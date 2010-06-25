Trending

Mizurov wins men's time trial

Astana's Kireyev runner-up

Elite men
1Andrey Mizurov (Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team)1:02:27
2Roman Kireyev (Astana)0:00:33
3Daniil Fominykh0:01:58
4Alexey Kolessov0:03:20
5Berik Kupeshov0:03:55
6Sergey Bormatenkov0:04:22
7Oleg Kashechkin0:06:05
8Vadim Izotov0:06:25
9Abdraimzhan Ishanov0:07:12
10Artyom Zakharov0:07:26
11Alexandr Dymovskikh0:07:58
12Sultanmurat Miraliyev0:08:07
13Askar Yakubov0:09:11
14Artyom Golovaschenko0:10:19
15Ablay Shugaipov0:17:44

