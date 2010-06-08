Trending

Arriagada claims men's title

Cisternas takes women's jersey

Image 1 of 19

Men Elite: Francisco Fernandez (Futuro Sport), Marco Arriagada (T-Banc Sketchers) and Jose Medina (T-Banc Sketchers).

Men Elite: Francisco Fernandez (Futuro Sport), Marco Arriagada (T-Banc Sketchers) and Jose Medina (T-Banc Sketchers).
(Image credit: Robinson Nuñez)
Image 2 of 19

The time trial start/finish was next to the sea.

The time trial start/finish was next to the sea.
(Image credit: Robinson Nuñez)
Image 3 of 19

The start and finish area.

The start and finish area.
(Image credit: Robinson Nuñez)
Image 4 of 19

Jose Medina (T-Banc Sketchers)

Jose Medina (T-Banc Sketchers)
(Image credit: Robinson Nuñez)
Image 5 of 19

Francisco Fernandez (Futuro Sport)

Francisco Fernandez (Futuro Sport)
(Image credit: Robinson Nuñez)
Image 6 of 19

Marco Arriagada (T-Banc Sketchers)

Marco Arriagada (T-Banc Sketchers)
(Image credit: Robinson Nuñez)
Image 7 of 19

Marco Arriagada (T-Banc Sketchers)

Marco Arriagada (T-Banc Sketchers)
(Image credit: Robinson Nuñez)
Image 8 of 19

The road went into the Atacama desert with a spectacular scenery.

The road went into the Atacama desert with a spectacular scenery.
(Image credit: Robinson Nuñez)
Image 9 of 19

Marco Arriagada (T-Banc Sketchers)

Marco Arriagada (T-Banc Sketchers)
(Image credit: Robinson Nuñez)
Image 10 of 19

Marco Arriagada (T-Banc Sketchers) knows he's won another time trial title.

Marco Arriagada (T-Banc Sketchers) knows he's won another time trial title.
(Image credit: Robinson Nuñez)
Image 11 of 19

The girls

The girls
(Image credit: Robinson Nuñez)
Image 12 of 19

Women 14-15 Years podium: Natalia Gonzalez (Caupolican), Valentina Monsalve (Chacabuco) and Aranza Villalon (Pedal Club Escuela).

Women 14-15 Years podium: Natalia Gonzalez (Caupolican), Valentina Monsalve (Chacabuco) and Aranza Villalon (Pedal Club Escuela).
(Image credit: Robinson Nuñez)
Image 13 of 19

Men 14-15 Years podium: Jose Luis Rodriguez (Coyhaique), David Balague (Asociacion Metropolitana) and Elias Tello (Sin Fronteras).

Men 14-15 Years podium: Jose Luis Rodriguez (Coyhaique), David Balague (Asociacion Metropolitana) and Elias Tello (Sin Fronteras).
(Image credit: Robinson Nuñez)
Image 14 of 19

Women Junior: Nataly Huenchucheo (Melipulli), Flor Palma (Coronel) and Gabriela Rojas (Chacabuco).

Women Junior: Nataly Huenchucheo (Melipulli), Flor Palma (Coronel) and Gabriela Rojas (Chacabuco).
(Image credit: Robinson Nuñez)
Image 15 of 19

Men Under 23: Cristopher Mansilla (Chacabuco), Pedro Palma Dos Santos (OGM) and Jonathan Guzman (Club Ciclista Loa).

Men Under 23: Cristopher Mansilla (Chacabuco), Pedro Palma Dos Santos (OGM) and Jonathan Guzman (Club Ciclista Loa).
(Image credit: Robinson Nuñez)
Image 16 of 19

Edison Bravo (Melipulli) about to get his gold medal

Edison Bravo (Melipulli) about to get his gold medal
(Image credit: Robinson Nuñez)
Image 17 of 19

Men Junior: Felipe Pe

Men Junior: Felipe Pe
(Image credit: Robinson Nuñez)
Image 18 of 19

Women Elite: Francisca Navarro (Quilpue), Olga Cisternas (Nacimiento) and Marta Bobadilla (Freire).

Women Elite: Francisca Navarro (Quilpue), Olga Cisternas (Nacimiento) and Marta Bobadilla (Freire).
(Image credit: Robinson Nuñez)
Image 19 of 19

Men Elite podium

Men Elite podium
(Image credit: Robinson Nuñez)

Results

Elite Men (40 km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Arriagada (T-Banc Sketchers)0:53:52.51
2Francisco Fernandez (Futuro Sport)0:00:25.87
3Jose Medina (T-Banc Sketchers)0:00:54.67

Elite Women (20 km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Olga Cisternas (Nacimiento)0:31:23.87
2Francisca Navarro (Quilpue)0:02:03.61
3Marta Bobadilla (Freire)0:02:54.07

Under 23 (40 km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pedro Palma Dos Santos (OGM)0:56:44.51
2Cristopher Mansilla (Chacabuco)0:00:48.75
3Jonathan Guzman (Club Ciclista Loa)0:00:51.60

Women 14-15 Years (5 km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valentina Monsalve (Chacabuco)0:07:54.93
2Natalia Gonzalez (Caupolican)0:00:02.76
3Aranza Villalon (Pedal Club Escuela)0:00:05.42

Women Junior (10 km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Flor Palma (Coronel)0:14:58.93
2Nataly Huenchucheo (Melipulli)0:00:24.82
3Gabriela Rojas (Chacabuco)0:00:30.34

Women 14-15 Years (10 km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Balague (Asociacion Metropolitana)0:13:50.39
2Jose Luis Rodriguez (Coyhaique)0:00:11.38
3Elias Tello (Sin Fronteras)0:00:17.90

Junior Men (20 km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edison Bravo (Melipulli)0:27:48.37
2Felipe Peñaloza (Chacabuco)0:00:39.59
3Jonathan Velazquez (Chacabuco)0:01:13.17

Latest on Cyclingnews