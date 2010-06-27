Mammini tops espoirs
Leonardi, Stocco round out podium
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Mammini (Mastromarco Chianti)
|0:33:14
|2
|Gianluca Leonardi (Marchiol-Pasta Montegrapp)
|0:00:17
|3
|Alessandro Stocco (U.C. Trevigiani Dynamon Bott)
|0:00:21
|4
|Massimo Coledan (U.C. Trevigiani Dynamon Bott)
|0:00:29
|5
|Nicola Dal Santo (Mantovani Cyclin Fontana)
|0:00:03
|6
|Diego Florio (Palazzago Elledent Rad)
|0:00:32
|7
|Alessio Marchetti (Casati Ngc Perrel)
|0:00:35
|8
|Paolo Locatelli (De Nardi Colpack Bergamasc)
|0:00:49
|9
|Matteo D'Ambrosio (Monturano-Civitanova-Casci)
|0:01:02
|10
|Andrea Dal Col (U.C. Trevigiani Dynamon Bott)
|0:01:11
|11
|Omar Bertazzo (U.C. Trevigiani Dynamon Bott)
|0:01:24
|12
|Luigi Saronni (U.C. Pregnana)
|0:01:25
|13
|Filippo Conte Bonin (Marchiol-Pasta Montegrapp)
|0:01:29
|14
|Simone Antonini (U.C. La Serra Cargo Compas)
|0:01:37
|15
|Sebastian Stamegna (Fracor Modolo Prosciutto)
|0:02:01
|16
|Marco Bonan (G.S. Team Trentino)
|0:02:12
|17
|Gianluca Remondi (U.C. Trevigiani Dynamon Bott)
|0:02:16
|18
|Pietro Orto (Petroli Firenze-Cyclingteam)
|0:02:19
|19
|Adriano Frare (G.S. Brisot Cardin Bibanese)
|0:02:54
|20
|Paul Martino Paganini (S.C. Fagnano Nuova)
|0:02:55
|21
|Flavio Valsecchi (Palazzago Elledent Rad)
|0:03:03
|22
|Luca Pirini (U.S. F. Coppi Gazzera Videa)
|0:03:12
|23
|Gaetano Romaggioli (M. Pantani - Caffe' Mokambo A)
|0:03:13
|24
|Stefano Grignani (U.C. Pregnana)
|0:03:19
|25
|Stefano Pacella (Fracor Modolo Prosciutto)
|0:03:22
|26
|Mirko Castelli (S.C. Sergio Dalfiume)
|0:20:17
