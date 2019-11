Image 1 of 11 The elite men's podium (l-r): Christer Rake, Thor Hushovd and Roy Hegreberg. (Image credit: Andreas Bach) Image 2 of 11 Hushovd and Arvesen chat after the start, as Boasson Hagen rides at the front. (Image credit: Andreas Bach) Image 3 of 11 Feed time for the hungry racers... (Image credit: Andreas Bach) Image 4 of 11 Team Sky's Kurt-Asle Arvesen was a workhorse for Edvald Boasson Hagen. (Image credit: Andreas Bach) Image 5 of 11 Thor Hushovd sits two wheels behind Kurt-Asle Arvesen. (Image credit: Andreas Bach) Image 6 of 11 Frederik Wilmann leads Christer Rake in the break. (Image credit: Andreas Bach) Image 7 of 11 Former national champion Kurt-Asle Arvesen tows the peloton. (Image credit: Andreas Bach) Image 8 of 11 Eventual winner Thor Hushovd sits in the front group. (Image credit: Andreas Bach) Image 9 of 11 Thor Hushuovd wins in Melhus-Trondheimsomraede. (Image credit: Andreas Bach) Image 10 of 11 Cervelo TestTeam sprinter Thor Hushovd is the new Norwegian national champion. (Image credit: Andreas Bach) Image 11 of 11 Thor Hushovd celebrates in his new jersey on the podium. (Image credit: Andreas Bach)

Thor Hushovd has claimed the Norwegian champion title for the first time since 2004. He took an impressive solo win in Melhus-Trondheimsområde. "I've waited and fought for many years until I won this jersey again," the Cervélo rider declared after the race. "I forgot how fun it is to win."

This is Hushovd's first win for the 2010 season. He came 2nd at Paris-Roubaix behind Fabian Cancellara. He broke a collarbone at training in Italy in early May and only returned to racing at the Tour de Suisse, but he's ready for a third attempt at the green jersey at the Tour de France.

With two climbs to go, he dropped Sky's Edvald Boasson Hagen off his wheel and eventually caught up with Christer Rake who was alone in the lead. Hushovd rode him off and kept going on to a solo win.

The up and coming rider from Joker Bianchi who won the Ringerike GP in early June had spent a big part of the race in a breakaway with Frederik Willmann from Skil-Shimano. Rake managed to take second place.

Roy Hegreberg from continental team Sparebanken Vest got the bronze while the young gun from Joker Bianchi Vegard Stake Laengen finished fourth.

Boasson Hagen came fifth after winning the time trial championship on Friday. "It wasn't my day today but I hope my legs will be good at the Tour de France," said the winner of the last stage of the Dauphiné who will make his debut at the Grande Boucle and enjoyed another hard day of racing without any more pain at his Achilles tendon.

