Knees scores Milram's second national title
Solo effort for new German champion
Christian Knees of Team Milram won the German national road title in a solo effort. He broke away on the final lap to finish 50 seconds ahead of escape companions Steffen Radochla (Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse) and Andreas Schillinger of Team NetApp.
“This is a dream come true for me,” Knees said. “I wouldn't have had a chance against Radochla in a sprint, so I attacked on the final climb and gave it my best.”
“We made the race hard from the very start, were in every escape group, and had everything under control,” said Milram directeur sportif Ralf Grabsch. “That is a well-deserved win.“
Milram had sent 15 riders into the race and controlled the whole race. The whole race was marked by attacks and escape groups. A nine-rider group was finally able to establish itself with 60 km to go. The final decision came in the last lap of the race. Knees attacked with nine km to go out of the three-man group, which had formed 20 km earlier.
The title was the second one for Milram on Sunday. Knees' teammates Niki Terpstra won the road title in the Netherlands as well.
Race organisers shortened the race by one lap and started it early, to avoid any overlap with the afternoon World Cup game between Germany and England.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christian Knees (Team Milram)
|4:37:36
|2
|Steffen Radochla (Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse)
|0:00:50
|3
|Andreas Schillinger (Team Netapp)
|0:00:51
|4
|Tony Martin (Team HTC - Columbia)
|0:01:36
|5
|Dominic Klemme (Saxo Bank)
|6
|Markus Eichler (Team Milram)
|0:01:40
|7
|Markus Fothen (Team Milram)
|0:01:44
|8
|Fra Dreßler-Lehnhof
|0:01:52
|9
|Christoph Pfingsten (Van Vliet EBH Elshof)
|0:02:04
|10
|David Hesselbarth (Heizomat)
|0:04:24
|11
|Danilo Hondo (Lampre-Farnese Vini)
|0:04:35
|12
|Andreas Klier (Cervelo Test Team)
|13
|Fabian Wegmann (Team Milram)
|14
|Sebastian Forke (Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse)
|15
|Michael Schweizer (Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse)
|16
|Jacob Fiedler (KED Bianchi)
|17
|Martin Gründer (KED Bianchi)
|18
|Philipp Ries (Heizomat)
|19
|Benjamin Sydlik (Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse)
|20
|Dirk Müller (Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse)
|21
|Frank Daniel Wagner (Seven Stones)
|22
|Heinrich Berger (Harvestehuder R)
|0:04:37
|23
|Eric Baumann (Team Netapp)
|24
|Robert Förster (Team Milram)
|25
|Michael Schwarzmann (Team Netapp)
|26
|Christoph Springer (Team SP Tablewa)
|27
|Dominik Nerz (Team Milram)
|28
|Nils Plötner (Heizomat)
|29
|Patrik Sinkewitz (ISD Neri-Cyclin)
|30
|René Weissinger (RSG Nürnberg)
|31
|Grischa Ja Niermann (Rabobank)
|32
|Benjamin Edmüller (RSV Irschenberg)
|33
|Martin Reimer (Cervelo Test Team)
|34
|Grischa Janorschke (Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse)
|35
|Alexander Krieger (Heizomat)
|36
|Florian Bissinger (RSV Irschenberg)
|0:04:43
|37
|Robert Retschke (Continental Team Differdange)
|38
|Nico Schneider (Continental Team Differdange)
|39
|David Rösch (Team Atlas Pers)
|0:04:45
|40
|Bert Grabsch (Team HTC - Columbia)
|41
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Team Milram)
|0:04:47
|42
|Florian Bodenschatz (KED Bianchi)
|43
|Jonas Schmeiser (Heizomat)
|44
|Helmut Trettwer (Team Baier Land)
|45
|Alexander Nordhoff (Seven Stones)
|46
|Florenz Knauer (Team Kuota - Indeland)
|47
|Yannick Mayer (Heizomat)
|48
|Fabian Schaar (Heizomat)
|0:04:50
|49
|Philipp Mamos (Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse)
|50
|Holger Burkhardt (CKT TMIT - Champion System)
|51
|Simon Geschke (Skil - Shimano)
|0:04:52
|52
|Alexander Gottfried (Team Netapp)
|53
|Björn Schröder (Team Milram)
|0:04:55
|54
|Sergej Fuchs (Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse)
|55
|Tassilo Fricke (Team Netapp)
|56
|Timon Seubert (Team Netapp)
|0:05:00
|57
|Patrick Bercz (Seven Stones)
|58
|Björn Glasner (Team Kuota - Indeland)
|59
|Thomas Fothen (Team Milram)
|60
|Matthias Bertling (Team Kuota - Indeland)
|61
|Dani Westmattelmann (Team Kuota - Indeland)
|62
|Frank Scherzinger (Team Atlas Pers)
|63
|Jens Voigt (Team Saxo Bank)
|64
|Dominik Roels (Team Milram)
|65
|Kim Lachmann (Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse)
|66
|Andreas Stauff (Quick Step)
|67
|René Obst (Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse)
|0:05:07
|68
|André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia)
|69
|Paul Voß (Team Milram)
|0:05:08
|70
|René Birkenfeld (Harvestehuder R)
|71
|Artur Gajek (Team Milram)
|72
|Tino Meier (LKT Team Brandenburg)
|73
|Robert Wagner (Skil - Shimano)
|0:05:14
|74
|Roger Kluge (Team Milram)
|75
|Michael jun Hümbert (Seven Stones)
|76
|Thomas Bontenackels (Seven Stones)
|0:05:19
|77
|Leif Lampater (RSV Irschenberg)
|0:05:20
|78
|André Schulze (PSK Whirlpool - Author)
|79
|Florian Salzinger (Team Atlas Pers)
|0:05:23
|80
|Marcel Sieberg (Team HTC - Columbia)
|81
|Jan Deutschmann (SC Wiedenbrück)
|0:05:34
|82
|Linus Gerdemann (Team Milram)
|0:05:37
|83
|Patrick Gretsch (Team HTC - Columbia)
|0:07:08
|84
|Sven Krauß (RSV Öschelbron)
|0:11:51
|85
|Ralf Matzka (Heizomat)
|DNF
|Gerald Ciolek (Team Milram)
|DNF
|Matthias Russ (Team Milram)
|DNF
|Marcus Burghardt (BMC Racing Team)
|DNF
|Tim Barth (Heizomat)
|DNF
|Lars Wackernagel (Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse)
|DNF
|Marcel Meisen (Team Kuota - Indeland)
|DNF
|Florian Monreal
|DNF
|Christopher Roth (Seven Stones)
|DNF
|Benjamin Stauder
|DNF
|Philipp Walsleben (BKCP - Powerplus)
|DNF
|Patrick Schubert (DHL - Author)
|DNF
|Tobias Erler
|DNF
|Vladi Riha
|DNF
|Sascha Wagner
|DNF
|Michae Gannopolskij
|DNF
|Roman Kuntschik
|DNF
|Tino Thömel
|DNF
|Dirk Vobbe
|DNF
|Rüdiger Selig
|DNF
|Erik Mohs (Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse)
|DNF
|Jesco Vietense
|DNS
|Max Stahr (Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy