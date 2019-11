Image 1 of 12 Stefano Agostini outsprints his breakaway companions to win Italy's U23 road championship. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 2 of 12 The U23 road race podium (l-r): Stefano Locatelli, Stefano Agostini and Tommaso Salvetti. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 3 of 12 Riders approach the end of the first climb, Colle di Guarda. (Image credit: April Pedersen Santinon) Image 4 of 12 Riders about to tackle the tough Collalto climb. (Image credit: April Pedersen Santinon) Image 5 of 12 The castle dates from the 1100s and is said to to haunted - though not by a cyclist. (Image credit: April Pedersen Santinon) Image 6 of 12 Riders reach the Castle of Collalto but there (Image credit: April Pedersen Santinon) Image 7 of 12 The tough course was selective. (Image credit: April Pedersen Santinon) Image 8 of 12 They repeated this climb, and another, seven more times. (Image credit: April Pedersen Santinon) Image 9 of 12 Paolo Bettini congratulates U23 road champion Stefano Agostini. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 10 of 12 Stefano Agostini celebrates his national championship with his team director. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 11 of 12 U23 champion Stefano Agostini on the podium with his champion's jersey and gold medal. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 12 of 12 Italy's U23 road champion Stefano Agostini. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Stefano Agostini (G.S. Zalf Desiree Fior) was the fastest in the three man sprint that decided Italy’s Under 23 road title today. Agostini held off rival breakaway riders Stefano Locatelli (Bergamasca Colpack Denardi) and Tommaso Salvetti (Brunero-Camel-Pedalando) to win the tricolore jersey.

The trio crossed the line just five seconds ahead of the peloton, which failed to time its capture of the riders right. Agostini’s group escaped on the seven laps of a difficult circuit, which included the Colle di Guarda and one other climb.