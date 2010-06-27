Milram's Christian Knees winning his national championship. (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Christian Knees of Team Milram won the German national road title in a solo effort. He broke away on the final lap to finish 50 seconds ahead of escape companions Steffen Radochla (Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse) and Andreas Schillinger of Team NetApp.

“This is a dream come true for me,” Knees said. “I wouldn't have had a chance against Radochla in a sprint, so I attacked on the final climb and gave it my best.”

“We made the race hard from the very start, were in every escape group, and had everything under control,” said Milram directeur sportif Ralf Grabsch. “That is a well-deserved win.“

Milram had sent 15 riders into the race and controlled the whole race. The whole race was marked by attacks and escape groups. A nine-rider group was finally able to establish itself with 60 km to go. The final decision came in the last lap of the race. Knees attacked with nine km to go out of the three-man group, which had formed 20 km earlier.

The title was the second one for Milram on Sunday. Knees' teammates Niki Terpstra won the road title in the Netherlands as well.

Race organisers shortened the race by one lap and started it early, to avoid any overlap with the afternoon World Cup game between Germany and England.

