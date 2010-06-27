Voeckler takes his second French title
BBox rider beats Le Mevel in sprint
Thomas Voeckler of local team Bbox Bouygues Telecom got his revenge over the loss of the French championship four years ago by winning this year's title on the same circuit of Chantonnay. He passed the profound disappointment of 2006 onto Christophe Le Mével (Française des Jeux), who was in tears on the finishing line after finishing second.
With 34 kilometres to go, Voeckler attacked, and while David Moncoutié (Cofidis) and Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) tried to bridge the gap they couldn't make it. Only Le Mével went across to the man who spent ten days in yellow jersey at the Tour de France the last year he won the French championship in 2004.
It went down to a duel for the last three laps despite the efforts of the Cofidis team to ride behind. "I remained focused from start to finish because I deeply wanted to cancel my disappointment of 2006," Voeckler said.
"We know each other very well," he said of Le Mevel. "We've done the 2000 Under 23 world championship in Plouay together in the French national team, and last year as pros as well. In a three weeks race, Christophe is largely superior to me but in a one-day race, I'm confident in my speed. I admit that I've been afraid that he'd drop me off in the climb. At the beginning of his career, he was much faster than now.
"I pay tribute to him because he has played the game until the end. In the final kilometre, I saw that he couldn't pass me, so I occupied the right side of the road, so he would try and pass me against the wind."
Le Mével was not able to pass. "Tactically, I can't reproach myself ", the Breton rider noted. "We both have produced the same efforts. I've tried to go solo in the climb but Thomas resisted. I'm disappointed to be so close to the jersey and miss it. I would have liked so much to ride the Tour de France with this jersey. It could have put me even higher in the overall classification."
Le Mével was tenth last year at the Tour de France. He was in tears after losing the French championship. "I'm an emotional person", he admitted. "I was in a trance on the finishing line. As athletes, we're allowed to have emotions, I think, whether it's good or bad emotions."
Voeckler shared his joy with the people of the Vendée province where he's been living for fourteen years. His Bbox Bouygues Telecom team is based in Les Essarts just a few miles away from Chantonnay. His team manager Jean-René Bernaudeau was also in tears at the finish but it was a different emotion from Le Mével's. He hadn't won the French championship in the past five years after making this race his team's speciality with Didier Rous (2001 and 2003), Voeckler (2004) and Pierrick Fedrigo (2005).
Cofidis and Ag2r-La Mondiale were the main losers of this year's race while Mickaël Delage who was riding for Omega Pharma-Lotto with the technical support of rival Belgian team Quick Step won the sprint for the bronze medal.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)
|5:53:15
|2
|Christophe Le Mevel (Francaise des Jeux)
|3
|Mickaël Delage (Omega Pharma Lotto)
|0:00:10
|4
|Mickaël Buffaz (Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne)
|5
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)
|6
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Francaise des Jeux)
|7
|Julien El Fares (Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne)
|8
|Cyril Gautier (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)
|9
|Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step)
|10
|Rémi Pauriol (Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne)
|11
|Jérémy Roy (Francaise des Jeux)
|12
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Team Katusha)
|0:00:15
|13
|Anthony Delaplace (Saur Sojasun)
|0:00:16
|14
|David Moncoutie (Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne)
|0:00:21
|15
|David Le Lay (AG2R La Mondiale)
|16
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Francaise des Jeux)
|0:01:44
|17
|Alexandre Geniez (Skil-Shimano)
|18
|Sébastien Minard (Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne)
|19
|Sébastien Duret (Bretagne Schuller)
|20
|Romain Lemarchand (Bigmat - Auber93)
|0:01:47
|21
|Alexandre Blain (Endura-Racing)
|0:02:01
|22
|Cédric Pineau (Roubaix Lille Metropole)
|23
|Saïd Haddou (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)
|24
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Team Radioshack)
|25
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Bretagne Schuller)
|26
|Romain Sicard (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
|27
|Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team)
|28
|Lloyd Mondory (AG2R La Mondiale)
|29
|Matthieu Sprick (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)
|30
|Vincent Jerome (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)
|31
|Christophe Kern (Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne)
|32
|Eric Berthou (Carmiooro - NGC)
|33
|Blel Kadri (AG2R La Mondiale)
|34
|Nicolas Baldo (Team Atlas Personal)
|35
|Stephane Rossetto (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team)
|36
|Julien Mazet (Bigmat - Auber93)
|37
|Rémy Digregorio (Francaise des Jeux)
|38
|Frédéric Guesdon (Francaise des Jeux)
|39
|Mathieu Claude (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)
|40
|Johan Mombaerts (Bigmat - Auber93)
|41
|Arnold Jeannesson (Caisse d'Epargne)
|42
|Thibaut Pinot (Francaise des Jeux)
|43
|Christophe Moreau (Caisse d'Epargne)
|44
|Yohann Gene (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)
|45
|Sylvain Calzati (Team Sky)
|46
|Guillaume Levarlet (Saur Sojasun)
|47
|Mathieu Perget (Caisse d'Epargne)
|48
|Jérémie Galland (Saur Sojasun)
|49
|Sébastien Turgot (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)
|50
|Dimitri Champion (AG2R La Mondiale)
|51
|Maxime Mederel (Bigmat - Auber93)
|52
|Franck Bouyer (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)
|53
|Laurent Lefevre (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)
|54
|Anthony Geslin (Francaise des Jeux)
|55
|Pierre Rolland (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)
|56
|Morgan Kneisky (Roubaix Lille Metropole)
|57
|Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale)
|58
|Amaël Moinard (Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne)
|59
|Nicolas Vogondy (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)
|60
|Damien Monier (Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne)
|61
|Sandy Casar (Francaise des Jeux)
|62
|Cyril Bessy (Saur Sojasun)
|63
|Jérôme Coppel (Saur Sojasun)
|64
|Jérôme Pineau (Quickstep)
|65
|John Gadret (AG2R La Mondiale)
|66
|Francis Mourey (Francaise des Jeux)
|67
|Laurent Pichon (Bretagne Schuller)
|0:05:46
|68
|Maxime Bouet (AG2R La Mondiale)
|0:09:07
|DNF
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)
|DNF
|Julien Berard (AG2R La Mondiale)
|DNF
|Guillaume Bonnafond (AG2R La Mondiale)
|DNF
|Cyril Dessel (AG2R La Mondiale)
|DNF
|Hubert Dupont (AG2R La Mondiale)
|DNF
|Sébastien Hinault (AG2R La Mondiale)
|DNF
|Julien Loubet (AG2R La Mondiale)
|DNF
|Anthony Ravard (AG2R La Mondiale)
|DNF
|Florian Vachon (Bretagne Schuller)
|DNF
|Nicolas Rousseau (AG2R La Mondiale)
|DNF
|Jocelyn Bar (Roubaix Lille Metropole)
|DNF
|Jonathan Thire (Bigmat - Auber93)
|DNF
|Florian Morizot (Bigmat - Auber93)
|DNF
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Bigmat - Auber93)
|DNF
|Nadir Haddou (Bigmat - Auber93)
|DNF
|Guillaume Faucon (Bigmat - Auber93)
|DNF
|Benoît Daeninck (Roubaix Lille Metropole)
|DNF
|Fabien Bacquet (Bigmat - Auber93)
|DNF
|Renaud Dion (Roubaix Lille Metropole)
|DNF
|Gaël Malacarne (Bretagne Schuller)
|DNF
|Noan Lelarge (Bretagne Schuller)
|DNF
|Johan Le Bon (Bretagne Schuller)
|DNF
|Nicolas Jouanno (Bretagne Schuller)
|DNF
|Lilian Jegou (Bretagne Schuller)
|DNF
|Romain Hardy (Bretagne Schuller)
|DNF
|Mathieu Halleguen (Bretagne Schuller)
|DNF
|Niels Brouzes (Bigmat - Auber93)
|DNF
|Brice Feillu (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Jean Zen (Palmans-Cras)
|DNF
|Bastien Delrot (Team Netapp)
|DNF
|Romain Fondard (Lotto-Bodysol)
|DNF
|Sébastien Harbonnier (Continental Team Differdange)
|DNF
|Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Carmiooro - NGC)
|DNF
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Omega Pharma Lotto)
|DNF
|Nicolas Portal (Team Sky)
|DNF
|Matthieu Boulo (Roubaix Lille Metropole)
|DNF
|Mathieu Drouilly (Landbouwkrediet-Colnago)
|DNF
|Stéphane Bonsergent (Bretagne Schuller)
|DNF
|Mathieu Drujon (Caisse d'Epargne)
|DNF
|Steve Houanard (Skil-Shimano)
|DNF
|David Deroo (Skil-Shimano)
