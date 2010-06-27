Image 1 of 16 Italian champion Marco Pinotti (Columbia) races the GP Stresa (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 16 Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia) wins his fifth Italian TT title (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 3 of 16 Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia) (Image credit: Siro) Image 4 of 16 Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia) and new Italian coach Paolo Bettini (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 16 Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia) was all smiles (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 16 Dario Cataldo (Quick Step) on the podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 16 Adriano Malori (Lampre-Farnese Vini) on the podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 16 Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia) in the TT tricolore jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 16 An emotional Marco Pinotti (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 16 Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia) checks it's real gold (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 16 The Italian TT championship podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 16 Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia) in action (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 16 Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia) near the finish (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 16 Adriano Malori (Lampre-Farnese Vini) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 16 Dario Cataldo (Quick Step) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 16 Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia) takes his fifth Italian TT title (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Marco Pinotti won the Italian time trial title for a fifth time on Sunday, dominating the 37.3km race around Treviso in the northern Veneto region.

Pinotti set a time of 44:32 for the course, beating Dario Cataldo (Quick Step) by exactly one minute. Former Under 23 world time trial champion Adriano Malori (Lampre-Farnese Vini) finished third at 1:38.

Pinotti fifth's Italian time trial win came after taking an impressive ninth place overall in the Giro d'Italia.

"This was the longest time trial I've done this year and you can never think you've got a race won until the end," Pinotti told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"After the Giro I just tried to recover and freshen up as much as possible, mixing training, recovery and riding the Elektrotoer. I didn’t ride the road race (on Saturday) and focused on the time trial. I knew I could well but there were some serious rivals."

Pinotti will not ride the Tour de France but will target the time trial and the road race at the world championships in Australia.

"I'm going to take four or five days off the bike, then another 30 days of active rest, in the cool at Livigno with my wife and son," he said.

"Then I'll focus on the second part of the season. I'll ride the Clasica San Sebastian or the Tour of Poland and then my big goal is the world championships. But this time I'd like to ride the road race as well as the time trial."



