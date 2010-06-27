Brammeier denies Roche Irish title
Important win for An Post team
An Post Grant Thornton M. Donnelly Sean Kelly team rider Matt Brammeier grabbed an important success for the squad today when he won the Irish elite men's road race championship in Sligo.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matt Brammeier (An Post Grant Thornton M. Donnelly Sean Kelly)
|2
|Nicolas Roche (Ag2r La Mondiale)
|3
|Dan Martin (Garmin-Transitions)
|0:00:16
|4
|David McCann (Giant Asia)
|5
|David O’Loughlin (An Post Grant Thornton M. Donnelly Sean Kelly)
|6
|Martyn Irvine (Planet X)
|7
|Adam Armstrong (Eurocycles/Eurobaby)
|8
|Sam Bennett (VC La Pomme)
|9
|Sean Lacey (The Edge)
|10
|Connor Murphy (Eurocycles/Eurobaby)
|11
|Dominic Jelfs (UC Aubenas)
|12
|Peter Hawkins (Decock Sportivo)
|13
|Stephen O’Sullivan (Engraveit.ie)
|14
|Pat Clarke (Asfra Racing)
|15
|Thomas Martin (Eurocycles Eurobaby)
|16
|Stuart Henry (Herbal Life Wheelbase)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sam Bennett (VC La Pomme)
|2
|Dominic Jefls (UC Aubenas)
|3
|Thomas Martin (Eurocycles Eurobaby)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Wilson (Audi East Antrim)
|2:40:58
|2
|Adam Rayner (Orchard CC)
|3
|Ewan McDonald (Epic)
|4
|Gavin Keane (Donamon Dynamos)
|5
|Nathan McLeer (Curran Racing)
|6
|Pairic McCafferty (Four Masters)
|7
|Brian Hallisey (Dungarvan)
|8
|Stephen Clancy (Limerick)
|0:03:40
|9
|Luke McGuire (Wexford Wheelers)
|10
|Andrew Bracken (Slipstream)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy