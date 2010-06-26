Image 1 of 27 Ben King (Trek-Livestrong) had all the time in the world to celebrate his U23 road title win. (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 2 of 27 Looking down on the peloton. (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 3 of 27 A Garmin-Transitions rider attacks the climb. (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 4 of 27 How steep do you want it? An earlier break looks comfortable on the climb. (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 5 of 27 The peloton slowly strings back out as the race pitches upwards once more. (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 6 of 27 Trek-Livestrong's riders pushed the pace higher with each lap. (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 7 of 27 There were many early breaks but the tough course ensured they didn't survive. (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 8 of 27 The convoy follows the riders over the winding course. (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 9 of 27 Riders near the top of the Archie Briggs climb. (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 10 of 27 The Archie Briggs climb was a challenge for the riders, with a 12 percent gradient. (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 11 of 27 The peloton crosses over a scenic bridge. (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 12 of 27 The heat took a toll on the peloton late in the race, with riders unzipping their jerseys as the climbed. (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 13 of 27 The peloton bunches up as it rounds a corner during the race. (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 14 of 27 California Giant and Garmin-Transitions had to work hard early in the race to pull back a breakaway. (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 15 of 27 The peloton passes along a road with Bend's mountains in the background. (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 16 of 27 The race took place in some beautiful country. (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 17 of 27 Trek-Livestrong showed its intent right away with it placing a rider in an early attack. (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 18 of 27 Miguel Byron wins the junior men's 15-16 race (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 19 of 27 Ben King (Trek-Livestrong) didn't have time to take in the amazing backdrop. (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 20 of 27 Ben King (Trek-Livestrong) celebrates his second national title in as many days. (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 21 of 27 Ben King (Trek-Livestrong) had to dig deep to stay away from the peloton. (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 22 of 27 Garmin-Transitions' riders lead the chase for the solo Trek-Livestrong rider. (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 23 of 27 Garmin-Transitions' riders went deep into the pain chamber, but couldn't pull Ben King back into the fold. (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 24 of 27 Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co) solos to the win in the junior women's road race. (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 25 of 27 Coryn Rivera sews up her 28th national title. (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 26 of 27 Coryn Rivera en route to her win. (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 27 of 27 Ben King (Trek-Livestrong) was quick to spread the good news. (Image credit: Heidi Swift)

After winning the previous day’s US criterium title, Ben King (Trek-Livestrong) soloed to his second consecutive stars and stripes jersey at the US Under 23 Road Championship race held in Bend, Oregon on Saturday. Defending Champion Alex Howes (Holowesko Partners) placed second ahead of Andrew Dahlheim (Metro Volkswagen Cycling).

“I’m so proud that this week worked out the way that it did,” King said. “For me, the criterium win was an added bonus because I was really focused on the road race. The ultimate goal was to work for the team because it doesn’t matter who takes the win, but I am proud to have been the guy.

“I think this win will move me in the right direction,” he added. “A national championship is very special and I think it will do a lot for my career. Half the guys who were on the podium moved to the ProTour last year. My plan is to stay with Trek-Livestrong for one more year. I am super happy with everything the team has done for me.”

King dedicated his victory to a close friend and Under 23 cyclist Connor O’Leary (Race Lab U23 Cycling Team) who was recently diagnosed with testicular cancer.

“He is my good friend, we raced together on the US National Team and is a super solid kid,” King said. “He was diagnosed with cancer very recently. During the race today I definitely had him in mind. As a team that is sponsored by Livestrong and represents that cause, it has given me a unique experience. I wanted to give him a shout out to let him know that from the team and as a friend, I am thinking about him.”

The Under 23 Men’s racing concluded with the US Road Championship’s Awbrey Butte Circuit Race. The tough course includes two decisive back-to-back ascents in a 27 km loop. The most grueling climb over Archie Briggs Rd. was positioned inside the last few kilometres of the circuit and was followed by a fast descent to the finish line.

“Last year I was third here and I was really motivated to come back and improve on that,” King said. “I’ve been looking forward to this course all year. We did the same course during the Cascade Cycling Classic where I got fifth so this course suits me.”

King attacked with one and half of the six laps remaining, roughly 40 kilometres from the finish, with Nathan Wilson (Lateral Stress Velo-Kelly Benefit Strategies-LSV) and David Williams (Bissell) in tow. The trio gained a three minutes lead on the 115-man field, which included strong riders such as US Under 23 Time Trial Champion Andrew Talansky (California Giant Berry Farms), Alex Howes, Danny Summerhill, Peter Salon and Walker Savidge (Holowesko Partners), Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly-Kenda) and Shane Kline (Bissell).

“It was just another crazy attack,” King said. “We rolled through for a while but once we started to hit the climbs I wound up by myself. At first the gap wasn’t that big and I knew there were teams that would try to bring it back and use up their teammates. I just kept my head down and thanks to the work of my team early on, I had the energy to make it stick.”

King made it over the final two ascents with more than a minute advantage to the chasing riders behind. He descended the final few kilometres and arrived to the finish line in a victory salute to capture his second consecutive national title.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin King (Trek Livestrong U23) 3:56:01 2 Alex Howes (Team Holowesko Partners) 0:01:59 3 Andrew Dahlheim (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) 0:01:59 4 Cheyne Hoag (Kelly Benefit Strategie) 0:02:04 5 Julian Kyer (Trek Livestrong U23) 0:02:05 6 Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong Presented by Ra) 0:02:07 7 Joey Rosskopf (Mountain Khakis Fueled) 0:02:08 8 Eric Schildge (Mountain Khakis Fueled) 9 Alfredo Cruz (Herbalife LaGrange) 10 Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly Cycling) 0:02:08 11 Ian Boswell (Bissell Pro Cycling Te) 12 Andrew Baker (Garmin-Transitions/Team Holowes) 0:02:08 13 Tucker Olander (Team Hotel San Jose/Hotel San J) 0:02:08 14 Chad Haga (Super Squadra) 15 Alexander Blease (Chico Corsa Cycling Team/Chico) 0:02:08 16 Jesse Goodrich (Primal - 1st Bank) 17 Max Korus (University of Pennsylvania) 0:02:09 18 Charlie Avis (Trek) 0:02:09 19 Danny Heeley (VRC/NOW-MS Society) 0:02:09 20 Cody Foster (Team Hotel San Jose/Hotel San J) 0:02:10 21 Dylan Jones (Racelab U-23 Cycling Team/Team) 22 Kevin Gottlieb (Lateral Stress Velo Inc.) 0:02:10 23 Joseph Dombrowski (Haymarket Bicycles) 0:02:10 24 Eric Fischer (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling) 25 Chase Pinkham (Trek Livestrong U23) 0:02:10 26 Oscar Clark (Mountain Khakis Fueled) 0:02:10 27 Daniel Summerhill (Garmin-Transitions/Team Holowes) 0:02:11 28 travis mccabe (Camelback Cycling Club/Bicycle) 0:02:11 29 Ty Magner (Athens Velo Club) 0:02:11 30 Michael Midlarsky (Bike America Racing Team/Bike A) 0:02:11 31 Evan Huffman (Yahoo Cycling Team) 0:02:12 32 Stephen Leece (VRC/NOW-MS Society) 0:02:12 33 Emerson Oronte (IF Racing/Team Ora presented by) 0:02:13 34 James Schurman (Bike America Racing Team/Bike A) 0:02:17 35 Nathan Brown (Trek Livestrong U23) 0:02:27 36 Ian Crane (Lake Washington Velo/Hagens Ber) 0:03:33 37 Joe Iannarelli (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling) 0:03:47 38 Josh Yeaton 39 Alder Martz (Globalbike Racing/Team Globalbi) 40 Nathaniel Wilson (Lateral Stress Velo Inc./Kelly) 0:05:31 41 Andrew Talansky (California Giant Cycling/Califo) 0:07:23 42 John Bennett (California Giant Cycling/Califo) 0:07:23 43 Tucker Gerald (Dallas Racing) 0:08:00 44 Carson Miller 0:09:22 45 Chris Stastny (California Giant Cycling/Califo) 0:09:40 46 Cory Greenberg (VRC/NOW-MS Society) 0:10:29 47 Connor McCutcheon 0:10:29 48 Carter Jones (US National Team) 0:10:29 49 Jerome Townsend (bIKE reG) 0:11:56 50 Andrew Bosco (Southern California Velo) 0:13:27 51 Bryan Larsen (Ranchos Cycling Club/Team Ranch) 0:13:29 52 Tyler Karnes (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Clu) 0:13:30 53 MICHAEL STONE (Hincapie Develpment Team) 0:13:37 54 Shannon Morgan (BikeReg.com/Cannondale) 0:13:37 55 Dustin Eskelson (MiDuole) 56 Austin Arguello (Escalera Racing Club/Team Exerg) 0:13:38 57 Corey Farrell (USA U23 National Team) 0:13:38 58 Maxwell Durtschi (Holowesko Partners/Garmin/Felt) 0:13:39 59 Marshall Opel (Racelab U-23 Cycling Team/Team) 60 Matt Pence (Mesa Cycles Shop and Racing Tea) 0:19:09 61 David Williams (Bissell Pro Cycling Te) 0:19:10 62 Cory Bruno 0:19:16 63 Eric Emsky (Blue Competition Cycles) 0:27:46 64 Lucas Binder (Echelon Gran Fondo/Zteam) 0:32:53 65 Levi Baker (Fayetteville Wheelmen/Tyson Rac) 0:40:55 DNS Stephen Housley (TriStar Cycling Team/Tristar-Mo) DNS Joseph Schmalz (Mercy Cycling Team) DNS Andrew Llewellyn (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc/Tex) DNS Kit Karzen (United States of America) DNS Connor OLeary (Racelab U-23 Cycling Team) DNF Steve Fisher (Rad Racing NW / Hagens Berman) DNF Kolt Bates (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen/Metro Vol) DNF Austin Stewart (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) DNF Shane Kline (Bissell Pro Cycling Te) DNF Nathanael Christensen (Delta Velo/Williams Cycling) DNF David Talbott (TriStar Cycling Team/Tristar-Mo) DNF alex grman (Mesa Cycles Shop and Racing Tea) DNF Martin Lang (Mesa Cycles Shop and Racing Tea) DNF Matthew Brandt (Mesa Cycles Shop and Racing Tea) DNF Brandon Trafton (California Giant Cycling/Califo) DNF Andrew Goessling (American Lung Association Cycli) DNF Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com/Cannondale) DNF Peter Salon (Holowesko Partners/Felt/Garmin) DNF Andrew Barker (Holowesko Partners/Felt/Garmin) DNF Julian Martinez (California Giant Cycling/Califo) DNF Tyler Brandt (California Giant Cycling) DNF Alan Ting (Super Squadra/Bicycle Sport Sho) DNF Cody O'Reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling Te) DNF Ian Moir (Racelab U-23 Cycling Team/Team) DNF Marcel DeLisser (VC Vernon) DNF Blake Anton (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling) DNF Carmi Schulman (Squadra Ovest Cycling) DNF Travis Burandt (Team Hotel San Jose/Hotel San J) DNF Morgan Ryan (Bahati Foundation Elite Cycling) DNF Dave Hackworthy (Team Plan C) DNF Elliott Craddock (Garmin-Transitions/Team Holowes) DNF Ryan La Pier (Velosport Racing/FFKR Architect) DNF Eric Landman (CA Pools Racing/CA Pools/DeWalt) DNF Austin Allison (Dogfish Racing Team) DNF Stephen Liguori (Fayetteville Wheelmen/Tyson Rac) DNF Rob Squire (Felt Holowesko Partners) DNF Justin Williams (Trek Livestrong U23) DNF Walker Savidge (Team Holowesko Partners) DNF Peter Carey (Bahati Foundation Pro C) DNF Ignacio (Iggy) Silva (Trek-Livestrong U23) DNF Daniel Katz (VRC/NOW-MS Society) DNF Ryan Cleveland (Fort Lewis College) DNF Zach Bergh (Team Hotel San Jose) DNF Patrick Torres (Southern California Velo) DNF Luke Keough (BikeReg.com/Cannondale) DNF McKenzie Thramer DNF Logan Loader (Lucemie Espoir Quimper)

Men - JR - 15-16 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Bryon (Velocity) 1:25:33 2 Logan Owen (Lake Washington Velo) 0:00:00 3 Lucas Wardein (Orlando Road Club Inc/Orlando R) 4 Darrell Kohli (TEAM GEARGRINDER/Team Geargrind) 0:00:01 5 Erik Volotzky (Cycle World) 0:00:01 6 Alex Howard (Above Category Racing) 7 Isaiah Rapko (Above Category Racing) 8 Jonathon Schilling (Big Shark Bicycle Company) 0:00:01 9 Dean Haas (Black Sheep Junior Cycling) 0:00:01 10 Colin Joyce (Idaho Cycling Enthusiasts (ICE)) 11 Andrew Dillman (Red Zone Cycling) 0:00:02 12 Michael Dessau 0:00:02 13 Max O'Neal (Union Bay Cycling/Bikesale.com) 14 Hunter Stewart 15 Jackson Long (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq) 0:00:02 16 Josef Nygaard (All Sport-Team Swift) 0:00:03 17 Andrew Macrae (Frazier Cycling) 0:00:03 18 Colin Krebsbach (Northwest Velo/First Rate Mortg) 19 Stephen Marcucci (Team DNA Racing/DNA Cycles Raci) 0:00:03 20 Nate Morse (Corner Cycle Cycling Club/CL No) 0:00:03 21 Thomas Wrona (Raleigh Allstars Cycling Club/R) 22 Gregory Daniel 0:00:03 23 Zack Gould (Clif Bar Development Cross Team) 24 Colby WaitMolyneux (CMG Racing Team/Hammer Nutritio) 0:00:03 25 Travis Monroe (CMG Racing Team/Hammer Nutritio) 0:00:04 26 John Ryan (Team Bicycles Inc./TBi - Dedica) 0:00:04 27 Marcus Smith (Team Specialized Racing/Team Sp) 0:00:04 28 Noah Williams (GS Tenzing) 29 Alexey Vermeulen (Priority Health Cycling Team) 0:00:04 30 Kyle Torres (Team Velosport Club) 0:00:04 31 Alexander Freund (Davis Bike Club/Davis Bike Club) 0:00:05 32 Daniel Ward (Forest Acres Cycling Team) 0:00:05 33 Grahmm Smith (Team Power Train) 34 Tyler Hanson (Tieni Duro Junior Cycling Team) 0:00:05 35 Nicholas Tarrant (Southern California Velo) 0:00:05 36 Alistair Eeckman (Team Specialized Racing/Team Sp) 0:00:05 37 Andrew Hodges (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling) 0:00:06 38 Andy Su 0:00:07 39 Tyler Williams 0:00:10 40 William Richter 0:00:24 41 Dag Anderson (Somerset Wheelmen) 0:02:09 42 Curtis White (Corner Cycle Cycling Club/CL No) 0:02:37 43 John (Jack) Funk (Team Power Train) 0:03:10 44 Jordan Cullen (Minneapolis Bicycle Racing Club) 0:05:36 45 Rudyard Peterson (Priority Health Cycling Team) 0:05:36 46 Ian Moore (All Sport-Team Swift) 0:05:37 47 John Noonan (WestSide Cycling/RMCEF/Westside) 0:05:54 48 Michael Shein (Team Velosport Club/Sho-air/Son) 0:06:59 49 Cesar Lopez (Major Motion Cycling Club) 50 Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (Velosport Racing/FFKR Architect) 0:07:00 51 Justin Mauch (National Capital Velo Club/Spok) 0:07:04 52 Justin Belcher (Greensboro Velo Club/Moses Cone) 0:07:28 53 Chris LaBerge (Team Specialized Racing/Team Sp) 0:08:32 54 Conor Klupar (Rad Racing NW/Hagens Berman) 0:08:36 55 Max Cronyn (El Grupo Youth Cycling Club) 0:11:28 56 Samuel Caroca (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq) 0:12:00 57 Richard Newman 0:12:19 58 Max Toeldte (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq) 0:14:11 59 Zachary Carlson (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM) 0:17:45 60 Drew Bercaw (Project Velo Racing/One Call No) 0:22:23 61 Jake Strasser (Team Ville) 62 Hunter Stephenson (Carolina Junior Development/Car) 0:22:23 DNS Alex Darville (Echelon Santa Barbara) DNF Dominic Galenti (Southern California Velo) DNF Avery Wilson (National Capital Velo Club/Spok) DNF Christopher Calder (Carolina Junior Development)