Holt hangs tough to overcome title hopefuls
Commonwealth Games the next goal for new national champ
Melissa Holt overcame a quality women's field to add a third national time trial title to her list of accomplishments in what has been a stellar career for the woman from Waikato.
She was thoroughly impressive to record 35:51 over the 25km distance to finish 40 seconds clear of world individual pursuit champion Alison Shanks, with world tile trial bronze medallist, Linda Villumsen third.
Holt, the former European-based professional, has been mixing cycling with triathlon in recent years, competing in the Ironman World Championships in Hawaii last year.
Holt said that today's win was her best. "It was the best of the three wins because of the calibre of the riders that was here," she explained. "I've been riding well and it's nice to know that if you do the hard work, they it pays off."
The Athens Olympian is hopeful her performance will give her a real shot at selection for New Delhi. "I really hope so. Today was not my best performance yet. I think there's still more left in the tank."
Holt said her involvement in Ironman racing has been a real benefit for her performance in time trials. "After all that is what the Ironman is on the bike - it's an individual time trial. The other thing is that the cross training with the swimming and running keeps me fresh and also gives me really good fitness.
"I will be racing in Ironman New Zealand again in March and I think if I can take my fitness levels from there and add the cycling intensity that it will be a great way to prepare for the Commonwealth Games if I am selected."
She is not so confident she can make it a triple double in tomorrow's road race after winning both title in 2008 and 2009, saying that the demands of the 1km climb up the Cashmere Hills on each of the eight laps of the 134km race will prove a real challenge.
"It's going to be a real race of attrition. I will hang in there as long as possible and then we will see what the options are on that last lap."
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Melissa Holt
|0:35:51
|2
|Alison Shanks
|0:00:49
|3
|Linda Villumsen
|0:00:56
|4
|Sonia Waddell
|0:01:32
|5
|Rushlee Buchanan
|0:01:33
|6
|Gabrielle Vermunt
|0:02:30
|7
|Bronwen Fraser
|0:02:43
|8
|Josie Giddens
|0:02:50
|9
|Serena Sheridan
|0:02:52
|10
|Rachel Mercer
|0:02:59
|11
|Marina Duvnjak
|0:03:12
|12
|Nicky Bowden
|0:03:19
|13
|Melanie Burke
|0:03:22
|14
|Lana King
|0:03:45
|15
|Emma Petersen
|0:04:32
|16
|Gemma Dudley
|0:04:43
|17
|Cushla Mckay
|0:05:46
