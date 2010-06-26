Trending

Andy Schleck tops brother Frank to Luxembourg TT title

Poos third, Thill top U23

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andy Schleck (Team Saxo Bank)0:35:10
2Fränk Schleck (Team Saxo Bank)0:00:56
3Christian Poos (CT Differdange)0:01:43
4Ralph Diseviscourt (LC Kayl)0:01:57
5Tom Thill (CT Differdange)0:02:02
6Steve Fries (UC Dippach)0:02:40
7Pascal Triebel (LC Tetange)0:02:57
8Ben Gastauer (AG2R)0:03:10
9Daniel Bintz (LC Tetange)0:03:42
10Tom Kohn0:03:52
11Paul Bentner (VC Diekirch)0:04:03
12Tom Wecker (LC Tetange)0:04:30
13Ivo Lux (LG Bertrange)0:04:39
14Joël Zangerle (SCO Dijon)0:04:56
15Claude Degano (LC Tetange)0:05:03
16Claude Biltgen (CT Toproad Roeserbann)0:05:19
17Paulo Goncalves (VV Tooltime Preizerdaul)0:05:24
18Steve Moog (LG Alzingen)0:05:31
19Glen Leven (UC Dippach)0:05:39
20Gusty Bausch (LC Kayl)0:05:42
21Pol Zimmermann (LC Tetange)
22Pit Schlechter (CT Differdange)0:05:47
23Tom Schanen (LG Alzingen)0:05:49
24Pit Losch (Saf Zeisseng)0:06:33
25Marc Bastian (UC Dippach)0:07:53
26Roby Rippinger (VC Diekirch)0:08:10
27Attilio Porrini (LC Kayl)0:08:24
28Christian Beneke (ACT Kopstal)0:08:33
29Daniel Strecker (CT Toproad Roeserbann)0:10:15

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christine Majerus (Gsd Gestion)0:20:49
2Anne-Marie Schmitt (Lointek)0:00:58
3Nathalie Lamborelle (Team Hitec Products Uck)0:01:08
4Monique Ludovicy (Vv Tooltime Preizerdaul)0:01:09
5Sandra Huberty (Cci Differdange)0:01:49
6Fabienne Schauss (Lc Tetange)0:02:06

Junior men 17-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Uc Dippach)0:17:54
2Alex Kirsch (Uc Dippach)0:00:52
3Gilles Heymes (Vv Tooltime Preizerdaul)0:01:19
4Scott Thiltges (Lg Alzingen)0:01:43
5Kevin Feiereisen (Cycling Team M Pinte)0:01:52
6Pierre Lux (Lg Alzingen)0:01:58
7Raphaël Steil (Uc Dippach)0:02:01
8Yannick Rausch (Lp 07 Schifflange)0:02:08
9Antoine Mores (Lg Alzingen)0:02:17
10Richard Della Schiava (Uc Dippach)0:02:18
11Jérôme Theis (Lg Alzingen)0:02:22
12Christophe Kettels (Lg Alzingen)0:02:26
13Jimmy Reinert (Saf Zeisseng)0:02:30
14Tom Schwarmes (Uc Dippach)0:02:45
15Max Losch (Saf Zeisseng)0:02:55
16Ralph Gleis (Vv Tooltime Preizerdaul)0:02:57
17Ben Krux (Lc Tetange)0:02:59
18Michel Kuffer (Vv Tooltime Preizerdaul)0:03:10
19Dean Weyer (Vv Tooltime Preizerdaul)0:03:21

