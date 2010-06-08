Arriagada claims men's title
Cisternas takes women's jersey
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Arriagada (T-Banc Sketchers)
|0:53:52.51
|2
|Francisco Fernandez (Futuro Sport)
|0:00:25.87
|3
|Jose Medina (T-Banc Sketchers)
|0:00:54.67
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Olga Cisternas (Nacimiento)
|0:31:23.87
|2
|Francisca Navarro (Quilpue)
|0:02:03.61
|3
|Marta Bobadilla (Freire)
|0:02:54.07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pedro Palma Dos Santos (OGM)
|0:56:44.51
|2
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chacabuco)
|0:00:48.75
|3
|Jonathan Guzman (Club Ciclista Loa)
|0:00:51.60
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valentina Monsalve (Chacabuco)
|0:07:54.93
|2
|Natalia Gonzalez (Caupolican)
|0:00:02.76
|3
|Aranza Villalon (Pedal Club Escuela)
|0:00:05.42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Flor Palma (Coronel)
|0:14:58.93
|2
|Nataly Huenchucheo (Melipulli)
|0:00:24.82
|3
|Gabriela Rojas (Chacabuco)
|0:00:30.34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Balague (Asociacion Metropolitana)
|0:13:50.39
|2
|Jose Luis Rodriguez (Coyhaique)
|0:00:11.38
|3
|Elias Tello (Sin Fronteras)
|0:00:17.90
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edison Bravo (Melipulli)
|0:27:48.37
|2
|Felipe Peñaloza (Chacabuco)
|0:00:39.59
|3
|Jonathan Velazquez (Chacabuco)
|0:01:13.17
