Tour de France stage 13 mountain time trial start times
171 riders to line-up for the 10.9 kilometre climb to the Peyragudes ski station
- Tour de France 2025 stage 13 start times
The Tour de France has been on a low simmer over the first 11 stages, but the 2025 edition began to boil on the first major summit finish at Hautacam on Thursday, with world champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates XRG) soloing away from his competitors to seize the yellow jersey.
Now leading the race ahead of Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) by 3:31 in the Tour de France GC standings and third-place Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quickstep) by 4:45, Pogačar's next test will be a 10.9 kilometre individual time trial straight up the category 1 climb to Peyragudes.
The brutal ascent kicks up to gradients as high as 16% near the top with no chance to recover after the first three kilometres.
It will be a flat-out effort to the top for the 171 riders left in the Tour de France, but will be a major crunch moment for riders seeking to land on the final podium.
For Pogačar, the stage represents familiar territory - he won his first Tour de France in 2020 with a spectacular ride up La Planche des Belles Filles, unseating Primož Roglič.
This year, the Slovenian heads into the stage with a solid lead and breathing room behind.
Meanwhile, Evenepoel is in a far less comfortable position with Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) breathing down his neck, 49 seconds behind. Kévin Vauquelin (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) is only six more seconds in arrears.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Will the gaps yawn out further on Friday? Or can Vingegaard find something extra? Stay tuned to Cyclingnews for our comprehensive Tour de France coverage.
The Tour de France is the biggest race in cycling, and a Cyclingnews subscription offers you unlimited access to our unrivalled coverage. Get all the breaking news and analysis from our team on the ground in France, plus the latest pro tech, live race reports, and a daily subscriber-only newsletter with exclusive insight into the action. Find out more.
|Header Cell - Column 0
Order
Name
Time
0
1
Matteo Vercher (Fra) TotalEnergies
13:10:00
1
2
Jordi Meeus (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
13:11:00
2
3
Roel van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty
13:12:00
3
4
Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling
13:13:00
4
5
Edward Theuns (Bel) Lidl-Trek
13:14:00
5
6
Simone Consonni (Ita) Lidl-Trek
13:15:00
6
7
Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) XDS Astana
13:16:00
7
8
Kamil Gradek (Pol) Bahrain Victorious
13:17:00
8
9
Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto
13:18:00
9
10
Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
13:19:00
10
11
Jarrad Drizners (Aus) Lotto
13:20:00
11
12
Davide Ballerini (Ita) XDS Astana
13:21:00
12
13
Arnaud Demare (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels
13:22:00
13
14
Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
13:23:00
14
15
Lennert Van Eetvelt (Bel) Lotto
13:24:00
15
16
Mick van Dijke (Ned) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
13:25:00
16
17
Luka Mezgec (Slo) Jayco Alula
13:26:00
17
18
Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis
13:27:00
18
19
Tim Naberman (Ned) Picnic Postnl
13:28:00
19
20
Luke Durbridge (Aus) Jayco Alula
13:29:00
20
21
Jonathan Milan (Ita) Lidl-Trek
13:30:00
21
22
Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Soudal-Quickstep
13:31:00
22
23
Vito Braet (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty
13:32:00
23
24
Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Deceuninck
13:33:00
24
25
Tim Merlier (Bel) Soudal-Quickstep
13:34:00
25
26
Stian Edvardsen-Fredheim (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
13:35:00
26
27
Hugo Page (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty
13:36:00
27
28
Alexis Renard (Fra) Cofidis
13:37:00
28
29
Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility
13:38:00
29
30
Lewis Askey (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
13:39:00
30
31
Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jayco Alula
13:40:00
31
32
Pavel Bittner (Cze) Picnic Postnl
13:41:00
32
33
Laurenz Rex (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty
13:42:00
33
34
Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea-B&B Hotels
13:43:00
34
35
Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto
13:44:00
35
36
Jonas Rutsch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty
13:45:00
36
37
Elmar Reinders (Ned) Jayco Alula
13:46:00
37
38
Edoardo Affini (Ita) Visma-Lease a Bike
13:47:00
38
39
Jake Stewart (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech
13:48:00
39
40
Luke Plapp (Aus) Jayco Alula
13:49:00
40
41
Sean Flynn (GBr) Picnic Postnl
13:50:00
41
42
Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty
13:51:00
42
43
Paul Penhoet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
13:52:00
43
44
Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
13:53:00
44
45
Danny van Poppel (Ned) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
13:54:00
45
46
Samuel Watson (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
13:55:00
46
47
Alberto Dainese (Ita) Tudor Pro Cycling
13:56:00
47
48
Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Israel-Premier Tech
13:57:00
48
49
Thibau Nys (Bel) Lidl-Trek
13:58:00
49
50
Niklas Märkl (Ger) Picnic Postnl
13:59:00
50
51
Robert Stannard (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
14:00:00
51
52
Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost
14:01:30
52
53
Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
14:03:00
53
54
Clément Russo (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
14:04:30
54
55
Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies
14:06:00
55
56
Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
14:07:30
56
57
Connor Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
14:09:00
57
58
Ivan Garcia (Spa) Movistar
14:10:30
58
59
Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Lotto
14:12:00
59
60
Matis Louvel (Fra) Israel-Premier Tech
14:13:30
60
61
Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
14:15:00
61
62
Louis Barre (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty
14:16:30
62
63
Ivan Romeo (Spa) Movistar
14:18:00
63
64
Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
14:19:30
64
65
Pavel Sivakov (Fra) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
14:21:00
65
66
Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis
14:22:30
66
67
Nils Politt (Ger) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
14:24:00
67
68
Kaden Groves (Aus) Alpecin-Deceuninck
14:25:30
68
69
Tobias Lund Andresen (Den) Picnic Postnl
14:27:00
69
70
Lenny Martinez (Fra) Bahrain Victorious
14:28:30
70
71
Matteo Trentin (Ita) Tudor Pro Cycling
14:30:00
71
72
Laurence Pithie (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
14:31:30
72
73
Pablo Castrillo (Spa) Movistar
14:33:00
73
74
Marco Haller (Aut) Tudor Pro Cycling
14:34:30
74
75
William Barta (USA) Movistar
14:36:00
75
76
Kasper Asgreen (Den) EF Education-EasyPost
14:37:30
76
77
Dylan Teuns (Bel) Cofidis
14:39:00
77
78
Toms Skujins (Lat) Lidl-Trek
14:40:30
78
79
Mike Teunissen (Ned) XDS Astana
14:42:00
79
80
Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
14:43:30
80
81
Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
14:45:00
81
82
Anders Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
14:46:30
82
83
Gianni Moscon (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
14:48:00
83
84
Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto
14:49:30
84
85
Tobias Foss (Nor) Ineos Grenadiers
14:51:00
85
86
Mauro Schmid (Swi) Jayco Alula
14:52:30
86
87
Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel-Premier Tech
14:54:00
87
88
Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-EasyPost
14:55:30
88
89
Ion Izaguirre (Spa) Cofidis
14:57:00
89
90
Cyril Barthe (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
14:58:30
90
91
Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Israel-Premier Tech
15:00:00
91
92
Clément Champoussin (Fra) XDS Astana
15:01:30
92
93
Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling
15:03:00
93
94
Marc Hirschi (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling
15:04:30
94
95
Oliver Naesen (Bel) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale
15:06:00
95
96
Alex Aranburu (Spa) Cofidis
15:07:30
96
97
Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal-Quickstep
15:09:00
97
98
Emiel Verstrynge (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
15:10:30
98
99
Mathis Le Berre (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels
15:12:00
99
100
Ewen Costiou (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels
15:13:30
100
101
Einer Rubio (Col) Movistar
15:15:00
101
102
Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale
15:16:30
102
103
Michael Woods (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
15:18:00
103
104
Michael Storer (Aus) Tudor Pro Cycling
15:19:30
104
105
Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Tudor Pro Cycling
15:21:00
105
106
Wout van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike
15:22:30
106
107
Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana
15:24:00
107
108
Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Soudal-Quickstep
15:25:30
108
109
Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious
15:27:00
109
110
Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
15:28:30
110
111
Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Lidl-Trek
15:30:00
111
112
Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar
15:31:30
112
113
Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale
15:33:00
113
114
Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
15:34:30
114
115
Frank van den Broek (Ned) Picnic Postnl
15:36:00
115
116
Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies
15:37:30
116
117
Jenno Berckmoes (Bel) Lotto
15:39:00
117
118
Thomas Gachignard (Fra) TotalEnergies
15:40:30
118
119
Axel Laurance (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers
15:42:00
119
120
Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
15:43:30
120
121
Tim Wellens (Bel) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
15:45:00
121
122
Raul Garcia (Spa) Arkea-B&B Hotels
15:46:30
122
123
Alexandre Delettre (Fra) TotalEnergies
15:48:00
123
124
Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
15:49:30
124
125
Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike
15:51:00
125
126
Quinn Simmons (USA) Lidl-Trek
15:52:30
126
127
Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Soudal-Quickstep
15:54:00
127
128
Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Soudal-Quickstep
15:55:30
128
129
Harry Sweeny (Aus) EF Education-EasyPost
15:57:00
129
130
Alex Baudin (Fra) EF Education-EasyPost
15:58:30
130
131
Clement Venturini (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels
16:00:00
131
132
Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck
16:01:30
132
133
Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar
16:03:00
133
134
Joe Blackmore (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech
16:04:30
134
135
Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
16:06:00
135
136
Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale
16:07:30
136
137
Simone Velasco (Ita) XDS Astana
16:09:00
137
138
Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike
16:10:30
138
139
Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
16:12:00
139
140
Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
16:13:30
140
141
Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale
16:15:00
141
142
Warren Barguil (Fra) Picnic Postnl
16:16:30
142
143
Steff Cras (Bel) TotalEnergies
16:18:00
143
144
Adam Yates (GBr) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
16:19:30
144
145
Romain Gregoire (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
16:21:00
145
146
Clément Berthet (Fra) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale
16:22:30
146
147
Sergio Higuita (Col) XDS Astana
16:24:00
147
148
Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
16:25:30
148
149
Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
16:27:00
149
150
Simon Yates (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike
16:28:30
150
151
Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike
16:30:00
151
152
Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Cofidis
16:31:30
152
153
Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Arkea-B&B Hotels
16:33:00
153
154
Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek
16:34:30
154
155
Ben O'Connor (Aus) Jayco Alula
16:36:00
155
156
Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
16:37:30
156
157
Enric Mas (Spa) Movistar
16:39:00
157
158
Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
16:40:30
158
159
Jordan Jegat (Fra) TotalEnergies
16:42:00
159
160
Carlos Rodriguez (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
16:43:30
160
161
Ben Healy (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost
16:45:00
161
162
Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike
16:47:00
162
163
Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale
16:49:00
163
164
Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
16:51:00
164
165
Primož Roglič (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
16:53:00
165
166
Oscar Onley (GBr) Picnic Postnl
16:55:00
166
167
Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels
16:57:00
167
168
Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
16:59:00
168
169
Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Soudal-Quickstep
17:01:00
169
170
Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma-Lease a Bike
17:03:00
170
171
Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
17:05:00
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.