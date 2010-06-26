Trending

Russveds tops junior women

Solo move nets title

Women Junior, 69 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jenny Rissveds (Falu CK)1:57:34
2Annie Thorén (Motala AIF CK)0:02:00
3Hanna Nilsson (Staffanstorps CK)0:03:45
4Josefine Grimbeck (CK Wano)
5Anna Larsson (Falu CK)0:03:57
6Alicia Kallin (Mora CK)
7Josefine Ahlström (IK Hakarpspojkarna)
8Linda Fransson (Oskarshamns CK)0:04:03
9Clara Säll (CK Team Novus Scientific)0:04:10
10Emma Ahlstrand (Ramnäs CK)0:04:25
11Emma Fransson (Oskarshamns CK)0:11:49
DNFLouise Sjölund (Falu CK)
DNFEmma Karlsson (AlrikssonsCykel.se CK)

Latest on Cyclingnews