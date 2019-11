Harald Starzengruber of the elite team UNION Raffeisen Radteam Tirol took the Austrian road championship on Sunday in the Kalkalpen National Park. He won ahead of Harald Totschnig (Tyrol – Team Radland Tirol) and Josef Kugler (ARBO KTM Gebrüder Weiss).

On the very first of five laps of the circuit course, a lead group formed and went on to build a lead of seven and a half minutes. On the third lap a chase group including Starzengruber, Totschnig and Milram's Peter Wrolich attacked and eventually caught the leaders.

A six-man group formed on the final lap and went together into the final kilometre. Starzengruber attacked at the 500 meter mark and was able to win the sprint.

Full Results