Andy Schleck tops brother Frank to Luxembourg TT title
Poos third, Thill top U23
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andy Schleck (Team Saxo Bank)
|0:35:10
|2
|Fränk Schleck (Team Saxo Bank)
|0:00:56
|3
|Christian Poos (CT Differdange)
|0:01:43
|4
|Ralph Diseviscourt (LC Kayl)
|0:01:57
|5
|Tom Thill (CT Differdange)
|0:02:02
|6
|Steve Fries (UC Dippach)
|0:02:40
|7
|Pascal Triebel (LC Tetange)
|0:02:57
|8
|Ben Gastauer (AG2R)
|0:03:10
|9
|Daniel Bintz (LC Tetange)
|0:03:42
|10
|Tom Kohn
|0:03:52
|11
|Paul Bentner (VC Diekirch)
|0:04:03
|12
|Tom Wecker (LC Tetange)
|0:04:30
|13
|Ivo Lux (LG Bertrange)
|0:04:39
|14
|Joël Zangerle (SCO Dijon)
|0:04:56
|15
|Claude Degano (LC Tetange)
|0:05:03
|16
|Claude Biltgen (CT Toproad Roeserbann)
|0:05:19
|17
|Paulo Goncalves (VV Tooltime Preizerdaul)
|0:05:24
|18
|Steve Moog (LG Alzingen)
|0:05:31
|19
|Glen Leven (UC Dippach)
|0:05:39
|20
|Gusty Bausch (LC Kayl)
|0:05:42
|21
|Pol Zimmermann (LC Tetange)
|22
|Pit Schlechter (CT Differdange)
|0:05:47
|23
|Tom Schanen (LG Alzingen)
|0:05:49
|24
|Pit Losch (Saf Zeisseng)
|0:06:33
|25
|Marc Bastian (UC Dippach)
|0:07:53
|26
|Roby Rippinger (VC Diekirch)
|0:08:10
|27
|Attilio Porrini (LC Kayl)
|0:08:24
|28
|Christian Beneke (ACT Kopstal)
|0:08:33
|29
|Daniel Strecker (CT Toproad Roeserbann)
|0:10:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christine Majerus (Gsd Gestion)
|0:20:49
|2
|Anne-Marie Schmitt (Lointek)
|0:00:58
|3
|Nathalie Lamborelle (Team Hitec Products Uck)
|0:01:08
|4
|Monique Ludovicy (Vv Tooltime Preizerdaul)
|0:01:09
|5
|Sandra Huberty (Cci Differdange)
|0:01:49
|6
|Fabienne Schauss (Lc Tetange)
|0:02:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bob Jungels (Uc Dippach)
|0:17:54
|2
|Alex Kirsch (Uc Dippach)
|0:00:52
|3
|Gilles Heymes (Vv Tooltime Preizerdaul)
|0:01:19
|4
|Scott Thiltges (Lg Alzingen)
|0:01:43
|5
|Kevin Feiereisen (Cycling Team M Pinte)
|0:01:52
|6
|Pierre Lux (Lg Alzingen)
|0:01:58
|7
|Raphaël Steil (Uc Dippach)
|0:02:01
|8
|Yannick Rausch (Lp 07 Schifflange)
|0:02:08
|9
|Antoine Mores (Lg Alzingen)
|0:02:17
|10
|Richard Della Schiava (Uc Dippach)
|0:02:18
|11
|Jérôme Theis (Lg Alzingen)
|0:02:22
|12
|Christophe Kettels (Lg Alzingen)
|0:02:26
|13
|Jimmy Reinert (Saf Zeisseng)
|0:02:30
|14
|Tom Schwarmes (Uc Dippach)
|0:02:45
|15
|Max Losch (Saf Zeisseng)
|0:02:55
|16
|Ralph Gleis (Vv Tooltime Preizerdaul)
|0:02:57
|17
|Ben Krux (Lc Tetange)
|0:02:59
|18
|Michel Kuffer (Vv Tooltime Preizerdaul)
|0:03:10
|19
|Dean Weyer (Vv Tooltime Preizerdaul)
|0:03:21
