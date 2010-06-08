Trending

Dominguez Masague makes up for TT miss

Mejias Garcia second in final sprint

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yudelmis Dominguez Masague (Cub)2:55:48
2Mairelis Mejias Garcia (Cub)
3Yeima Torres Beltran (Cub)
4Arlenis Sierra (Cub)
5Heydi Herrera Pando (Cub)
6Katibel Brey Borrego (Cub)
7Yanisleidys Blanco Sierra (Cub)
8Yenisbel Fuentes (Cub)
9Dalila Rodriguez Hernandez (Cub)
10Yusleidis Rivera (Cub)
11Dagnielli Carballo (Cub)
12Mailin Sánchez (Cub)
13Rocio Nieves (Cub)

