Vink vanquishes the best of the espoirs
Local lad clear winner amongst a quality field
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Vink
|0:50:14
|2
|Westley Gough
|0:00:41
|3
|Jesse Sergent
|0:01:42
|4
|Shem Rodger
|0:02:49
|5
|Roman Van Uden
|0:03:57
|6
|Ryan Wills
|0:04:18
|7
|Ruaraidh Mcleod
|0:04:24
|8
|Taylor Gunman
|0:04:42
|9
|Alex Mcgregor
|0:04:53
|10
|James Mccoy
|0:07:21
|11
|Fraser Bermingham
|0:07:26
|12
|Daniel Smith
|0:07:54
|13
|Sean Joyce
|0:08:27
