Gazvoda grabs Slovenian men's championshp

Rutar rolls to women's title

Elite men
1Gregor Gazvoda (Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss)0:46:45.27
2Kristijan Koren (Liquigas-Doimo)0:00:10.55
3Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team)0:01:08.88
4Mitja Mahoric (Adria Mobil)0:02:08.13
DNSJure Golcer (De Rosa-Stac Plastic)

Elite women
1Tjaša Rutar (Klub Polet Garmin)0:25:21.47
2Sigrid Corneo (Top Girl Fassa Bortolo)0:00:32.67
3Polona Batagelj (Bizkaia-Durango)0:00:59.91
4Alenka Novak (Klub Polet Garmin)0:01:17.17
5Urša Pintar (Klub Polet Garmin)0:01:44.48
6Nina Homovec (MBK Orbea)0:02:36.64
7Mojca Gonc (Lenart)0:04:33.44
8Amadeja Terat (KK Sava Kranj)0:04:36.63
9Andreja Holsedel (Lenart)0:04:36.71
10Rebeka Mohorko (Lenart)0:07:41.24

U23 men
1Blaz Jarc (Adria Mobil)0:48:42.73
2Matias Kumar (Perutnina)0:00:01.10
3Klemen Štimulak (Zheroquadro Radenska)0:00:59.22
4Luka Mezgec (Zheroquadro Radenska)0:01:25.78
5Mark Dtamastagic (Sava Kranj)0:01:58.97
6Robert Jenko (Zheroquadro Radenska)0:02:11.43
7Domen Verac (BK Sveti Donat)0:10:34.38

