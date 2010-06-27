Image 1 of 51 Lonely, so lonely: Michael Olheiser (Moontoast) rode away from the peloton. (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 2 of 51 The men's elite podium. (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 3 of 51 The men's 17-18 podium. (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 4 of 51 Some helpful locals cool the elite men down. (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 5 of 51 The elite men chase the break. (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 6 of 51 The early break on O'Briley. (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 7 of 51 Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co./TWENTY 12) and teammate Shelley Evans celebrate on the podium. (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 8 of 51 The early break on Archie Briggs. (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 9 of 51 The peloton gave chase but nobody could capture Michael Olheiser (Moontoast). Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12) soloed into the US National Road Championships victory at the Awbrey Butte Circuit Race in Bend, Oregon on Sunday. The victory marked her second national road race title during her career, her first stars and stripes jersey was won in the 2007 road race.

"This is very exciting," Abbott said. "Wearing the US National Championship jersey, especially over in Europe, is such a special thing. I had so much fun wearing it the first time and I am so excited to get to wear it again."

Abbott's teammate Sinead Miller won the US Womens Under 23 Road National Championships held in conjunction with the Elite Womens race.

"The victory is special because I got to do it with such an amazing team," she added. "This victory is something we really wanted and worked hard for. The fact that I get to be the national champion again, Shelley Evans won the crit, Sinead Miller got the Under 23 jersey and Coryn Rivera won all her junior titles, means it is pretty cool that we all got one."

Abbott attacked a small front group along the predominantly downhill run in to the finish line to take the win by three seconds ahead of her teammate and recent winner of the US Criterium National Championships Shelley Evans with Carmen Small (Colavita-Baci p/b Cooking Light) in third.

"The entire team wanted to make the race hard and we were able to work so well today," Abbott said. "Every one of us had the opportunity to win and it just depended on the roll of the dice. To be a part of such a strong team all day long, to win felt so good."

Following the podium placers, the riders trickled in after a long road race with recent winner of the US Time Trial National Championships Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Columbia) placed fourth, eight seconds back, ahead of Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita-Baci p/b Cooking Light) in fifth 34 seconds behind Abbott.

Some 100 Elite Women lined up to contest the US National Road Championships. The course was regarded as one of the toughest held on a 27 km loop that included two decisive back-to-back ascents. The most gruelling climb over Archie Briggs Rd. was positioned inside the last few kilometres of the circuit and was followed by a fast descent to the finish line. They completed four laps for a total of 113 km.

Several breakaways managed to gain time ahead of the field through out the race and one included Robin Farina (Vera Bradley Foundation), Rachel Warner (BMW-Bianchi) and Rebecca Much (Tibco-To the Top). However, all attempts were reeled back in before the base of the final climb over Archie Briggs Rd.

"Over the last climb there were a lot of people who were really motivated and a lot of attacks going," Abbott said. "Evelyn [Stevens] attacked and she and Shelley [Evans] got a small gap. Shelley was obviously fine and was going to make the lead group. That gave me a lot of freedom to make it hard because if I was attacking and the other girls were working, it gave Shelley the opportunity to just sit on."

A lead group formed over the top of the climb that included teammates Abbott and Evans along with Evelyn Stevens, Janel Holcomb (Alto Velo Racing) and Carmen Small (Colavita-Baci p/b Cooking Light).

Abbott countered an attack from Stevens on the last roller before the finish line, approximately two kilometres to go. "I was able to hold that attack to the line," Abbott said. "I looked over my shoulder and I knew it was going to be close. It didn't have to be a massive gap. I could lay it all out there and if I couldn't hold it, Shelley was there and ready to back me up."

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co./TWENTY 12) 2:55:25 2 Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12) 0:00:03 3 Carmen Small (COLAVITA/BACI presented by Cooking Light) 0:00:03 4 Evelyn Stevens (Team HTC-Columbia) 0:00:08 5 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (COLAVITA/BACI presented by Cooking Light) 0:00:24 6 Sinead Miller (Twenty12) 0:00:24 7 Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12) 0:00:24 8 Kristin Sanders (Team VBF) 0:00:25 9 Tayler Wiles (Colavita Racing Inc.) 0:00:27 10 Kathleen Billington (BMW-Bianchi) 0:00:27 11 Janel Holcomb (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Al) 0:00:27 12 Debbie Milne (Absolute Racing Team) 0:00:28 13 Amber Rais 0:00:28 14 Amber Neben (Webcor Builders Cycling) 15 Ashley James (Team Kenda) 16 Kimberly Anderson (Team HTC-Columbia) 0:00:29 17 Katheryn Curi Mattis (Webcor Builders Cycling) 0:00:29 18 Jennifer Wheeler (Lake Washington Velo) 0:00:29 19 Andrea Dvorak (COLAVITA/BACI presented by Cooking Light) 0:00:29 20 Katharine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12) 0:00:29 21 Teri Sheasby (Veloforma) 0:00:30 22 Kathryn Donovan (Southern California Velo) 0:00:31 23 Alice Pennington (Veloforma) 0:00:32 24 Nicole Evans (Salt Lake City Cycling (SLCC)) 0:00:38 25 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO / To The Top) 0:00:39 26 Alison Starnes (Team TIBCO / To The Top) 0:00:39 27 Alison Powers (Team VBF) 0:00:44 28 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO / To The Top) 0:00:52 29 Lauren Robertson (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen) 0:01:10 30 Liza Rachetto (TEAM SYSTEM DATA) 0:01:35 31 Kristen LaSasso (Team TIBCO / To The Top) 0:01:35 32 Christina Smith (Veloforma) 0:01:55 33 Devon Haskell (Team Tibco / To The Top) 0:02:27 34 Tammy Wildgoose (OCW/Paramount Racing) 0:05:19 35 Cara Bussell (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing) 0:05:19 36 Anna Barensfeld (LadiesFirst Racing) 0:05:21 37 Jessica Cutler (Seattle Super Squadra/Cucina Fr) 0:05:21 38 Kathryne Carr (Defined Fitness Training LLC) 0:05:21 39 Lauren Hall (Team VBF) 40 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO / To The Top) 41 Hilary Billington 0:05:21 42 Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12) 43 Rachel Warner (BMW-Bianchi) 0:05:22 44 Lindsay Myers (Veloce Velo/Webcor Builders) 0:05:22 45 Robin Farina (Team VBF) 0:05:24 46 Brooke Miller (Team TIBCO / To The Top) 0:05:28 47 Rebecca Much (Team TIBCO / To The Top) 48 Erica Allar (Team VBF) 0:12:45 49 Heather Pryor (Touchstone Climbing) 0:12:46 50 Sarah Maguire (Priority Health Cycling Team) 0:13:28 51 Maura Kinsella (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Al) 52 Whitney Schultz (Team Bike-Import.ch) 0:13:28 53 Kimberley Turner (Seattle Super Squadra) 0:13:29 54 Catherine Varland (Thumbprint Racing/IJM.org) 0:13:29 55 Brenna Lopez-Otero (Bend Memorial Clinic Total Care) 0:13:29 56 Megan Melack 0:13:29 57 Jenna Kowalski (VRC/NOW-MS Society) 58 Louise Smyth (Metro Volkswagen) 0:13:30 59 Greta Neimanas (xXx Racing) 0:13:30 60 Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing) 0:13:31 61 Judy Jenkins (Specialized Designs for Women) 0:13:31 62 Emily Foxman (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club) 0:13:32 63 Ally Stacher (Veloce Velo/Webcor Builders) 0:13:36 64 Lauren Hecht (Alto Velo Racing Club) 0:15:45 65 Kristen Hetzel (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing) 0:19:12 66 Leia Tyrrell 0:20:31 DNF Beatriz Rodriguez (Southern California Velo) DNF Shontell Gauthier (COLAVITA/BACI presented by Cooking Light) DNF Melissa Sanborn DNF Kelly Benjamin (COLAVITA/BACI presented by Cooking Light) DNF Lauren Liscinski (VRC/NOW-MS Society) DNF Kacey Manderfield (Wolverine Sports Club) DNF Jacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda) DNF Julia Lafranchise (VRC/NOW-MS Society) DNF Arielle Filiberti (Specialized Designs for Women/B) DNF Lindsy Campbell (Northern Rockies Cycling Team) DNF Cinthia Lehner (BMW-Bianchi) DNF Jane Wolcott (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club/L) DNF Shelby Reynolds (Sugar Cycles/Sugar Cycles Facto) DNS Ruth Clemence (Specialized Designs for Women/B) DNS Jennifer Gaertner (Coeur d 'Alene Velo Racers (CDA) DNS Jade Wilcoxson DNS Alexandra Graebe (Camelback Cycling Club/Bicycle) DNS Haley Juno-Galdes DNS Tyler Stewart DNS Jessica Phillips (COLAVITA/BACI presented by Cooking Light) DNS Nichole Wangsgard (unattached) DNS Lindsay Fox (Veloforma) DNS Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling) DNS Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO / To The Top)

Category 1 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Olheiser (Moontoast) 3:52:53 2 Russell Stevenson (Seattle Super Squadra) 0:00:56 3 Jesse Moore (California Giant Cycling/Califo) 4 Philip Mooney (Yahoo Cycling Team) 0:00:57 5 Ryan Parnes (Yahoo Cycling Team) 0:00:59 6 Christopher Parrish (Lake Washington Velo/Hagens Ber) 7 Zachary Davies (Groove Subaru Cycling Team) 8 Christopher Deluise (ZMOTION Racing Team) 0:01:00 9 Kennett Peterson (Lake Washington Velo) 0:01:01 10 Jared Gilyard (RIDECLEAN) 11 Scott Gray 0:01:02 12 Kris Lunning (Above Category Racing) 13 Gregg Brandt (GrandStay Hotels) 14 Taylor Kneuven (Liquid Cycling Club/Adageo Ener) 15 Lang Reynolds (Lake Washington Velo/Hagens Ber) 16 Elijah Romer (Team Oregon) 17 Norman Bryner (MiDuole) 18 David Glick (RIDECLEAN) 0:01:03 19 Andrew Boone 20 Michael Mathis (Century Road Club Association) 21 Christopher Hong (Escalera Racing Club/Team Exerg) 22 Bradley Winn 0:01:04 23 Sam Krieg (krieg cycling) 24 Joshua Dillon (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:01:09 25 David Zimbelman (Echelon Gran Fondo/Zteam) 0:01:22 26 Shane Buysse (SoCalCycling.com/socalcycling.c) 0:01:23 27 Zachary Tittensor (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycl) 28 Daniel Cassidy (US Military Cycling) 29 Michael Telega (Pista Palace/Team Pista Palace) 0:01:25 30 Mat Stephens (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen/Metro Vol) 31 Greg Krause 32 Benjamin Blaugrund (Team Hotel San Jose/Hotel San J) 0:01:26 33 Ian Stanford (GrandStay Hotels) 0:01:28 34 Quinn Keogh (Landrover-Orbea Cycling Club/Te) 0:01:30 35 Arthur Rand (Santa Cruz County Cycling Club) 0:01:31 36 Patrick Stanko (Kryki Sports/Lenovo) 37 Robert Sweeting (Globalbike Racing/Team Globalbi) 0:02:06 38 Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant Cycling/Califo) 0:02:36 39 David Santos 0:02:42 40 Cameron Cogburn (CCB/CCB Racing) 0:03:08 41 David Wenger (Super Squadra/Bicycle Sport Sho) 0:03:16 42 Jonathan Eropkin (Team Bicycles Plus/SAFEWAY/Bicy) 0:03:47 43 Kevin Rowe (Exergy) 0:04:35 44 Shannon Morgan (BikeReg.com/Cannondale) 0:05:09 45 Anthony Aker (Pista Palace/Team Pista Palace) 0:05:10 46 Eric Marcotte (Pista Palace/Team Pista Palace) 0:06:37 47 Osvaldo Olmos (California Giant/Specialized) 48 Adam Switters (Yahoo Cycling Team) 0:06:49 49 Sam Johnson (Lake Washington Velo/Hagens Ber) 0:08:31 50 Steven Holland 0:10:43 51 coulton hartrich (Santo Cycling Team) 0:10:44 52 Kai Applequist (Escalera Racing Club/Team Exerg) 0:10:45 53 Ian Dille (Super Squadra/Bicycle Sport Sho) 54 Edward Micek (WebCyclery Racing/BendBroadband) 0:10:46 55 Phil Wikoff (Super Squadra/Bicycle Sport Sho) 0:11:09 56 Aaron Sander 0:11:20 57 Joshua Bartlett (Landrover-Orbea Cycling Club/Te) 0:12:37 58 Chris Aten (Camelback Cycling Club/Bicycle ) 0:12:38 59 Chris Swan (Team Oregon) 60 Sean Passage (Lake Washington Velo/Hagens Ber) 0:17:50 61 Galen Mittermann 62 Mark Shimahara (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling) 0:19:21 63 Carl Hoefer 0:19:22 64 Bradley Gehrig (Cole Sport/cole sport) 0:19:28 65 Jacob Brewer (Herring Gas Cycling/Herring Gas) 0:20:58 66 David Albrecht (Chico Corsa Cycling Team/Chico ) 0:29:39 67 Wayne Stetina (Amgen-UBS Elite Masters) 0:34:49 68 Mike Sohm (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycl) 1:04:19 DNF David Brockbank (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycl) DNF Brian Bosch (Yahoo Cycling Team) DNF Phillip Elsasser (Hagens Berman Elite Cycling Tea) DNF Connor Spencer (Metromint Cycling) DNF Paul Thomas (RIDECLEAN) DNF Vincent Owens (Yahoo Cycling Team) DNF Brian Forbes (RIDECLEAN) DNF Steve Reaney (California Giant Cycling/Califo) DNF Timothy Mitchell (CCB International) DNF Stastny Chris (California Giant Cycling/Califo) DNF Daniel Harm (Lake Washington Velo/Broadmark ) DNF Tyler Dibble (Yahoo Cycling Team) DNF Carlos Vargas (Team Hotel San Jose/Hotel San J) DNF David Klipper (Guinness Cycling Team) DNF Ty Magner (Athens Velo Club) DNF Evan Huffman (Yahoo Cycling Team) DNF John Bergmann (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling) DNF Brandon Lynch (Escalera Racing Club/Team Exerg) DNF Remi McManus (team exergy) DNF Tyler Jewell (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) DNF Patrick Briggs (Yahoo Cycling Team) DNF Chris Stuart (Escalera Racing Club/Team Exerg) DNF James Cunningham (Team Ville) DNF Paul Bourcier DNF Donald Reeb DNF Samuel Pickman (California Giant Cycling/Califo) DNF Joshua Carter (Team Hotel San Jose/Hotel San J) DNF William John Corey Steinbrecher (Pista Palace/Team Pista Palace) DNF Josh Crow DNF Jerome Townsend DNF Brandt Tyler (California Giant Cycling) DNF Dylan Mcnicholas (CCB International) DNF Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com/Cannondale) DNF Kevin Mullervy (Escalera Racing Club/Team Exerg) DNF Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy) DNF Sterling Magnell (McGuire Cycling Team) DNF Michael Gallagher (US Armed Forces) DNF Domingues Cory DNF Barry Lee (Team Hotel San Jose/Hotel San J) DNS Mathew Davis (Team LaS'port) DNS Chris Turner (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club) DNS Sergio Hernandez (VRC/NOW-MS Society) DNS Jonathan Baskin DNS Michael Easter (Franco Factory Team) DNS Sean Coleman DNS John Hunt (California Giant Cycling/Califo) DNS Brian Williams (Northern Rockies Cycling Team/M) DNS Jason Short (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM) DNS Steven Beardsley (Gentle Lovers) DNS Gabe Varela (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL) DNS Joshua Liberles (Ten Speed Drive Racing/Ten Spee)

