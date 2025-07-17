'We need to keep our feet on the ground' - UAE Team Emirates-XRG team morale high but realistic as Tadej Pogačar regains Tour de France yellow jersey

Slovenian's squad regained momentum in final climbs as 'Tadej did a Tadej phenomenon' after earlier work by Visma-Lease a Bike

UAE Team Emirates - XRG team&#039;s Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar cycles with the pack of riders (peloton) during the 12th stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 180.6 km between Auch and Hautacam, in the Pyrenees mountains of southwestern France, on July 17, 2025. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP) (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)
Tadej Pogačar rides with UAE Team Emirates-XRG teammates before the decisive climb of the Hautacam (Image credit: Getty Images)

UAE Team Emirates-XRG were delighted at the knock-out blow landed by Tadej Pogačar on the Hautacam stage of the Tour de France, but the squad is also very much aware that 10 days of hard racing still remain between the first high mountain stage and a possible fourth overall victory for the Slovenian in Paris.

Despite this being Pogačar's third stage win in the 2025 race and a crushing defeat of his rivals, his crash Wednesday provided serious concern for the team. Prior to that the loss of João Almeida was a significant setback, followed to a much lesser degree, by Pavel Sivakov's uneven climbing performance in the Massif Central stage.

