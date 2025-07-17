Tour de France stage 13 mountain time trial start times

Where it all started for Tadej Pogačar and the Tour de France: his 2020 victory in the mountain time trial

The Tour de France has been on a low simmer over the first 11 stages, but the 2025 edition began to boil on the first major summit finish at Hautacam on Thursday, with world champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates XRG) soloing away from his competitors to seize the yellow jersey.

Now leading the race ahead of Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) by 3:31 in the Tour de France GC standings and third-place Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quickstep) by 4:45, Pogačar's next test will be a 10.9 kilometre individual time trial straight up the category 1 climb to Peyragudes.

The brutal ascent kicks up to gradients as high as 16% near the top with no chance to recover after the first three kilometres.

It will be a flat-out effort to the top for the 171 riders left in the Tour de France, but will be a major crunch moment for riders seeking to land on the final podium.

For Pogačar, the stage represents familiar territory - he won his first Tour de France in 2020 with a spectacular ride up La Planche des Belles Filles, unseating Primož Roglič.

This year, the Slovenian heads into the stage with a solid lead and breathing room behind.

Meanwhile, Evenepoel is in a far less comfortable position with Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) breathing down his neck, 49 seconds behind. Kévin Vauquelin (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) is only six more seconds in arrears.

Will the gaps yawn out further on Friday? Or can Vingegaard find something extra? Stay tuned to Cyclingnews for our comprehensive Tour de France coverage.

