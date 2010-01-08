Trending

Vink vanquishes the best of the espoirs

Local lad clear winner amongst a quality field

The U23 podium (l-r):Westley Gough, Michael Vink and Jesse Sergent.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Trek-Livestrong rider Jesse Sergent will have to settle for third place in the U23 race, finishing in a time of 51:57.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Westley Gough takes 2nd in the U23 category in a time of 50:55.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Michael Vink takes out the U23 title in the Elite National Time Trial Champs covering the 40km in a time of 50:14.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

Full results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Vink0:50:14
2Westley Gough0:00:41
3Jesse Sergent0:01:42
4Shem Rodger0:02:49
5Roman Van Uden0:03:57
6Ryan Wills0:04:18
7Ruaraidh Mcleod0:04:24
8Taylor Gunman0:04:42
9Alex Mcgregor0:04:53
10James Mccoy0:07:21
11Fraser Bermingham0:07:26
12Daniel Smith0:07:54
13Sean Joyce0:08:27

