Pinotti wins his fifth TT title

HTC-Columbia rider beats Cataldo and Quinziato

Image 1 of 16

Italian champion Marco Pinotti (Columbia) races the GP Stresa

Italian champion Marco Pinotti (Columbia) races the GP Stresa
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 16

Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia) wins his fifth Italian TT title

Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia) wins his fifth Italian TT title
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 3 of 16

Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia)

Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia)
(Image credit: Siro)
Image 4 of 16

Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia) and new Italian coach Paolo Bettini

Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia) and new Italian coach Paolo Bettini
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 16

Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia) was all smiles

Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia) was all smiles
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 16

Dario Cataldo (Quick Step) on the podium

Dario Cataldo (Quick Step) on the podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 16

Adriano Malori (Lampre-Farnese Vini) on the podium

Adriano Malori (Lampre-Farnese Vini) on the podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 16

Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia) in the TT tricolore jersey

Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia) in the TT tricolore jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 16

An emotional Marco Pinotti

An emotional Marco Pinotti
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 16

Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia) checks it's real gold

Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia) checks it's real gold
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 16

The Italian TT championship podium

The Italian TT championship podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 16

Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia) in action

Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia) in action
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 16

Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia) near the finish

Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia) near the finish
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 16

Adriano Malori (Lampre-Farnese Vini)

Adriano Malori (Lampre-Farnese Vini)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 16

Dario Cataldo (Quick Step)

Dario Cataldo (Quick Step)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 16

Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia) takes his fifth Italian TT title

Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia) takes his fifth Italian TT title
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Marco Pinotti won the Italian time trial title for a fifth time on Sunday, dominating the 37.3km race around Treviso in the northern Veneto region.

Pinotti set a time of 44:32 for the course, beating Dario Cataldo (Quick Step) by exactly one minute. Former Under 23 world time trial champion Adriano Malori (Lampre-Farnese Vini) finished third at 1:38.

Pinotti fifth's Italian time trial win came after taking an impressive ninth place overall in the Giro d'Italia.

"This was the longest time trial I've done this year and you can never think you've got a race won until the end," Pinotti told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"After the Giro I just tried to recover and freshen up as much as possible, mixing training, recovery and riding the Elektrotoer. I didn’t ride the road race (on Saturday) and focused on the time trial. I knew I could well but there were some serious rivals."

Pinotti will not ride the Tour de France but will target the time trial and the road race at the world championships in Australia.

"I'm going to take four or five days off the bike, then another 30 days of active rest, in the cool at Livigno with my wife and son," he said.

"Then I'll focus on the second part of the season. I'll ride the Clasica San Sebastian or the Tour of Poland and then my big goal is the world championships. But this time I'd like to ride the road race as well as the time trial."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Pinotti (Team HTC-Columbia)0:44:32
2Dario Cataldo (Quick Step)0:01:00
3Adriano Malori (Lampre - Farnese Vini)0:01:38
4Matteo Montaguti (De Rosa - Stacplastic)0:01:58
5Manuel Quinziato (Liquigas-Doimo)0:02:03
6Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri)0:02:02
7Riccardo Chiarini (De Rosa - Stacplastic)0:02:36
8Marzio Bruseghin (Caisse d'Epargne)0:02:04
9Alan Marangoni (Colnago - Csf Inox)0:02:53
10Stefano Borchi (De Rosa - Stacplastic)0:03:03
11Luca Ascani (Cycling Road S.R.L.)0:03:36
12Giairo Ermeti (De Rosa - Stacplastic)0:03:37
13Alfredo Balloni (Lampre - Farnese Vini)0:03:39
14Alessandro De Marchi (Cycling Team Friuli)0:03:04
15Davide Cimolai (Liquigas-Doimo)0:03:59
16Diego Caccia (ISD - Neri)0:04:02
17Damiano Caruso (De Rosa - Stacplastic)0:04:27
18Michele Gobbi (S.C. F.W.R. Bata Ciclismo)
19Davide Malacarne (Quick Step)0:04:03
20Daniele Colli (Ceramica Flaminia)
21Alessandro Malaguti (Calz.M.Granaro Marini Silvan)0:04:37
22Marino Palandri (Adria Mobil)0:04:47
23Bruno Sanetti (G.S. Parmense A.S.D.D.C.)0:05:04
24Domenico Agosta (Cycling Road S.R.L.)0:05:13
25Giorgio Brambilla (De Rosa - Stacplastic)0:05:37
26Alessandro Bertuola (Kalev Chukulate)0:06:19
27Giuseppe Tommaso Cirella (Penny's New Zwland-Rusty)0:06:22
28Alexander Mair (Team Südtirol Asd)0:06:58
29Paolo Longo Borghini (Isd - Neri)0:07:23
30Alessio Signego (Team Nippo)0:07:47
31Fiorenzo Casagrande (Team Südtirol Asd)0:08:00

 

Latest on Cyclingnews