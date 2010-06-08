Trending

Alcolea brutal in time trial victory

Granjel second, more than two minutes behind

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnold Alcolea (Cub)0:50:07
2Raul Granjel (Cub)0:02:04
3Yennier Lopez Fonseca (Cub)0:02:22
4Lemay Leon Barranco (Cub)0:02:50
5Yasmani Alvarado (Cub)0:03:18
6Pedro Portuondo Torres (Cub)0:03:41
7Alien Garcia (Cub)0:03:52
8Agustín Martínez (Cub)0:04:05
9Lisuandi Alonso Ruano (Cub)0:04:12
10Carlos Roldán (Cub)0:05:01
11José Peralta (Cub)0:05:08
12Emilio Pérez (Cub)0:05:48
13Miguel Sánchez (Cub)0:06:02
14Alejandro Glez Jonzalez (Cub)0:06:25
15Felix Nodarse (Cub)0:07:30

