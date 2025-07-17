Tour de France stage 13 mountain time trial start times

By published

171 riders to line-up for the 10.9 kilometre climb to the Peyragudes ski station

LA PLANCHE, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 19: Arrival / Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates White Best Young Jersey / Celebration / during the 107th Tour de France 2020, Stage 20 a 36,2km Individual Time Trial stage from Lure to La Planche Des Belles Filles 1035m / ITT / #TDF2020 / @LeTour / on September 19, 2020 in La Planche, France. (Photo by Christophe Ena - Pool/Getty Images)
Where it all started for Tadej Pogačar and the Tour de France: his 2020 victory in the mountain time trial (Image credit: Getty Images)
  • Tour de France 2025 stage 13 start times

The Tour de France has been on a low simmer over the first 11 stages, but the 2025 edition began to boil on the first major summit finish at Hautacam on Thursday, with world champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates XRG) soloing away from his competitors to seize the yellow jersey.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Stage 13 time trial start times
Header Cell - Column 0

Order

Name

Time

0

1

Matteo Vercher (Fra) TotalEnergies

13:10:00

1

2

Jordi Meeus (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

13:11:00

2

3

Roel van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty

13:12:00

3

4

Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling

13:13:00

4

5

Edward Theuns (Bel) Lidl-Trek

13:14:00

5

6

Simone Consonni (Ita) Lidl-Trek

13:15:00

6

7

Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz) XDS Astana

13:16:00

7

8

Kamil Gradek (Pol) Bahrain Victorious

13:17:00

8

9

Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto

13:18:00

9

10

Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Premier Tech

13:19:00

10

11

Jarrad Drizners (Aus) Lotto

13:20:00

11

12

Davide Ballerini (Ita) XDS Astana

13:21:00

12

13

Arnaud Demare (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

13:22:00

13

14

Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious

13:23:00

14

15

Lennert Van Eetvelt (Bel) Lotto

13:24:00

15

16

Mick van Dijke (Ned) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

13:25:00

16

17

Luka Mezgec (Slo) Jayco Alula

13:26:00

17

18

Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis

13:27:00

18

19

Tim Naberman (Ned) Picnic Postnl

13:28:00

19

20

Luke Durbridge (Aus) Jayco Alula

13:29:00

20

21

Jonathan Milan (Ita) Lidl-Trek

13:30:00

21

22

Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Soudal-Quickstep

13:31:00

22

23

Vito Braet (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty

13:32:00

23

24

Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Deceuninck

13:33:00

24

25

Tim Merlier (Bel) Soudal-Quickstep

13:34:00

25

26

Stian Edvardsen-Fredheim (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

13:35:00

26

27

Hugo Page (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty

13:36:00

27

28

Alexis Renard (Fra) Cofidis

13:37:00

28

29

Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility

13:38:00

29

30

Lewis Askey (GBr) Groupama-FDJ

13:39:00

30

31

Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jayco Alula

13:40:00

31

32

Pavel Bittner (Cze) Picnic Postnl

13:41:00

32

33

Laurenz Rex (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty

13:42:00

33

34

Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkea-B&B Hotels

13:43:00

34

35

Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto

13:44:00

35

36

Jonas Rutsch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty

13:45:00

36

37

Elmar Reinders (Ned) Jayco Alula

13:46:00

37

38

Edoardo Affini (Ita) Visma-Lease a Bike

13:47:00

38

39

Jake Stewart (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech

13:48:00

39

40

Luke Plapp (Aus) Jayco Alula

13:49:00

40

41

Sean Flynn (GBr) Picnic Postnl

13:50:00

41

42

Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty

13:51:00

42

43

Paul Penhoet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

13:52:00

43

44

Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious

13:53:00

44

45

Danny van Poppel (Ned) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

13:54:00

45

46

Samuel Watson (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers

13:55:00

46

47

Alberto Dainese (Ita) Tudor Pro Cycling

13:56:00

47

48

Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Israel-Premier Tech

13:57:00

48

49

Thibau Nys (Bel) Lidl-Trek

13:58:00

49

50

Niklas Märkl (Ger) Picnic Postnl

13:59:00

50

51

Robert Stannard (Aus) Bahrain Victorious

14:00:00

51

52

Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost

14:01:30

52

53

Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

14:03:00

53

54

Clément Russo (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

14:04:30

54

55

Anthony Turgis (Fra) TotalEnergies

14:06:00

55

56

Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis

14:07:30

56

57

Connor Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers

14:09:00

57

58

Ivan Garcia (Spa) Movistar

14:10:30

58

59

Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Lotto

14:12:00

59

60

Matis Louvel (Fra) Israel-Premier Tech

14:13:30

60

61

Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

14:15:00

61

62

Louis Barre (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty

14:16:30

62

63

Ivan Romeo (Spa) Movistar

14:18:00

63

64

Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious

14:19:30

64

65

Pavel Sivakov (Fra) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

14:21:00

65

66

Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis

14:22:30

66

67

Nils Politt (Ger) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

14:24:00

67

68

Kaden Groves (Aus) Alpecin-Deceuninck

14:25:30

68

69

Tobias Lund Andresen (Den) Picnic Postnl

14:27:00

69

70

Lenny Martinez (Fra) Bahrain Victorious

14:28:30

70

71

Matteo Trentin (Ita) Tudor Pro Cycling

14:30:00

71

72

Laurence Pithie (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

14:31:30

72

73

Pablo Castrillo (Spa) Movistar

14:33:00

73

74

Marco Haller (Aut) Tudor Pro Cycling

14:34:30

74

75

William Barta (USA) Movistar

14:36:00

75

76

Kasper Asgreen (Den) EF Education-EasyPost

14:37:30

76

77

Dylan Teuns (Bel) Cofidis

14:39:00

77

78

Toms Skujins (Lat) Lidl-Trek

14:40:30

78

79

Mike Teunissen (Ned) XDS Astana

14:42:00

79

80

Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

14:43:30

80

81

Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

14:45:00

81

82

Anders Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

14:46:30

82

83

Gianni Moscon (Ita) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

14:48:00

83

84

Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto

14:49:30

84

85

Tobias Foss (Nor) Ineos Grenadiers

14:51:00

85

86

Mauro Schmid (Swi) Jayco Alula

14:52:30

86

87

Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel-Premier Tech

14:54:00

87

88

Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-EasyPost

14:55:30

88

89

Ion Izaguirre (Spa) Cofidis

14:57:00

89

90

Cyril Barthe (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

14:58:30

90

91

Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Israel-Premier Tech

15:00:00

91

92

Clément Champoussin (Fra) XDS Astana

15:01:30

92

93

Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling

15:03:00

93

94

Marc Hirschi (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling

15:04:30

94

95

Oliver Naesen (Bel) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale

15:06:00

95

96

Alex Aranburu (Spa) Cofidis

15:07:30

96

97

Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Soudal-Quickstep

15:09:00

97

98

Emiel Verstrynge (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

15:10:30

98

99

Mathis Le Berre (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

15:12:00

99

100

Ewen Costiou (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

15:13:30

100

101

Einer Rubio (Col) Movistar

15:15:00

101

102

Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale

15:16:30

102

103

Michael Woods (Can) Israel-Premier Tech

15:18:00

103

104

Michael Storer (Aus) Tudor Pro Cycling

15:19:30

104

105

Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Tudor Pro Cycling

15:21:00

105

106

Wout van Aert (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike

15:22:30

106

107

Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana

15:24:00

107

108

Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Soudal-Quickstep

15:25:30

108

109

Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious

15:27:00

109

110

Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

15:28:30

110

111

Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Lidl-Trek

15:30:00

111

112

Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar

15:31:30

112

113

Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale

15:33:00

113

114

Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers

15:34:30

114

115

Frank van den Broek (Ned) Picnic Postnl

15:36:00

115

116

Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) TotalEnergies

15:37:30

116

117

Jenno Berckmoes (Bel) Lotto

15:39:00

117

118

Thomas Gachignard (Fra) TotalEnergies

15:40:30

118

119

Axel Laurance (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers

15:42:00

119

120

Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost

15:43:30

120

121

Tim Wellens (Bel) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

15:45:00

121

122

Raul Garcia (Spa) Arkea-B&B Hotels

15:46:30

122

123

Alexandre Delettre (Fra) TotalEnergies

15:48:00

123

124

Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

15:49:30

124

125

Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike

15:51:00

125

126

Quinn Simmons (USA) Lidl-Trek

15:52:30

126

127

Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Soudal-Quickstep

15:54:00

127

128

Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Soudal-Quickstep

15:55:30

128

129

Harry Sweeny (Aus) EF Education-EasyPost

15:57:00

129

130

Alex Baudin (Fra) EF Education-EasyPost

15:58:30

130

131

Clement Venturini (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

16:00:00

131

132

Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck

16:01:30

132

133

Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar

16:03:00

133

134

Joe Blackmore (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech

16:04:30

134

135

Quentin Pacher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

16:06:00

135

136

Callum Scotson (Aus) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale

16:07:30

136

137

Simone Velasco (Ita) XDS Astana

16:09:00

137

138

Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike

16:10:30

138

139

Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

16:12:00

139

140

Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

16:13:30

140

141

Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale

16:15:00

141

142

Warren Barguil (Fra) Picnic Postnl

16:16:30

142

143

Steff Cras (Bel) TotalEnergies

16:18:00

143

144

Adam Yates (GBr) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

16:19:30

144

145

Romain Gregoire (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

16:21:00

145

146

Clément Berthet (Fra) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale

16:22:30

146

147

Sergio Higuita (Col) XDS Astana

16:24:00

147

148

Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

16:25:30

148

149

Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers

16:27:00

149

150

Simon Yates (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike

16:28:30

150

151

Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike

16:30:00

151

152

Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Cofidis

16:31:30

152

153

Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Arkea-B&B Hotels

16:33:00

153

154

Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek

16:34:30

154

155

Ben O'Connor (Aus) Jayco Alula

16:36:00

155

156

Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

16:37:30

156

157

Enric Mas (Spa) Movistar

16:39:00

157

158

Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

16:40:30

158

159

Jordan Jegat (Fra) TotalEnergies

16:42:00

159

160

Carlos Rodriguez (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers

16:43:30

160

161

Ben Healy (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost

16:45:00

161

162

Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Visma-Lease a Bike

16:47:00

162

163

Felix Gall (Aut) Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale

16:49:00

163

164

Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

16:51:00

164

165

Primož Roglič (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

16:53:00

165

166

Oscar Onley (GBr) Picnic Postnl

16:55:00

166

167

Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Arkea-B&B Hotels

16:57:00

167

168

Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

16:59:00

168

169

Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Soudal-Quickstep

17:01:00

169

170

Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma-Lease a Bike

17:03:00

170

171

Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

17:05:00

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

