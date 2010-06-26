Trending

King solos to second title in two days

Rivera claims 28th national title

Image 1 of 27

Ben King (Trek-Livestrong) had all the time in the world to celebrate his U23 road title win.

Ben King (Trek-Livestrong) had all the time in the world to celebrate his U23 road title win.
(Image credit: Heidi Swift)
Image 2 of 27

Looking down on the peloton.

Looking down on the peloton.
(Image credit: Heidi Swift)
Image 3 of 27

A Garmin-Transitions rider attacks the climb.

A Garmin-Transitions rider attacks the climb.
(Image credit: Heidi Swift)
Image 4 of 27

How steep do you want it? An earlier break looks comfortable on the climb.

How steep do you want it? An earlier break looks comfortable on the climb.
(Image credit: Heidi Swift)
Image 5 of 27

The peloton slowly strings back out as the race pitches upwards once more.

The peloton slowly strings back out as the race pitches upwards once more.
(Image credit: Heidi Swift)
Image 6 of 27

Trek-Livestrong's riders pushed the pace higher with each lap.

Trek-Livestrong's riders pushed the pace higher with each lap.
(Image credit: Heidi Swift)
Image 7 of 27

There were many early breaks but the tough course ensured they didn't survive.

There were many early breaks but the tough course ensured they didn't survive.
(Image credit: Heidi Swift)
Image 8 of 27

The convoy follows the riders over the winding course.

The convoy follows the riders over the winding course.
(Image credit: Heidi Swift)
Image 9 of 27

Riders near the top of the Archie Briggs climb.

Riders near the top of the Archie Briggs climb.
(Image credit: Heidi Swift)
Image 10 of 27

The Archie Briggs climb was a challenge for the riders, with a 12 percent gradient.

The Archie Briggs climb was a challenge for the riders, with a 12 percent gradient.
(Image credit: Heidi Swift)
Image 11 of 27

The peloton crosses over a scenic bridge.

The peloton crosses over a scenic bridge.
(Image credit: Heidi Swift)
Image 12 of 27

The heat took a toll on the peloton late in the race, with riders unzipping their jerseys as the climbed.

The heat took a toll on the peloton late in the race, with riders unzipping their jerseys as the climbed.
(Image credit: Heidi Swift)
Image 13 of 27

The peloton bunches up as it rounds a corner during the race.

The peloton bunches up as it rounds a corner during the race.
(Image credit: Heidi Swift)
Image 14 of 27

California Giant and Garmin-Transitions had to work hard early in the race to pull back a breakaway.

California Giant and Garmin-Transitions had to work hard early in the race to pull back a breakaway.
(Image credit: Heidi Swift)
Image 15 of 27

The peloton passes along a road with Bend's mountains in the background.

The peloton passes along a road with Bend's mountains in the background.
(Image credit: Heidi Swift)
Image 16 of 27

The race took place in some beautiful country.

The race took place in some beautiful country.
(Image credit: Heidi Swift)
Image 17 of 27

Trek-Livestrong showed its intent right away with it placing a rider in an early attack.

Trek-Livestrong showed its intent right away with it placing a rider in an early attack.
(Image credit: Heidi Swift)
Image 18 of 27

Miguel Byron wins the junior men's 15-16 race

Miguel Byron wins the junior men's 15-16 race
(Image credit: Heidi Swift)
Image 19 of 27

Ben King (Trek-Livestrong) didn't have time to take in the amazing backdrop.

Ben King (Trek-Livestrong) didn't have time to take in the amazing backdrop.
(Image credit: Heidi Swift)
Image 20 of 27

Ben King (Trek-Livestrong) celebrates his second national title in as many days.

Ben King (Trek-Livestrong) celebrates his second national title in as many days.
(Image credit: Heidi Swift)
Image 21 of 27

Ben King (Trek-Livestrong) had to dig deep to stay away from the peloton.

Ben King (Trek-Livestrong) had to dig deep to stay away from the peloton.
(Image credit: Heidi Swift)
Image 22 of 27

Garmin-Transitions' riders lead the chase for the solo Trek-Livestrong rider.

Garmin-Transitions' riders lead the chase for the solo Trek-Livestrong rider.
(Image credit: Heidi Swift)
Image 23 of 27

Garmin-Transitions' riders went deep into the pain chamber, but couldn't pull Ben King back into the fold.

Garmin-Transitions' riders went deep into the pain chamber, but couldn't pull Ben King back into the fold.
(Image credit: Heidi Swift)
Image 24 of 27

Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co) solos to the win in the junior women's road race.

Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co) solos to the win in the junior women's road race.
(Image credit: Heidi Swift)
Image 25 of 27

Coryn Rivera sews up her 28th national title.

Coryn Rivera sews up her 28th national title.
(Image credit: Heidi Swift)
Image 26 of 27

Coryn Rivera en route to her win.

Coryn Rivera en route to her win.
(Image credit: Heidi Swift)
Image 27 of 27

Ben King (Trek-Livestrong) was quick to spread the good news.

Ben King (Trek-Livestrong) was quick to spread the good news.
(Image credit: Heidi Swift)

After winning the previous day’s US criterium title, Ben King (Trek-Livestrong) soloed to his second consecutive stars and stripes jersey at the US Under 23 Road Championship race held in Bend, Oregon on Saturday. Defending Champion Alex Howes (Holowesko Partners) placed second ahead of Andrew Dahlheim (Metro Volkswagen Cycling).

“I’m so proud that this week worked out the way that it did,” King said. “For me, the criterium win was an added bonus because I was really focused on the road race. The ultimate goal was to work for the team because it doesn’t matter who takes the win, but I am proud to have been the guy.

“I think this win will move me in the right direction,” he added. “A national championship is very special and I think it will do a lot for my career. Half the guys who were on the podium moved to the ProTour last year. My plan is to stay with Trek-Livestrong for one more year. I am super happy with everything the team has done for me.”

King dedicated his victory to a close friend and Under 23 cyclist Connor O’Leary (Race Lab U23 Cycling Team) who was recently diagnosed with testicular cancer.

“He is my good friend, we raced together on the US National Team and is a super solid kid,” King said. “He was diagnosed with cancer very recently. During the race today I definitely had him in mind. As a team that is sponsored by Livestrong and represents that cause, it has given me a unique experience. I wanted to give him a shout out to let him know that from the team and as a friend, I am thinking about him.”

The Under 23 Men’s racing concluded with the US Road Championship’s Awbrey Butte Circuit Race. The tough course includes two decisive back-to-back ascents in a 27 km loop. The most grueling climb over Archie Briggs Rd. was positioned inside the last few kilometres of the circuit and was followed by a fast descent to the finish line.

“Last year I was third here and I was really motivated to come back and improve on that,” King said. “I’ve been looking forward to this course all year. We did the same course during the Cascade Cycling Classic where I got fifth so this course suits me.”

King attacked with one and half of the six laps remaining, roughly 40 kilometres from the finish, with Nathan Wilson (Lateral Stress Velo-Kelly Benefit Strategies-LSV) and David Williams (Bissell) in tow. The trio gained a three minutes lead on the 115-man field, which included strong riders such as US Under 23 Time Trial Champion Andrew Talansky (California Giant Berry Farms), Alex Howes, Danny Summerhill, Peter Salon and Walker Savidge (Holowesko Partners), Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly-Kenda) and Shane Kline (Bissell).

“It was just another crazy attack,” King said. “We rolled through for a while but once we started to hit the climbs I wound up by myself. At first the gap wasn’t that big and I knew there were teams that would try to bring it back and use up their teammates. I just kept my head down and thanks to the work of my team early on, I had the energy to make it stick.”

King made it over the final two ascents with more than a minute advantage to the chasing riders behind. He descended the final few kilometres and arrived to the finish line in a victory salute to capture his second consecutive national title.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin King (Trek Livestrong U23)3:56:01
2Alex Howes (Team Holowesko Partners)0:01:59
3Andrew Dahlheim (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)0:01:59
4Cheyne Hoag (Kelly Benefit Strategie)0:02:04
5Julian Kyer (Trek Livestrong U23)0:02:05
6Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong Presented by Ra)0:02:07
7Joey Rosskopf (Mountain Khakis Fueled)0:02:08
8Eric Schildge (Mountain Khakis Fueled)
9Alfredo Cruz (Herbalife LaGrange)
10Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly Cycling)0:02:08
11Ian Boswell (Bissell Pro Cycling Te)
12Andrew Baker (Garmin-Transitions/Team Holowes)0:02:08
13Tucker Olander (Team Hotel San Jose/Hotel San J)0:02:08
14Chad Haga (Super Squadra)
15Alexander Blease (Chico Corsa Cycling Team/Chico)0:02:08
16Jesse Goodrich (Primal - 1st Bank)
17Max Korus (University of Pennsylvania)0:02:09
18Charlie Avis (Trek)0:02:09
19Danny Heeley (VRC/NOW-MS Society)0:02:09
20Cody Foster (Team Hotel San Jose/Hotel San J)0:02:10
21Dylan Jones (Racelab U-23 Cycling Team/Team)
22Kevin Gottlieb (Lateral Stress Velo Inc.)0:02:10
23Joseph Dombrowski (Haymarket Bicycles)0:02:10
24Eric Fischer (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
25Chase Pinkham (Trek Livestrong U23)0:02:10
26Oscar Clark (Mountain Khakis Fueled)0:02:10
27Daniel Summerhill (Garmin-Transitions/Team Holowes)0:02:11
28travis mccabe (Camelback Cycling Club/Bicycle)0:02:11
29Ty Magner (Athens Velo Club)0:02:11
30Michael Midlarsky (Bike America Racing Team/Bike A)0:02:11
31Evan Huffman (Yahoo Cycling Team)0:02:12
32Stephen Leece (VRC/NOW-MS Society)0:02:12
33Emerson Oronte (IF Racing/Team Ora presented by)0:02:13
34James Schurman (Bike America Racing Team/Bike A)0:02:17
35Nathan Brown (Trek Livestrong U23)0:02:27
36Ian Crane (Lake Washington Velo/Hagens Ber)0:03:33
37Joe Iannarelli (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)0:03:47
38Josh Yeaton
39Alder Martz (Globalbike Racing/Team Globalbi)
40Nathaniel Wilson (Lateral Stress Velo Inc./Kelly)0:05:31
41Andrew Talansky (California Giant Cycling/Califo)0:07:23
42John Bennett (California Giant Cycling/Califo)0:07:23
43Tucker Gerald (Dallas Racing)0:08:00
44Carson Miller0:09:22
45Chris Stastny (California Giant Cycling/Califo)0:09:40
46Cory Greenberg (VRC/NOW-MS Society)0:10:29
47Connor McCutcheon0:10:29
48Carter Jones (US National Team)0:10:29
49Jerome Townsend (bIKE reG)0:11:56
50Andrew Bosco (Southern California Velo)0:13:27
51Bryan Larsen (Ranchos Cycling Club/Team Ranch)0:13:29
52Tyler Karnes (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Clu)0:13:30
53MICHAEL STONE (Hincapie Develpment Team)0:13:37
54Shannon Morgan (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)0:13:37
55Dustin Eskelson (MiDuole)
56Austin Arguello (Escalera Racing Club/Team Exerg)0:13:38
57Corey Farrell (USA U23 National Team)0:13:38
58Maxwell Durtschi (Holowesko Partners/Garmin/Felt)0:13:39
59Marshall Opel (Racelab U-23 Cycling Team/Team)
60Matt Pence (Mesa Cycles Shop and Racing Tea)0:19:09
61David Williams (Bissell Pro Cycling Te)0:19:10
62Cory Bruno0:19:16
63Eric Emsky (Blue Competition Cycles)0:27:46
64Lucas Binder (Echelon Gran Fondo/Zteam)0:32:53
65Levi Baker (Fayetteville Wheelmen/Tyson Rac)0:40:55
DNSStephen Housley (TriStar Cycling Team/Tristar-Mo)
DNSJoseph Schmalz (Mercy Cycling Team)
DNSAndrew Llewellyn (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc/Tex)
DNSKit Karzen (United States of America)
DNSConnor OLeary (Racelab U-23 Cycling Team)
DNFSteve Fisher (Rad Racing NW / Hagens Berman)
DNFKolt Bates (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen/Metro Vol)
DNFAustin Stewart (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
DNFShane Kline (Bissell Pro Cycling Te)
DNFNathanael Christensen (Delta Velo/Williams Cycling)
DNFDavid Talbott (TriStar Cycling Team/Tristar-Mo)
DNFalex grman (Mesa Cycles Shop and Racing Tea)
DNFMartin Lang (Mesa Cycles Shop and Racing Tea)
DNFMatthew Brandt (Mesa Cycles Shop and Racing Tea)
DNFBrandon Trafton (California Giant Cycling/Califo)
DNFAndrew Goessling (American Lung Association Cycli)
DNFAlister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
DNFPeter Salon (Holowesko Partners/Felt/Garmin)
DNFAndrew Barker (Holowesko Partners/Felt/Garmin)
DNFJulian Martinez (California Giant Cycling/Califo)
DNFTyler Brandt (California Giant Cycling)
DNFAlan Ting (Super Squadra/Bicycle Sport Sho)
DNFCody O'Reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling Te)
DNFIan Moir (Racelab U-23 Cycling Team/Team)
DNFMarcel DeLisser (VC Vernon)
DNFBlake Anton (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
DNFCarmi Schulman (Squadra Ovest Cycling)
DNFTravis Burandt (Team Hotel San Jose/Hotel San J)
DNFMorgan Ryan (Bahati Foundation Elite Cycling)
DNFDave Hackworthy (Team Plan C)
DNFElliott Craddock (Garmin-Transitions/Team Holowes)
DNFRyan La Pier (Velosport Racing/FFKR Architect)
DNFEric Landman (CA Pools Racing/CA Pools/DeWalt)
DNFAustin Allison (Dogfish Racing Team)
DNFStephen Liguori (Fayetteville Wheelmen/Tyson Rac)
DNFRob Squire (Felt Holowesko Partners)
DNFJustin Williams (Trek Livestrong U23)
DNFWalker Savidge (Team Holowesko Partners)
DNFPeter Carey (Bahati Foundation Pro C)
DNFIgnacio (Iggy) Silva (Trek-Livestrong U23)
DNFDaniel Katz (VRC/NOW-MS Society)
DNFRyan Cleveland (Fort Lewis College)
DNFZach Bergh (Team Hotel San Jose)
DNFPatrick Torres (Southern California Velo)
DNFLuke Keough (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
DNFMcKenzie Thramer
DNFLogan Loader (Lucemie Espoir Quimper)

Men - JR - 15-16
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Bryon (Velocity)1:25:33
2Logan Owen (Lake Washington Velo)0:00:00
3Lucas Wardein (Orlando Road Club Inc/Orlando R)
4Darrell Kohli (TEAM GEARGRINDER/Team Geargrind)0:00:01
5Erik Volotzky (Cycle World)0:00:01
6Alex Howard (Above Category Racing)
7Isaiah Rapko (Above Category Racing)
8Jonathon Schilling (Big Shark Bicycle Company)0:00:01
9Dean Haas (Black Sheep Junior Cycling)0:00:01
10Colin Joyce (Idaho Cycling Enthusiasts (ICE))
11Andrew Dillman (Red Zone Cycling)0:00:02
12Michael Dessau0:00:02
13Max O'Neal (Union Bay Cycling/Bikesale.com)
14Hunter Stewart
15Jackson Long (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq)0:00:02
16Josef Nygaard (All Sport-Team Swift)0:00:03
17Andrew Macrae (Frazier Cycling)0:00:03
18Colin Krebsbach (Northwest Velo/First Rate Mortg)
19Stephen Marcucci (Team DNA Racing/DNA Cycles Raci)0:00:03
20Nate Morse (Corner Cycle Cycling Club/CL No)0:00:03
21Thomas Wrona (Raleigh Allstars Cycling Club/R)
22Gregory Daniel0:00:03
23Zack Gould (Clif Bar Development Cross Team)
24Colby WaitMolyneux (CMG Racing Team/Hammer Nutritio)0:00:03
25Travis Monroe (CMG Racing Team/Hammer Nutritio)0:00:04
26John Ryan (Team Bicycles Inc./TBi - Dedica)0:00:04
27Marcus Smith (Team Specialized Racing/Team Sp)0:00:04
28Noah Williams (GS Tenzing)
29Alexey Vermeulen (Priority Health Cycling Team)0:00:04
30Kyle Torres (Team Velosport Club)0:00:04
31Alexander Freund (Davis Bike Club/Davis Bike Club)0:00:05
32Daniel Ward (Forest Acres Cycling Team)0:00:05
33Grahmm Smith (Team Power Train)
34Tyler Hanson (Tieni Duro Junior Cycling Team)0:00:05
35Nicholas Tarrant (Southern California Velo)0:00:05
36Alistair Eeckman (Team Specialized Racing/Team Sp)0:00:05
37Andrew Hodges (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling)0:00:06
38Andy Su0:00:07
39Tyler Williams0:00:10
40William Richter0:00:24
41Dag Anderson (Somerset Wheelmen)0:02:09
42Curtis White (Corner Cycle Cycling Club/CL No)0:02:37
43John (Jack) Funk (Team Power Train)0:03:10
44Jordan Cullen (Minneapolis Bicycle Racing Club)0:05:36
45Rudyard Peterson (Priority Health Cycling Team)0:05:36
46Ian Moore (All Sport-Team Swift)0:05:37
47John Noonan (WestSide Cycling/RMCEF/Westside)0:05:54
48Michael Shein (Team Velosport Club/Sho-air/Son)0:06:59
49Cesar Lopez (Major Motion Cycling Club)
50Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (Velosport Racing/FFKR Architect)0:07:00
51Justin Mauch (National Capital Velo Club/Spok)0:07:04
52Justin Belcher (Greensboro Velo Club/Moses Cone)0:07:28
53Chris LaBerge (Team Specialized Racing/Team Sp)0:08:32
54Conor Klupar (Rad Racing NW/Hagens Berman)0:08:36
55Max Cronyn (El Grupo Youth Cycling Club)0:11:28
56Samuel Caroca (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq)0:12:00
57Richard Newman0:12:19
58Max Toeldte (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq)0:14:11
59Zachary Carlson (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)0:17:45
60Drew Bercaw (Project Velo Racing/One Call No)0:22:23
61Jake Strasser (Team Ville)
62Hunter Stephenson (Carolina Junior Development/Car)0:22:23
DNSAlex Darville (Echelon Santa Barbara)
DNFDominic Galenti (Southern California Velo)
DNFAvery Wilson (National Capital Velo Club/Spok)
DNFChristopher Calder (Carolina Junior Development)

Women - JR - 17-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)1:42:35
2Kaitlin Antonneau (Team Kenda)0:00:15
3Kendall Ryan (VRC/NOW-MS Society)0:00:22
4Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/P)0:00:27
5Somersby Jenkins (Echelon Santa Barbara)0:00:27
6Kinsey Loan (Alaska Cycling)0:00:28
7Emily Shields (Carolina Masters /Carolina Mast)0:00:35
8Katherine Shields (Carolina Masters /Carolina Mast)0:01:06
9Jessica Prinner (ABD Cycle Club/ABD Cycling Team)0:01:27
10Lauren Catlin (All Sport-Team Swift)0:01:29
11Zoe Reker (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:01:59
12Lisha Herold (Minnesota Junior Cycling Inc.)0:03:26
13Ivie Crawford (VRC/NOW-MS Society)0:03:38
14Amanda Coker (Raleigh Allstars Cycling Club/C)
15Stephanie Cucaz (Frazier Cycling)0:05:09
16Margaret Jones (Chico Corsa Cycling Team)0:05:09
17Kelly Plese (Northwest Velo/First Rate Mortg)0:05:15
18Nora Bengel (Minnesota Junior Cycling Inc.)0:12:06
19Victoria Broyer (Seek 1 Racing)
20Elizabeth Horne (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq)
21Antonina Esposto (Chester County Cycling Foundati)
DNFMegan Baab (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen/Metro Vol)

 

