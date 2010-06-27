Trending

Image 1 of 51

Lonely, so lonely: Michael Olheiser (Moontoast) rode away from the peloton.

Image 2 of 51

The men's elite podium.

Image 3 of 51

The men's 17-18 podium.

Image 4 of 51

Some helpful locals cool the elite men down.

Image 5 of 51

The elite men chase the break.

Image 6 of 51

The early break on O'Briley.

Image 7 of 51

Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co./TWENTY 12) and teammate Shelley Evans celebrate on the podium.

Image 8 of 51

The early break on Archie Briggs.

Image 9 of 51

The peloton gave chase but nobody could capture Michael Olheiser (Moontoast).

Image 10 of 51

The peloton wasn't in sight as Michael Olheiser (Moontoast) climbed up Archie Briggs road - one of the key climbs.

Image 11 of 51

You could see the effort on Michael Olheiser's (Moontoast) face as he made his move.

Image 12 of 51

Michael Olheiser (Moontoast) rides the road to a national title.

Image 13 of 51

The early break checks the gap.

Image 14 of 51

Michael Olheiser (Moontoast) followed Ben King's strategy from a day earlier, simply riding away from the field.

Image 15 of 51

Michael Olheiser (Moontoast) crossed the line nearly one minute ahead of Russell Stevenson (Seattle Super Squadra).

Image 16 of 51

Michael Olheiser (Moontoast) gets a hug after his victory.

Image 17 of 51

The women's field climbs.

Image 18 of 51

Evelyn Stevens and Kim Anderson lead HTC-Columbia's charge.

Image 19 of 51

Shelley Evans congratulates Mara Abbott on the podium.

Image 20 of 51

Mara Abbott and Evelyn Stevens hug on the podium.

Image 21 of 51

Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co./TWENTY 12) after the race.

Image 22 of 51

A magnificent setting for the national title race.

Image 23 of 51

The break found it hard to stay away on the lumpy course.

Image 24 of 51

The break stayed away for several laps.

Image 25 of 51

There was some relaxed banter before the race.

Image 26 of 51

Lawson Craddock chases the break before bursting out for a solo win.

Image 27 of 51

Some of the early breaks didn't stick...

Image 28 of 51

Robin Farina (Team VBF) climbs in the break.

Image 29 of 51

Katharine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty 12).

Image 30 of 51

HTC-Columbia's stars lead the chase up Archie Briggs.

Image 31 of 51

Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty 12 leads the chase.

Image 32 of 51

Evelyn Stevens digs deep.

Image 33 of 51

One of the Webcor crew tries to bridge to the break.

Image 34 of 51

Michael Olheiser can celebrate his win on the podium.

Image 35 of 51

Michael Olheiser on the podium.

Image 36 of 51

The peloton chases Olheiser.

Image 37 of 51

The Hagens Hermans boys before the start.

Image 38 of 51

The California Giant Cycling/California crew tried controlling the race but didn't get the win.

Image 39 of 51

The chasers go after the break.

Image 40 of 51

Lawson Craddock is one of America's best juniors and has three titles this week to prove it.

Image 41 of 51

17-18 men's race winner Lawson Craddock and his mum.

Image 42 of 51

Defending champ Meredith Miller on the line.

Image 43 of 51

It's almost game over for the early break.

Image 44 of 51

Michael Olheiser waits for his moment to attack.

Image 45 of 51

Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co./TWENTY 12)

Image 46 of 51

Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co./TWENTY 12) was clearly very pleased with her national title.

Image 47 of 51

The emotions flow over for Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co./TWENTY 12).

Image 48 of 51

Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co./TWENTY 12) smiles as her teammate celebrates in the background.

Image 49 of 51

Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co./TWENTY 12) looked focused ahead of the race.

Image 50 of 51

Evelyn Stevens (Team HTC-Columbia) was clearly unhappy with her fourth place finish.

Image 51 of 51

Women's podium (L-R): Evelyn Stevens (Team HTC-Columbia), Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12), Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co./TWENTY 12), Carmen Small (COLAVITA/BACI) and Theresa Cliff-Ryan (COLAVITA/BACI).

Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12) soloed into the US National Road Championships victory at the Awbrey Butte Circuit Race in Bend, Oregon on Sunday. The victory marked her second national road race title during her career, her first stars and stripes jersey was won in the 2007 road race.

"This is very exciting," Abbott said. "Wearing the US National Championship jersey, especially over in Europe, is such a special thing. I had so much fun wearing it the first time and I am so excited to get to wear it again."

Abbott's teammate Sinead Miller won the US Womens Under 23 Road National Championships held in conjunction with the Elite Womens race.

"The victory is special because I got to do it with such an amazing team," she added. "This victory is something we really wanted and worked hard for. The fact that I get to be the national champion again, Shelley Evans won the crit, Sinead Miller got the Under 23 jersey and Coryn Rivera won all her junior titles, means it is pretty cool that we all got one."

Abbott attacked a small front group along the predominantly downhill run in to the finish line to take the win by three seconds ahead of her teammate and recent winner of the US Criterium National Championships Shelley Evans with Carmen Small (Colavita-Baci p/b Cooking Light) in third.

"The entire team wanted to make the race hard and we were able to work so well today," Abbott said. "Every one of us had the opportunity to win and it just depended on the roll of the dice. To be a part of such a strong team all day long, to win felt so good."

Following the podium placers, the riders trickled in after a long road race with recent winner of the US Time Trial National Championships Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Columbia) placed fourth, eight seconds back, ahead of Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita-Baci p/b Cooking Light) in fifth 34 seconds behind Abbott.

Some 100 Elite Women lined up to contest the US National Road Championships. The course was regarded as one of the toughest held on a 27 km loop that included two decisive back-to-back ascents. The most gruelling climb over Archie Briggs Rd. was positioned inside the last few kilometres of the circuit and was followed by a fast descent to the finish line. They completed four laps for a total of 113 km.

Several breakaways managed to gain time ahead of the field through out the race and one included Robin Farina (Vera Bradley Foundation), Rachel Warner (BMW-Bianchi) and Rebecca Much (Tibco-To the Top). However, all attempts were reeled back in before the base of the final climb over Archie Briggs Rd.

"Over the last climb there were a lot of people who were really motivated and a lot of attacks going," Abbott said. "Evelyn [Stevens] attacked and she and Shelley [Evans] got a small gap. Shelley was obviously fine and was going to make the lead group. That gave me a lot of freedom to make it hard because if I was attacking and the other girls were working, it gave Shelley the opportunity to just sit on."

A lead group formed over the top of the climb that included teammates Abbott and Evans along with Evelyn Stevens, Janel Holcomb (Alto Velo Racing) and Carmen Small (Colavita-Baci p/b Cooking Light).

Abbott countered an attack from Stevens on the last roller before the finish line, approximately two kilometres to go. "I was able to hold that attack to the line," Abbott said. "I looked over my shoulder and I knew it was going to be close. It didn't have to be a massive gap. I could lay it all out there and if I couldn't hold it, Shelley was there and ready to back me up."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co./TWENTY 12)2:55:25
2Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12)0:00:03
3Carmen Small (COLAVITA/BACI presented by Cooking Light)0:00:03
4Evelyn Stevens (Team HTC-Columbia)0:00:08
5Theresa Cliff-Ryan (COLAVITA/BACI presented by Cooking Light)0:00:24
6Sinead Miller (Twenty12)0:00:24
7Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12)0:00:24
8Kristin Sanders (Team VBF)0:00:25
9Tayler Wiles (Colavita Racing Inc.)0:00:27
10Kathleen Billington (BMW-Bianchi)0:00:27
11Janel Holcomb (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Al)0:00:27
12Debbie Milne (Absolute Racing Team)0:00:28
13Amber Rais0:00:28
14Amber Neben (Webcor Builders Cycling)
15Ashley James (Team Kenda)
16Kimberly Anderson (Team HTC-Columbia)0:00:29
17Katheryn Curi Mattis (Webcor Builders Cycling)0:00:29
18Jennifer Wheeler (Lake Washington Velo)0:00:29
19Andrea Dvorak (COLAVITA/BACI presented by Cooking Light)0:00:29
20Katharine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12)0:00:29
21Teri Sheasby (Veloforma)0:00:30
22Kathryn Donovan (Southern California Velo)0:00:31
23Alice Pennington (Veloforma)0:00:32
24Nicole Evans (Salt Lake City Cycling (SLCC))0:00:38
25Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO / To The Top)0:00:39
26Alison Starnes (Team TIBCO / To The Top)0:00:39
27Alison Powers (Team VBF)0:00:44
28Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO / To The Top)0:00:52
29Lauren Robertson (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen)0:01:10
30Liza Rachetto (TEAM SYSTEM DATA)0:01:35
31Kristen LaSasso (Team TIBCO / To The Top)0:01:35
32Christina Smith (Veloforma)0:01:55
33Devon Haskell (Team Tibco / To The Top)0:02:27
34Tammy Wildgoose (OCW/Paramount Racing)0:05:19
35Cara Bussell (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)0:05:19
36Anna Barensfeld (LadiesFirst Racing)0:05:21
37Jessica Cutler (Seattle Super Squadra/Cucina Fr)0:05:21
38Kathryne Carr (Defined Fitness Training LLC)0:05:21
39Lauren Hall (Team VBF)
40Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO / To The Top)
41Hilary Billington0:05:21
42Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12)
43Rachel Warner (BMW-Bianchi)0:05:22
44Lindsay Myers (Veloce Velo/Webcor Builders)0:05:22
45Robin Farina (Team VBF)0:05:24
46Brooke Miller (Team TIBCO / To The Top)0:05:28
47Rebecca Much (Team TIBCO / To The Top)
48Erica Allar (Team VBF)0:12:45
49Heather Pryor (Touchstone Climbing)0:12:46
50Sarah Maguire (Priority Health Cycling Team)0:13:28
51Maura Kinsella (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Al)
52Whitney Schultz (Team Bike-Import.ch)0:13:28
53Kimberley Turner (Seattle Super Squadra)0:13:29
54Catherine Varland (Thumbprint Racing/IJM.org)0:13:29
55Brenna Lopez-Otero (Bend Memorial Clinic Total Care)0:13:29
56Megan Melack0:13:29
57Jenna Kowalski (VRC/NOW-MS Society)
58Louise Smyth (Metro Volkswagen)0:13:30
59Greta Neimanas (xXx Racing)0:13:30
60Amy McGuire (Wheelworks Racing)0:13:31
61Judy Jenkins (Specialized Designs for Women)0:13:31
62Emily Foxman (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club)0:13:32
63Ally Stacher (Veloce Velo/Webcor Builders)0:13:36
64Lauren Hecht (Alto Velo Racing Club)0:15:45
65Kristen Hetzel (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)0:19:12
66Leia Tyrrell0:20:31
DNFBeatriz Rodriguez (Southern California Velo)
DNFShontell Gauthier (COLAVITA/BACI presented by Cooking Light)
DNFMelissa Sanborn
DNFKelly Benjamin (COLAVITA/BACI presented by Cooking Light)
DNFLauren Liscinski (VRC/NOW-MS Society)
DNFKacey Manderfield (Wolverine Sports Club)
DNFJacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda)
DNFJulia Lafranchise (VRC/NOW-MS Society)
DNFArielle Filiberti (Specialized Designs for Women/B)
DNFLindsy Campbell (Northern Rockies Cycling Team)
DNFCinthia Lehner (BMW-Bianchi)
DNFJane Wolcott (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club/L)
DNFShelby Reynolds (Sugar Cycles/Sugar Cycles Facto)
DNSRuth Clemence (Specialized Designs for Women/B)
DNSJennifer Gaertner (Coeur d 'Alene Velo Racers (CDA)
DNSJade Wilcoxson
DNSAlexandra Graebe (Camelback Cycling Club/Bicycle)
DNSHaley Juno-Galdes
DNSTyler Stewart
DNSJessica Phillips (COLAVITA/BACI presented by Cooking Light)
DNSNichole Wangsgard (unattached)
DNSLindsay Fox (Veloforma)
DNSMolly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling)
DNSSamantha Schneider (Team TIBCO / To The Top)

Category 1 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Olheiser (Moontoast)3:52:53
2Russell Stevenson (Seattle Super Squadra)0:00:56
3Jesse Moore (California Giant Cycling/Califo)
4Philip Mooney (Yahoo Cycling Team)0:00:57
5Ryan Parnes (Yahoo Cycling Team)0:00:59
6Christopher Parrish (Lake Washington Velo/Hagens Ber)
7Zachary Davies (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)
8Christopher Deluise (ZMOTION Racing Team)0:01:00
9Kennett Peterson (Lake Washington Velo)0:01:01
10Jared Gilyard (RIDECLEAN)
11Scott Gray0:01:02
12Kris Lunning (Above Category Racing)
13Gregg Brandt (GrandStay Hotels)
14Taylor Kneuven (Liquid Cycling Club/Adageo Ener)
15Lang Reynolds (Lake Washington Velo/Hagens Ber)
16Elijah Romer (Team Oregon)
17Norman Bryner (MiDuole)
18David Glick (RIDECLEAN)0:01:03
19Andrew Boone
20Michael Mathis (Century Road Club Association)
21Christopher Hong (Escalera Racing Club/Team Exerg)
22Bradley Winn0:01:04
23Sam Krieg (krieg cycling)
24Joshua Dillon (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:01:09
25David Zimbelman (Echelon Gran Fondo/Zteam)0:01:22
26Shane Buysse (SoCalCycling.com/socalcycling.c)0:01:23
27Zachary Tittensor (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycl)
28Daniel Cassidy (US Military Cycling)
29Michael Telega (Pista Palace/Team Pista Palace)0:01:25
30Mat Stephens (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen/Metro Vol)
31Greg Krause
32Benjamin Blaugrund (Team Hotel San Jose/Hotel San J)0:01:26
33Ian Stanford (GrandStay Hotels)0:01:28
34Quinn Keogh (Landrover-Orbea Cycling Club/Te)0:01:30
35Arthur Rand (Santa Cruz County Cycling Club)0:01:31
36Patrick Stanko (Kryki Sports/Lenovo)
37Robert Sweeting (Globalbike Racing/Team Globalbi)0:02:06
38Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant Cycling/Califo)0:02:36
39David Santos0:02:42
40Cameron Cogburn (CCB/CCB Racing)0:03:08
41David Wenger (Super Squadra/Bicycle Sport Sho)0:03:16
42Jonathan Eropkin (Team Bicycles Plus/SAFEWAY/Bicy)0:03:47
43Kevin Rowe (Exergy)0:04:35
44Shannon Morgan (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)0:05:09
45Anthony Aker (Pista Palace/Team Pista Palace)0:05:10
46Eric Marcotte (Pista Palace/Team Pista Palace)0:06:37
47Osvaldo Olmos (California Giant/Specialized)
48Adam Switters (Yahoo Cycling Team)0:06:49
49Sam Johnson (Lake Washington Velo/Hagens Ber)0:08:31
50Steven Holland0:10:43
51coulton hartrich (Santo Cycling Team)0:10:44
52Kai Applequist (Escalera Racing Club/Team Exerg)0:10:45
53Ian Dille (Super Squadra/Bicycle Sport Sho)
54Edward Micek (WebCyclery Racing/BendBroadband)0:10:46
55Phil Wikoff (Super Squadra/Bicycle Sport Sho)0:11:09
56Aaron Sander0:11:20
57Joshua Bartlett (Landrover-Orbea Cycling Club/Te)0:12:37
58Chris Aten (Camelback Cycling Club/Bicycle )0:12:38
59Chris Swan (Team Oregon)
60Sean Passage (Lake Washington Velo/Hagens Ber)0:17:50
61Galen Mittermann
62Mark Shimahara (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)0:19:21
63Carl Hoefer0:19:22
64Bradley Gehrig (Cole Sport/cole sport)0:19:28
65Jacob Brewer (Herring Gas Cycling/Herring Gas)0:20:58
66David Albrecht (Chico Corsa Cycling Team/Chico )0:29:39
67Wayne Stetina (Amgen-UBS Elite Masters)0:34:49
68Mike Sohm (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycl)1:04:19
DNFDavid Brockbank (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycl)
DNFBrian Bosch (Yahoo Cycling Team)
DNFPhillip Elsasser (Hagens Berman Elite Cycling Tea)
DNFConnor Spencer (Metromint Cycling)
DNFPaul Thomas (RIDECLEAN)
DNFVincent Owens (Yahoo Cycling Team)
DNFBrian Forbes (RIDECLEAN)
DNFSteve Reaney (California Giant Cycling/Califo)
DNFTimothy Mitchell (CCB International)
DNFStastny Chris (California Giant Cycling/Califo)
DNFDaniel Harm (Lake Washington Velo/Broadmark )
DNFTyler Dibble (Yahoo Cycling Team)
DNFCarlos Vargas (Team Hotel San Jose/Hotel San J)
DNFDavid Klipper (Guinness Cycling Team)
DNFTy Magner (Athens Velo Club)
DNFEvan Huffman (Yahoo Cycling Team)
DNFJohn Bergmann (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
DNFBrandon Lynch (Escalera Racing Club/Team Exerg)
DNFRemi McManus (team exergy)
DNFTyler Jewell (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
DNFPatrick Briggs (Yahoo Cycling Team)
DNFChris Stuart (Escalera Racing Club/Team Exerg)
DNFJames Cunningham (Team Ville)
DNFPaul Bourcier
DNFDonald Reeb
DNFSamuel Pickman (California Giant Cycling/Califo)
DNFJoshua Carter (Team Hotel San Jose/Hotel San J)
DNFWilliam John Corey Steinbrecher (Pista Palace/Team Pista Palace)
DNFJosh Crow
DNFJerome Townsend
DNFBrandt Tyler (California Giant Cycling)
DNFDylan Mcnicholas (CCB International)
DNFAlister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
DNFKevin Mullervy (Escalera Racing Club/Team Exerg)
DNFConor Mullervy (Team Exergy)
DNFSterling Magnell (McGuire Cycling Team)
DNFMichael Gallagher (US Armed Forces)
DNFDomingues Cory
DNFBarry Lee (Team Hotel San Jose/Hotel San J)
DNSMathew Davis (Team LaS'port)
DNSChris Turner (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club)
DNSSergio Hernandez (VRC/NOW-MS Society)
DNSJonathan Baskin
DNSMichael Easter (Franco Factory Team)
DNSSean Coleman
DNSJohn Hunt (California Giant Cycling/Califo)
DNSBrian Williams (Northern Rockies Cycling Team/M)
DNSJason Short (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)
DNSSteven Beardsley (Gentle Lovers)
DNSGabe Varela (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL)
DNSJoshua Liberles (Ten Speed Drive Racing/Ten Spee)

Junior Men

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lawson Craddock (Hot Tubes Development Cycling T)2:42:16
2Tanner Putt (Cole Sport/cole sport)0:00:12
3Daniel Farinha (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)0:00:19
4Robin Carpenter (Young Medalists/Team Dual Temp/)0:00:20
5Edison Turner (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Clu)0:00:20
6Peter Taylor (U.S National Team)0:00:21
7Eamon Franck (Team Specialized Racing/Team Sp)0:00:30
8Zack Noonan (Young Medalists/Team Dual Temp/)0:00:30
9Ben Gabardi (Herring Gas Cycling/Herring Gas)0:00:30
10J Fette (Lake Washington Velo/Hagens Ber)0:00:31
11Colt Peterson (Bike Religion)0:00:31
12Paul Lynch (Corner Cycle Cycling Club/CL No)
13Juan Carmona (Young Medalists/Team Dual Temp/)0:00:31
14David Benkoski (Team Specialized Racing)0:00:31
15Jesse Keough (Corner Cycle Cycling Club/CL No)
16Mathew Lipscomb (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Clu)0:00:31
17Benjamin Salibra (Century Road Club Association/J)0:00:31
18Angelo Roman (CMG Racing Team/Hammer Nutritio)0:00:31
19Cory Williams (Major Motion Cycling Club)
20Nate Geoffrion (All Sport-Team Swift)0:00:32
21Jeffrey Perrin (WestSide Cycling/RMCEF/RMCEF Ju)0:00:32
22Alexander Meyer (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club/Bia)0:00:32
23James LaBerge (Team Specialized Racing/Team Sp)0:00:32
24John Tomlinson (xXx Racing)
25David Kessler
26Anders Newbury (Hot Tubes Development Cycling T)0:00:33
27Ben Bertiger (Major Motion Cycling Club)0:00:33
28William Zellmer (CMG Racing Team/Hammer Nutritio)0:00:33
29Joel Acosta (Major Motion Cycling Club)0:00:33
30Jake Boone (Team Bicycles Inc./TBi - Dedica)0:00:33
31Andrew Ramage (Southern California Velo)0:00:34
32Cesar Simmons (Major Motion Cycling Club)0:00:34
33Alex Parks (TriStar Cycling Team/Tristar-Mo)0:00:34
34Nathaniel Beams (Prochain Cycling)0:00:34
35Jonathan Merritt (WestSide Cycling/RMCEF/RMCEF Ju)0:00:34
36David Goodman (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling)
37Austin Boswell (Hot Tubes Junior Development Te)0:00:35
38Alex Jensen
39Shannon Maris (CMG Racing Team/Hammer Nutritio)0:00:35
40Andrew Hemesath (Holowesko-Felt-Garmin Junior De)0:00:35
41Taylor Gaines (Prochain Cycling)0:00:35
42Neal Forbes (Prochain Cycling)0:00:35
43Taylor Clements (Major Motion Cycling Club)0:00:35
44William Rader (Bicycles Plus/Nova)0:00:35
45Luke Lininger (Borah Development Team)0:00:36
46Andreas Freund (Davis Bike Club/Davis Bike Club)0:00:36
47Michael Pincus (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen/Metro Vol)0:00:37
48Neal Shepherd (USA National)0:00:37
49Jos Chalmers (florida velo development)0:00:37
50Benjamin Swedberg (Rad Racing NW/Hagens Berman)0:00:38
51Smith Tony (Whole Athlete)0:00:41
52Thomas Jondall (White Mountain Road Club/Landis)0:00:42
53Nick Newcomb (Whole Athlete)0:00:43
54Jacob Arnold (Carolina Flyers)0:00:54
55Amir Merali (Z's Bike Shop / Vista Velo.com)0:00:54
56Jonathan Acosta (Major Motion Cycling Club)0:01:27
57Joe Prettyman (Beaverton Bicycle Club/Bike n H)0:01:31
58Wes Holloway (All Sport-Team Swift)0:02:58
59Rhys Rathbun (Holowesko-Felt-Garmin)
60Benjamin Wolfe (Corner Cycle Cycling Club/CL No)0:03:18
61Charles Hanlon (Guys Racing Club)0:04:58
62Benjamin Monaghan (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq)0:04:59
63Ben Barthel (Echelon Santa Barbara)0:05:00
64Michael Dziedzic (Bicycle Ranch)
65Gabriel Murray (Black Sheep Junior Cycling)0:05:00
66Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz (Major Motion Cycling Club)0:05:00
67Wesley Kline (Young Medalists/Team Dual Temp/)
68Kevin McGuire (ACT)0:05:00
69Parker Kyzer (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Clu)0:05:01
70Kenny Strickland (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)0:05:04
71Michael Reidenbach (Catoctin Cycling Club)0:05:04
72Andrew Bennett (Team Specialized Racing/Team Sp)0:05:04
73Andrew Lanier Jr (Team Specialized Racing/Team Sp)
74Davis Bentley (Whole Athlete)0:05:05
75David Brookes (National Capital Velo Club/Spok)0:05:06
76Phillip Somers (Wheatland Wheelers/L'Ecole No.)0:05:10
77Maxwell Robb (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY)0:05:12
78AJ Snovel (Davis Bike Club/Davis Bike Club)0:05:14
79Kevin Burgess (Carolina Junior Development/Car)0:05:17
80Alexander Kusztyk (Southern California Velo)0:09:26
81ruben delcristo (Z's Bike Shop / Vista Velo.com)0:09:57
82Daniel Tisdell (Team Specialized Racing/Team Sp)0:09:59
83Griffin Stone (Stevens Bicycle Racing)0:10:03
84Collin Berry (Bike Religion)0:10:35
85Michael Small (Central Arkansas Velo/CARVE)0:10:37
86Aasin Taylor (Major Motion Cycling Club)0:11:39
87Ryan Eastman (USA Junior National Team)0:11:42
88Clinton Anderson (Northwest Velo/First Rate Mortg)0:12:59
89Robert Chorost (RIDECLEAN)0:15:12
90Phelan Kostur (Team Oregon)0:15:12
91Scott Stern (Southern California Velo)0:15:13
92Ricky Randall (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)0:15:18
93Alexander Gee (Tieni Duro Junior Cycling Team)0:17:06
94Chandler Knop (Felt/Holowesko/Garmin)0:18:29
95Jacob White (Team Power Train)0:24:06
96Ian Sewalt0:24:10
97Argenis Morales (Major Motion Cycling Club)0:24:10
98Andrew Sjogren (Pull Thru Racing/Team PossAbili)0:24:12
99Royce Strange (GS Tenzing)0:24:13
100Ethan Moorhead (Violet Crown Sports Assoc)0:25:01
101Vance Fletcher (Des Moines Cycle Club/DMOS/RDMB)0:25:02
102Redding Shelby (Team Bicycles Inc./TBi - Dedica)0:25:02
103Cole Sprague0:25:02
104Evan Kirk0:25:03
105Oliver Hiller (Corner Cycle Cycling Club/CL No)0:25:04
106Ian Sullivan (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY)0:39:29
107Samuel Phillips0:39:29
107Kyle Anderson (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen/Metro Vol)
109Spencer Jordan (Fayetteville Wheelmen/Tyson Rac)0:40:29
110Ryan Gadow (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)0:42:29
111Daniel Rudalev0:42:31
DNFZachary Semian (Chester County Cycling Foundati)
DNFTorey Philipp (Team Specialized Racing/Team Sp)
DNFJohn Piasta (All Sport-Team Swift)
DNFAlex Battles-Wood (Team Hotel San Jose/Hotel San J)
DNFTaylor Warren (Florida Velo Jr Development Tea)
DNFMichael Raynor (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY)
DNFAdam Hodes (Tieni Duro Junior Cycling Team)
DNFJoseph Christensen (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)
DNFMerrill Lutsky (Silver Cycling/SilverCycling)
DNFWyatt Briggs (Uwharrie Wheelmen/powered-byou)
DNFCody Tapley (Davis Bike Club)
DNFAubrey Moore (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Clu)
DNFZachary Wick (Davis Bike Club/Davis Bike Club)
DNFGeovany Morales (Major Motion Cycling Club)
DNFEvan Wynn (DIY Music p/b AYC)
DNFPreble Kolby
DNFJeffrey Alpert (Young Medalists/Team Dual Temp/)
DNSKristopher Jorgenson (CMG Racing Team/Hammer Nutritio)
DNSChristopher Flanagan (All Sport-Team Swift)

 

