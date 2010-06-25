Trending

Herrado Lopez wins U23 championship

Vigil, Torres Barcelo round out top-three

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesús Herrada (Spa) Castilla La Mancha0:32:34
2Andrés Vigil (Spa) Valenciana0:00:27
3Albert Torres (Spa) Balear0:00:31
4Asier Penabad (Spa) Vasca0:00:33
5Aser Estévez (Spa) Gallega0:00:48
6Juan Carlos Riutort (Spa) Balear0:00:56
7Víctor Martín (Spa) C. Leonesa
8Jesús Herrero (Spa) Cántabra0:01:01
9Ion Pardo (Spa) Navarra0:01:05
10Airán Fernández (Spa) Catalana0:01:08
11Igor Merino (Spa) Vasca0:01:17
12Víctor Cabedo (Spa) Valenciana0:01:37
13Jose M. Gutiérrez (Spa) Cántabra0:01:38
14Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Navarra0:01:43
15Luis A. Moreno (Spa) Andaluza0:01:49
16Diego Rubio (Spa) C. Leonesa0:01:50
17Eneko García (Spa) Vasca0:01:53
18Vice García De Mateos (Spa) C. Manchega0:02:00
19Jesús Ezquerra (Spa) Cántabra0:02:01
20Rubén Cuesta (Spa) Madrileña0:02:05
21Darío Hernández (Spa) Madrileña0:02:31
22Ramón Domené (Spa) Valenciana0:02:37
23David Diáñez (Spa) Aragonesa0:02:40
24Rubén Fernández (Spa) Murciana0:02:50
25Jordi Simón (Spa) Catalana0:02:51
26Sergio Míguez (Spa) Gallega0:03:02
27Álvaro Martínez (Spa) Murciana0:03:17
28Fernando Grijalba (Spa) C. Leonesa0:03:18
29Adrián López (Spa) Murciana0:03:20
30David Serrano (Spa) Aragonesa0:03:27
31Francesc Gironés (Spa) Catalana0:03:36
32Alberto Ara (Spa) Aragonesa0:03:37
33Juan Fer. Berbel (Spa) Asturiana0:04:07
34Alberto González (Spa) Asturiana0:04:29
35Carlos Bruquetas (Spa) Gallega0:04:53
36Pablo Collado (Spa) Asturiana0:04:58

