Trending

Pooley powers to British title

Cervelo team dominates women's road race

Image 1 of 3

Emma Pooley (Cervelo) celebrates her victory

Emma Pooley (Cervelo) celebrates her victory
(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 2 of 3

Emma Pooley (Cervelo TestTeam) is delighted with her victory.

Emma Pooley (Cervelo TestTeam) is delighted with her victory.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 3

Emma Pooley (Cervelo) won the British road title

Emma Pooley (Cervelo) won the British road title
(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)

Emma Pooley gave her Cervélo TestTeam another national title, winning the British title ahead of her teammate Lizzie Armitstead.

The race was reduced to just 48km, half of the planned distance, after a huge crash on the first descent forced organisers to stop the race for over an hour. Several riders were taken to hospital for treatment.

When the race restarted, Pooley went back on the attack on the tough climb on each lap. Defending champion Nicole Cooke came across to Pooley but she then refused to work and waited for her teammates to come back across.

Pooley made one final attack on the last lap and this time Cooke did not get across to her. Pooley went on to win alone, with Armitstead finishing second and so taking the Under 23 women's national title.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Pooley (Cervelo TestTeam)1:28:59
2Lizzie Armitstead (Cervelo TestTeam)0:00:08
3Nicole Cooke (Nicolecooke.com)
4Sharon Laws (Cervelo TestTeam)
5Katie Colclough (100% ME)0:02:02
6Emma Trott (Moving Ladies)0:02:16
7Natalie Creswick (Twickenham CC)
8Kara Chesworth (Dysynni CC)0:03:32
9Sara Storey (Horizon Fitness)0:03:34
10Joanna Rowsell (private member)0:05:39
11Alli Holland (Maxgear RT)
12Corrine Hall (Team Corridori)
13Emma Silversides (Redsun Ladies Team)
14Michaelle Dillion (Private Member)0:05:45
15Nicola Juniper (Cuclos Uno)0:07:16
16Lucy Martin (100% ME)0:07:45
17Helen WYman (Kona FSA Factory Team)
18Rebecca Curley (Rapha Condor CC)
19Jane Barr (Stirling BC)
20Leanne Thompson (Vanilla Bikes.com)
21Emma Grant (AW Cycles)
22Catherine Williamson (Rapha Condor CC)
23Mari Todd (Sandy Wallce Cycles)
24Mathilde Matthysse (Ferryhill Wheelers)0:07:50
25Sarah Byrne (Motorpoint Marshalls)0:09:29
26Julia Shaw (Private Member)0:13:03

Under 23
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Lizzie Armitstead (Cervelo TestTeam)
2Katie Colclough (100% ME)
3Emma Trott (Moving Ladies)

Latest on Cyclingnews