USA Cycling Pro Road Championships 2025 routes

By last updated

Charleston, West Virginia returns with established courses for time trial, criterium, road race events across seven days of competition

The women&#039;s Elite field was still mostly together as they made their way past the West Virginia State Capitol for the first time.
The peloton passed the state capitol of West Virginia at US Pro Road Championships (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography)

The 2025 USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships returns to Charleston, West Virginia from May 20-26 for a second year, moving one week later on the calendar and culminating on the Memorial Day holiday. A total of 18 stars-and-stripes jerseys will be offered across Junior 17-18, U23 and elite divisions for men and women in the three road disciplines - time trial, criterium and road race.

FloBikes will provide live coverage of four of the events, beginning with the US Pro Criterium races for elite women and men on Friday, May 23, beginning at 7:45 p.m. EDT. On Monday, May 26 the US Pro Road Races for elite women and men will be broadcast, beginning at 8 a.m. EDT for the women and then following the men from a 1 p.m. EDT start through to the finish.

Time trial course for all categories at 2024 USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships
Time trial course for all categories at 2025 USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships(Image credit: USA Cycling)
Map of criterium course in Charleston, West Virginia for all divisions at 2024 USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships
Map of criterium course in Charleston, West Virginia for all divisions at 2025 USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships(Image credit: USA Cycling)
Map of road race for Junior 17-18 men and women at 2024 USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships
Map of road race for Junior 17-18 men and women at 2025 USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships(Image credit: USA Cycling)
