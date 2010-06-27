Trending

Brammeier denies Roche Irish title

Important win for An Post team

An Post Grant Thornton M. Donnelly Sean Kelly team rider Matt Brammeier grabbed an important success for the squad today when he won the Irish elite men's road race championship in Sligo.

Results

Elite road race (11 laps, 150.7 kilometres)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt Brammeier (An Post Grant Thornton M. Donnelly Sean Kelly)
2Nicolas Roche (Ag2r La Mondiale)
3Dan Martin (Garmin-Transitions)0:00:16
4David McCann (Giant Asia)
5David O’Loughlin (An Post Grant Thornton M. Donnelly Sean Kelly)
6Martyn Irvine (Planet X)
7Adam Armstrong (Eurocycles/Eurobaby)
8Sam Bennett (VC La Pomme)
9Sean Lacey (The Edge)
10Connor Murphy (Eurocycles/Eurobaby)
11Dominic Jelfs (UC Aubenas)
12Peter Hawkins (Decock Sportivo)
13Stephen O’Sullivan (Engraveit.ie)
14Pat Clarke (Asfra Racing)
15Thomas Martin (Eurocycles Eurobaby)
16Stuart Henry (Herbal Life Wheelbase)

Under 23
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sam Bennett (VC La Pomme)
2Dominic Jefls (UC Aubenas)
3Thomas Martin (Eurocycles Eurobaby)

Juniors
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Wilson (Audi East Antrim)2:40:58
2Adam Rayner (Orchard CC)
3Ewan McDonald (Epic)
4Gavin Keane (Donamon Dynamos)
5Nathan McLeer (Curran Racing)
6Pairic McCafferty (Four Masters)
7Brian Hallisey (Dungarvan)
8Stephen Clancy (Limerick)0:03:40
9Luke McGuire (Wexford Wheelers)
10Andrew Bracken (Slipstream)

 

Latest on Cyclingnews