:35
25Martin Riška (Svk) RC Arbo Gourmetfein Wels0:13:41
26Jan Šimek (Cze) Team Fanflash-Nutrixxion0:13:47
27Robert Nagy (Svk) Dukla Trencín Merida0:13:53
28Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencín Merida
29Ondrej Vobora (Cze) TEAM FANFLASH-NUTRIXXION
30Tomáš Buchácek (Cze) PSK-WHIRLPOOL-AUTHOR
31Pavol Polievka (Svk) Dukla Trencín Merida
32Jirí Krivánek (Cze) CK Windoors Príbram0:14:05
33Tomáš Kuchar (Cze) ASC DUKLA PRAHA0:14:16
34Josef Manoušek (Cze) TJ FAVORIT BRNO0:19:34
35Martin Uher (Cze) AC SPARTA PRAHA0:23:01
36Petr Hudecek (Cze) FORMAN CYCLING TEAM0:23:03
37Petr Swaczyna (Cze) CK FESO PETRVALD0:23:05
38Adam Šimek (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
39Bretislav Rohel (Cze) Forman Cycling Team
40Pavel Stohr (Cze) CK Windoors Príbram0:23:11
41Marek Zaoral (Cze) CK Windoors Príbram0:26:57
42Jan Klabouch (Cze) ROTTALER RADSPORTVEREIN-E.V.0:33:55
43Matuš Macak (Svk) Inter-SC
44Jaroslav Marek (Cze) Forman Cycling Team0:38:46

