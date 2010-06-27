Pinotti wins his fifth TT title
HTC-Columbia rider beats Cataldo and Quinziato
Marco Pinotti won the Italian time trial title for a fifth time on Sunday, dominating the 37.3km race around Treviso in the northern Veneto region.
Pinotti set a time of 44:32 for the course, beating Dario Cataldo (Quick Step) by exactly one minute. Former Under 23 world time trial champion Adriano Malori (Lampre-Farnese Vini) finished third at 1:38.
Pinotti fifth's Italian time trial win came after taking an impressive ninth place overall in the Giro d'Italia.
"This was the longest time trial I've done this year and you can never think you've got a race won until the end," Pinotti told Gazzetta dello Sport.
"After the Giro I just tried to recover and freshen up as much as possible, mixing training, recovery and riding the Elektrotoer. I didn’t ride the road race (on Saturday) and focused on the time trial. I knew I could well but there were some serious rivals."
Pinotti will not ride the Tour de France but will target the time trial and the road race at the world championships in Australia.
"I'm going to take four or five days off the bike, then another 30 days of active rest, in the cool at Livigno with my wife and son," he said.
"Then I'll focus on the second part of the season. I'll ride the Clasica San Sebastian or the Tour of Poland and then my big goal is the world championships. But this time I'd like to ride the road race as well as the time trial."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Pinotti (Team HTC-Columbia)
|0:44:32
|2
|Dario Cataldo (Quick Step)
|0:01:00
|3
|Adriano Malori (Lampre - Farnese Vini)
|0:01:38
|4
|Matteo Montaguti (De Rosa - Stacplastic)
|0:01:58
|5
|Manuel Quinziato (Liquigas-Doimo)
|0:02:03
|6
|Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri)
|0:02:02
|7
|Riccardo Chiarini (De Rosa - Stacplastic)
|0:02:36
|8
|Marzio Bruseghin (Caisse d'Epargne)
|0:02:04
|9
|Alan Marangoni (Colnago - Csf Inox)
|0:02:53
|10
|Stefano Borchi (De Rosa - Stacplastic)
|0:03:03
|11
|Luca Ascani (Cycling Road S.R.L.)
|0:03:36
|12
|Giairo Ermeti (De Rosa - Stacplastic)
|0:03:37
|13
|Alfredo Balloni (Lampre - Farnese Vini)
|0:03:39
|14
|Alessandro De Marchi (Cycling Team Friuli)
|0:03:04
|15
|Davide Cimolai (Liquigas-Doimo)
|0:03:59
|16
|Diego Caccia (ISD - Neri)
|0:04:02
|17
|Damiano Caruso (De Rosa - Stacplastic)
|0:04:27
|18
|Michele Gobbi (S.C. F.W.R. Bata Ciclismo)
|19
|Davide Malacarne (Quick Step)
|0:04:03
|20
|Daniele Colli (Ceramica Flaminia)
|21
|Alessandro Malaguti (Calz.M.Granaro Marini Silvan)
|0:04:37
|22
|Marino Palandri (Adria Mobil)
|0:04:47
|23
|Bruno Sanetti (G.S. Parmense A.S.D.D.C.)
|0:05:04
|24
|Domenico Agosta (Cycling Road S.R.L.)
|0:05:13
|25
|Giorgio Brambilla (De Rosa - Stacplastic)
|0:05:37
|26
|Alessandro Bertuola (Kalev Chukulate)
|0:06:19
|27
|Giuseppe Tommaso Cirella (Penny's New Zwland-Rusty)
|0:06:22
|28
|Alexander Mair (Team Südtirol Asd)
|0:06:58
|29
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Isd - Neri)
|0:07:23
|30
|Alessio Signego (Team Nippo)
|0:07:47
|31
|Fiorenzo Casagrande (Team Südtirol Asd)
|0:08:00
