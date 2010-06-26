Mélodie Lesueur takes French title
20 year-old stops Longo-Ciprelli taking another championship double
20 year-old Mélodie Lesueur won the women's French national road race title with a solo attack that left surprised her rivals and stopped Jeannie Longo-Ciprelli taking another time trial and road race double.
Lesueur attacked mid-race with Nadia Triquet-Claude of the strong Vienne-Futuroscope team, blocking the chase behind. But Lesueur then dropped Triquet-Claude on the rolling hills and soloed to victory.
Amélie Rivat (Rhône-Alpes), also just 20, finished 1:55 behind Lesueur, with Longo-Ciprelli taking the bunch sprint for third. At 51, Longo-Ciprelli is older than the two young riders put together.
"At first I thought about waiting for Nadia but I decided to focus on my race. On the last two laps I had cramp everywhere," Lesueur told l'Equipe.fr.
"The opportunists won today," Longo-Ciprelli said, admitting that the bunch an big names of French cycling failed to organise their chase soon enough.
|1
|Mélodie Lesueur (Esgl93-Gsdgestion)
|3:07:08
|2
|Amélie Rivat (Rhonealpes)
|0:01:56
|3
|Jeannie Longo-Ciprelli (Rhonealpes)
|0:03:59
|4
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Viennefuturoscope)
|5
|Edwige Pitel (S.Cmichelafaninirecordrox)
|6
|Audrey Cordon (Viennefuturoscope)
|7
|Sophie Creux (Esgl93-Gsdgestion)
|8
|Eugénie Mermillod (Esgl93-Gsdgestion)
|9
|Béatrice Thomas (Esgl93-Gsdgestion)
|10
|Mélanie Bravard (Esgl93-Gsdgestion)
|11
|Emilie Blanquefort (Aquitaine)
|12
|Marion Azam (Midipyrenees)
|13
|Julie Krasniak ((Lorraine)
|14
|Aude Biannic (Bretagne)
|0:06:13
|15
|Mélanie Ferrand (Rhonealpes)
|0:06:29
|16
|Vicky Fournial (Lorraine)
|0:06:33
|17
|Pascale Jeuland (Viennefuturoscope)
|18
|Nadia Triquetclaude (Viennefuturoscope)
|19
|Elodie Hegoburu (Esgl93-Gsdgestion)
|20
|Marielaure Cloarec (Iledefrance)
