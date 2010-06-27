Image 1 of 3 Emma Pooley (Cervelo) celebrates her victory (Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk) Image 2 of 3 Emma Pooley (Cervelo TestTeam) is delighted with her victory. (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 3 Emma Pooley (Cervelo) won the British road title (Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)

Emma Pooley gave her Cervélo TestTeam another national title, winning the British title ahead of her teammate Lizzie Armitstead.

The race was reduced to just 48km, half of the planned distance, after a huge crash on the first descent forced organisers to stop the race for over an hour. Several riders were taken to hospital for treatment.

When the race restarted, Pooley went back on the attack on the tough climb on each lap. Defending champion Nicole Cooke came across to Pooley but she then refused to work and waited for her teammates to come back across.

Pooley made one final attack on the last lap and this time Cooke did not get across to her. Pooley went on to win alone, with Armitstead finishing second and so taking the Under 23 women's national title.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Pooley (Cervelo TestTeam) 1:28:59 2 Lizzie Armitstead (Cervelo TestTeam) 0:00:08 3 Nicole Cooke (Nicolecooke.com) 4 Sharon Laws (Cervelo TestTeam) 5 Katie Colclough (100% ME) 0:02:02 6 Emma Trott (Moving Ladies) 0:02:16 7 Natalie Creswick (Twickenham CC) 8 Kara Chesworth (Dysynni CC) 0:03:32 9 Sara Storey (Horizon Fitness) 0:03:34 10 Joanna Rowsell (private member) 0:05:39 11 Alli Holland (Maxgear RT) 12 Corrine Hall (Team Corridori) 13 Emma Silversides (Redsun Ladies Team) 14 Michaelle Dillion (Private Member) 0:05:45 15 Nicola Juniper (Cuclos Uno) 0:07:16 16 Lucy Martin (100% ME) 0:07:45 17 Helen WYman (Kona FSA Factory Team) 18 Rebecca Curley (Rapha Condor CC) 19 Jane Barr (Stirling BC) 20 Leanne Thompson (Vanilla Bikes.com) 21 Emma Grant (AW Cycles) 22 Catherine Williamson (Rapha Condor CC) 23 Mari Todd (Sandy Wallce Cycles) 24 Mathilde Matthysse (Ferryhill Wheelers) 0:07:50 25 Sarah Byrne (Motorpoint Marshalls) 0:09:29 26 Julia Shaw (Private Member) 0:13:03