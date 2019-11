Image 1 of 13 Podium (L-R): Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit), Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit) and Irene v.d. Broek (Leontien.nl). (Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts) Image 2 of 13 Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) was ready to try and take two titles away from this week. (Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts) Image 3 of 13 The Nederland Bloeit team attacked early in the race. (Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts) Image 4 of 13 Winner, winner: Nederland Bloeit riders Loes Gunnewijk and Marianne Vos celebrate as they take first and second in the national championships race. (Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts) Image 5 of 13 Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit) looked comfortable during the race. (Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts) Image 6 of 13 Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit) takes some deep breaths after beating her teammate to the national title. (Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts) Image 7 of 13 Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit) wears her new national champion jersey. (Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts) Image 8 of 13 Kirsten Wild (Cervélo Test Team) could only manage 15th place. (Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts) Image 9 of 13 Despite putting the hammer down Irene v.d. Broek (Leontien.nl) couldn't catch the two leaders. (Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts) Image 10 of 13 Hilde van Slochteren (NWV Groningen) didn't finish the race. (Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts) Image 11 of 13 Chantal Blaak (Leontien.nl) finished in the first bunch to cross the line, taking 11th place. (Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts) Image 12 of 13 Amy Pieters (LSV Merida Ladies) won a small sprint for 25th place. (Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts) Image 13 of 13 Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) gave her all in the final sprint, but could only manage second. (Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts)

Nederland Bloeit dominated the Dutch women’s road race, with the title being decided between teammates Loes Gunnewijk and Marianne Vos. The two women sprinted for the national champion jersey at the finish in Oudenbosch, where Gunnewijk claimed the victory from Vos, who won the time trial title earlier this week.

The pair cruised away from the field, with Irene van den Broek (Leontien.nl) the closest rider, finishing 41 seconds behind in third place. Broek’s teammate Lucinda Brand was next to cross the line more than a minute behind her.

Noortje Tabak (Nederland Bloeit) also crossed the line alone, taking fifth place 2:12 minutes behind the leaders. Martine Bras (Guass RDZ Ormu) won the sprint for sixth place from the first small bunch, which consisted of 19 riders 2:20 minutes down.

