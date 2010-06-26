Trending

Mélodie Lesueur takes French title

20 year-old stops Longo-Ciprelli taking another championship double

Image 1 of 4

Mélodie Lesueur celebrates her solo win in the French championship.

Mélodie Lesueur celebrates her solo win in the French championship.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 2 of 4

Mélodie Lesueur, 2010 French champion with bronze medalist Jeannie Longo

Mélodie Lesueur, 2010 French champion with bronze medalist Jeannie Longo
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 3 of 4

The elite women show off their medals

The elite women show off their medals
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 4 of 4

The elite women's podium: Amélie Rivat, Mélodie Lesueur and Jeannie Longo

The elite women's podium: Amélie Rivat, Mélodie Lesueur and Jeannie Longo
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

20 year-old Mélodie Lesueur won the women's French national road race title with a solo attack that left surprised her rivals and stopped Jeannie Longo-Ciprelli taking another time trial and road race double.

Related Articles

2010 National Championships index page

Longo-Ciprelli wins again

Vogondy claims first TT championship

Lesueur attacked mid-race with Nadia Triquet-Claude of the strong Vienne-Futuroscope team, blocking the chase behind. But Lesueur then dropped Triquet-Claude on the rolling hills and soloed to victory.

Amélie Rivat (Rhône-Alpes), also just 20, finished 1:55 behind Lesueur, with Longo-Ciprelli taking the bunch sprint for third. At 51, Longo-Ciprelli is older than the two young riders put together.

"At first I thought about waiting for Nadia but I decided to focus on my race. On the last two laps I had cramp everywhere," Lesueur told l'Equipe.fr.

"The opportunists won today," Longo-Ciprelli said, admitting that the bunch an big names of French cycling failed to organise their chase soon enough.

Results
1Mélodie Lesueur (Esgl93-Gsdgestion)3:07:08
2Amélie Rivat (Rhonealpes)0:01:56
3Jeannie Longo-Ciprelli (Rhonealpes)0:03:59
4Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Viennefuturoscope)
5Edwige Pitel (S.Cmichelafaninirecordrox)
6Audrey Cordon (Viennefuturoscope)
7Sophie Creux (Esgl93-Gsdgestion)
8Eugénie Mermillod (Esgl93-Gsdgestion)
9Béatrice Thomas (Esgl93-Gsdgestion)
10Mélanie Bravard (Esgl93-Gsdgestion)
11Emilie Blanquefort (Aquitaine)
12Marion Azam (Midipyrenees)
13Julie Krasniak ((Lorraine)
14Aude Biannic (Bretagne)0:06:13
15Mélanie Ferrand (Rhonealpes)0:06:29
16Vicky Fournial (Lorraine)0:06:33
17Pascale Jeuland (Viennefuturoscope)
18Nadia Triquetclaude (Viennefuturoscope)
19Elodie Hegoburu (Esgl93-Gsdgestion)
20Marielaure Cloarec (Iledefrance)

 

Latest on Cyclingnews