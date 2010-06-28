Gazvoda grabs Slovenian men's championshp
Rutar rolls to women's title
|1
|Gregor Gazvoda (Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss)
|0:46:45.27
|2
|Kristijan Koren (Liquigas-Doimo)
|0:00:10.55
|3
|Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:08.88
|4
|Mitja Mahoric (Adria Mobil)
|0:02:08.13
|DNS
|Jure Golcer (De Rosa-Stac Plastic)
|1
|Tjaša Rutar (Klub Polet Garmin)
|0:25:21.47
|2
|Sigrid Corneo (Top Girl Fassa Bortolo)
|0:00:32.67
|3
|Polona Batagelj (Bizkaia-Durango)
|0:00:59.91
|4
|Alenka Novak (Klub Polet Garmin)
|0:01:17.17
|5
|Urša Pintar (Klub Polet Garmin)
|0:01:44.48
|6
|Nina Homovec (MBK Orbea)
|0:02:36.64
|7
|Mojca Gonc (Lenart)
|0:04:33.44
|8
|Amadeja Terat (KK Sava Kranj)
|0:04:36.63
|9
|Andreja Holsedel (Lenart)
|0:04:36.71
|10
|Rebeka Mohorko (Lenart)
|0:07:41.24
|1
|Blaz Jarc (Adria Mobil)
|0:48:42.73
|2
|Matias Kumar (Perutnina)
|0:00:01.10
|3
|Klemen Štimulak (Zheroquadro Radenska)
|0:00:59.22
|4
|Luka Mezgec (Zheroquadro Radenska)
|0:01:25.78
|5
|Mark Dtamastagic (Sava Kranj)
|0:01:58.97
|6
|Robert Jenko (Zheroquadro Radenska)
|0:02:11.43
|7
|Domen Verac (BK Sveti Donat)
|0:10:34.38
