Voeckler takes his second French title

BBox rider beats Le Mevel in sprint

Image 1 of 14

Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) is the new French champion

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 2 of 14

Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) on the attack.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 3 of 14

Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) in the French champion's jersey

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 4 of 14

Pierrick Fedrigo (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) leads the race

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 5 of 14

The final break of the race

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 6 of 14

Christophe Le Mével (Francaise des Jeux) leads Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 7 of 14

Arms up for Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 8 of 14

Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) wins

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 9 of 14

Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) and the Vendee crowd celebrates a local winner

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 10 of 14

Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) leads out the sprint

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 11 of 14

Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) celebrates

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 12 of 14

Thomas Voeckler (BBox Bouygues Telecom) beats Christophe Le Mével (Francaise des Jeux)

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 13 of 14

Thomas Voeckler (BBox Bouygues Telecom) was happy

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 14 of 14

Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) celebrates with team boss Jean Rene Bernaudeau

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Thomas Voeckler of local team Bbox Bouygues Telecom got his revenge over the loss of the French championship four years ago by winning this year's title on the same circuit of Chantonnay. He passed the profound disappointment of 2006 onto Christophe Le Mével (Française des Jeux), who was in tears on the finishing line after finishing second.

With 34 kilometres to go, Voeckler attacked, and while David Moncoutié (Cofidis) and Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) tried to bridge the gap they couldn't make it. Only Le Mével went across to the man who spent ten days in yellow jersey at the Tour de France the last year he won the French championship in 2004.

It went down to a duel for the last three laps despite the efforts of the Cofidis team to ride behind. "I remained focused from start to finish because I deeply wanted to cancel my disappointment of 2006," Voeckler said.

"We know each other very well," he said of Le Mevel. "We've done the 2000 Under 23 world championship in Plouay together in the French national team, and last year as pros as well. In a three weeks race, Christophe is largely superior to me but in a one-day race, I'm confident in my speed. I admit that I've been afraid that he'd drop me off in the climb. At the beginning of his career, he was much faster than now.

"I pay tribute to him because he has played the game until the end. In the final kilometre, I saw that he couldn't pass me, so I occupied the right side of the road, so he would try and pass me against the wind."

Le Mével was not able to pass. "Tactically, I can't reproach myself ", the Breton rider noted. "We both have produced the same efforts. I've tried to go solo in the climb but Thomas resisted. I'm disappointed to be so close to the jersey and miss it. I would have liked so much to ride the Tour de France with this jersey. It could have put me even higher in the overall classification."

Le Mével was tenth last year at the Tour de France. He was in tears after losing the French championship. "I'm an emotional person", he admitted. "I was in a trance on the finishing line. As athletes, we're allowed to have emotions, I think, whether it's good or bad emotions."

Voeckler shared his joy with the people of the Vendée province where he's been living for fourteen years. His Bbox Bouygues Telecom team is based in Les Essarts just a few miles away from Chantonnay. His team manager Jean-René Bernaudeau was also in tears at the finish but it was a different emotion from Le Mével's. He hadn't won the French championship in the past five years after making this race his team's speciality with Didier Rous (2001 and 2003), Voeckler (2004) and Pierrick Fedrigo (2005).

Cofidis and Ag2r-La Mondiale were the main losers of this year's race while Mickaël Delage who was riding for Omega Pharma-Lotto with the technical support of rival Belgian team Quick Step won the sprint for the bronze medal.

 

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)5:53:15
2Christophe Le Mevel (Francaise des Jeux)
3Mickaël Delage (Omega Pharma Lotto)0:00:10
4Mickaël Buffaz (Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne)
5Pierrick Fedrigo (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)
6Benoît Vaugrenard (Francaise des Jeux)
7Julien El Fares (Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne)
8Cyril Gautier (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)
9Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step)
10Rémi Pauriol (Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne)
11Jérémy Roy (Francaise des Jeux)
12Laszlo Bodrogi (Team Katusha)0:00:15
13Anthony Delaplace (Saur Sojasun)0:00:16
14David Moncoutie (Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne)0:00:21
15David Le Lay (AG2R La Mondiale)
16Matthieu Ladagnous (Francaise des Jeux)0:01:44
17Alexandre Geniez (Skil-Shimano)
18Sébastien Minard (Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne)
19Sébastien Duret (Bretagne Schuller)
20Romain Lemarchand (Bigmat - Auber93)0:01:47
21Alexandre Blain (Endura-Racing)0:02:01
22Cédric Pineau (Roubaix Lille Metropole)
23Saïd Haddou (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)
24Geoffroy Lequatre (Team Radioshack)
25Jean-Marc Bideau (Bretagne Schuller)
26Romain Sicard (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
27Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team)
28Lloyd Mondory (AG2R La Mondiale)
29Matthieu Sprick (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)
30Vincent Jerome (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)
31Christophe Kern (Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne)
32Eric Berthou (Carmiooro - NGC)
33Blel Kadri (AG2R La Mondiale)
34Nicolas Baldo (Team Atlas Personal)
35Stephane Rossetto (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team)
36Julien Mazet (Bigmat - Auber93)
37Rémy Digregorio (Francaise des Jeux)
38Frédéric Guesdon (Francaise des Jeux)
39Mathieu Claude (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)
40Johan Mombaerts (Bigmat - Auber93)
41Arnold Jeannesson (Caisse d'Epargne)
42Thibaut Pinot (Francaise des Jeux)
43Christophe Moreau (Caisse d'Epargne)
44Yohann Gene (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)
45Sylvain Calzati (Team Sky)
46Guillaume Levarlet (Saur Sojasun)
47Mathieu Perget (Caisse d'Epargne)
48Jérémie Galland (Saur Sojasun)
49Sébastien Turgot (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)
50Dimitri Champion (AG2R La Mondiale)
51Maxime Mederel (Bigmat - Auber93)
52Franck Bouyer (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)
53Laurent Lefevre (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)
54Anthony Geslin (Francaise des Jeux)
55Pierre Rolland (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)
56Morgan Kneisky (Roubaix Lille Metropole)
57Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale)
58Amaël Moinard (Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne)
59Nicolas Vogondy (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)
60Damien Monier (Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne)
61Sandy Casar (Francaise des Jeux)
62Cyril Bessy (Saur Sojasun)
63Jérôme Coppel (Saur Sojasun)
64Jérôme Pineau (Quickstep)
65John Gadret (AG2R La Mondiale)
66Francis Mourey (Francaise des Jeux)
67Laurent Pichon (Bretagne Schuller)0:05:46
68Maxime Bouet (AG2R La Mondiale)0:09:07
DNFGiovanni Bernaudeau (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)
DNFJulien Berard (AG2R La Mondiale)
DNFGuillaume Bonnafond (AG2R La Mondiale)
DNFCyril Dessel (AG2R La Mondiale)
DNFHubert Dupont (AG2R La Mondiale)
DNFSébastien Hinault (AG2R La Mondiale)
DNFJulien Loubet (AG2R La Mondiale)
DNFAnthony Ravard (AG2R La Mondiale)
DNFFlorian Vachon (Bretagne Schuller)
DNFNicolas Rousseau (AG2R La Mondiale)
DNFJocelyn Bar (Roubaix Lille Metropole)
DNFJonathan Thire (Bigmat - Auber93)
DNFFlorian Morizot (Bigmat - Auber93)
DNFDimitri Le Boulch (Bigmat - Auber93)
DNFNadir Haddou (Bigmat - Auber93)
DNFGuillaume Faucon (Bigmat - Auber93)
DNFBenoît Daeninck (Roubaix Lille Metropole)
DNFFabien Bacquet (Bigmat - Auber93)
DNFRenaud Dion (Roubaix Lille Metropole)
DNFGaël Malacarne (Bretagne Schuller)
DNFNoan Lelarge (Bretagne Schuller)
DNFJohan Le Bon (Bretagne Schuller)
DNFNicolas Jouanno (Bretagne Schuller)
DNFLilian Jegou (Bretagne Schuller)
DNFRomain Hardy (Bretagne Schuller)
DNFMathieu Halleguen (Bretagne Schuller)
DNFNiels Brouzes (Bigmat - Auber93)
DNFBrice Feillu (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team)
DNFJean Zen (Palmans-Cras)
DNFBastien Delrot (Team Netapp)
DNFRomain Fondard (Lotto-Bodysol)
DNFSébastien Harbonnier (Continental Team Differdange)
DNFSébastien Fournet Fayard (Carmiooro - NGC)
DNFJean-Christophe Peraud (Omega Pharma Lotto)
DNFNicolas Portal (Team Sky)
DNFMatthieu Boulo (Roubaix Lille Metropole)
DNFMathieu Drouilly (Landbouwkrediet-Colnago)
DNFStéphane Bonsergent (Bretagne Schuller)
DNFMathieu Drujon (Caisse d'Epargne)
DNFSteve Houanard (Skil-Shimano)
DNFDavid Deroo (Skil-Shimano)

 

