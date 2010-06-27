Trending

Mammini tops espoirs

Leonardi, Stocco round out podium

Image 1 of 2

Matteo Mammini powers to the win in the espoirs.

Matteo Mammini powers to the win in the espoirs.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 2 of 2

Gianluca Leonardi, Matteo Mammini and Alessandro Stocco

Gianluca Leonardi, Matteo Mammini and Alessandro Stocco
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Mammini (Mastromarco Chianti)0:33:14
2Gianluca Leonardi (Marchiol-Pasta Montegrapp)0:00:17
3Alessandro Stocco (U.C. Trevigiani Dynamon Bott)0:00:21
4Massimo Coledan (U.C. Trevigiani Dynamon Bott)0:00:29
5Nicola Dal Santo (Mantovani Cyclin Fontana)0:00:03
6Diego Florio (Palazzago Elledent Rad)0:00:32
7Alessio Marchetti (Casati Ngc Perrel)0:00:35
8Paolo Locatelli (De Nardi Colpack Bergamasc)0:00:49
9Matteo D'Ambrosio (Monturano-Civitanova-Casci)0:01:02
10Andrea Dal Col (U.C. Trevigiani Dynamon Bott)0:01:11
11Omar Bertazzo (U.C. Trevigiani Dynamon Bott)0:01:24
12Luigi Saronni (U.C. Pregnana)0:01:25
13Filippo Conte Bonin (Marchiol-Pasta Montegrapp)0:01:29
14Simone Antonini (U.C. La Serra Cargo Compas)0:01:37
15Sebastian Stamegna (Fracor Modolo Prosciutto)0:02:01
16Marco Bonan (G.S. Team Trentino)0:02:12
17Gianluca Remondi (U.C. Trevigiani Dynamon Bott)0:02:16
18Pietro Orto (Petroli Firenze-Cyclingteam)0:02:19
19Adriano Frare (G.S. Brisot Cardin Bibanese)0:02:54
20Paul Martino Paganini (S.C. Fagnano Nuova)0:02:55
21Flavio Valsecchi (Palazzago Elledent Rad)0:03:03
22Luca Pirini (U.S. F. Coppi Gazzera Videa)0:03:12
23Gaetano Romaggioli (M. Pantani - Caffe' Mokambo A)0:03:13
24Stefano Grignani (U.C. Pregnana)0:03:19
25Stefano Pacella (Fracor Modolo Prosciutto)0:03:22
26Mirko Castelli (S.C. Sergio Dalfiume)0:20:17

Latest on Cyclingnews