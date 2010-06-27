Trending

Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co)
2Siobhan Horgan (ESGL 93)
3Fiona Meade (St. Finbarr’s) at 7 secs
4Wendy Bates (Lakeside)
5Claire Dallat (Carnegie/Caulfield)
6Adrienne McCarthy (Limerick)
7Jenny McAuley (Bray)
8Sarah Franzoni (Lakeside)
9Geraldine Gill (Bohermeen)
10Michelle Geoghegan (Moving Ladies)

Veterans
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Dave Peelo (Kilcullen)
2Greg Swinand (Usher IRC)
3Colm Bracken (Kilcullen)
4Sean Bracken (Usher IRC)
5Rory Wyley (Dan Morrissey)
6Conchubur O’Crualaoich (Wexford)
7John Madden (Curran Racing)
8David Gardiner (Bike Pure)
9Gerry McCabe (Cuchulainn)
10Stephen Baines (East Antrim)

