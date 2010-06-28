Trending

Kriit pips Kangert for title

Veteran Kirsipuu claims the bronze

Kalle Kriit (Cofidis) wins the elite men's road race.

Kalle Kriit (Cofidis) wins the elite men's road race.
(Image credit: Simmo Kikkas)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kalle Kriit (Cofidis, le Credit Par Telephone)4:14:43
2Tanel Kangert (AG2R-La Mondiale)0:00:03
3Jaan Kirsipuu (CKT TMIT-Champion System)0:03:08
4Mart Ojavee (CKT TMIT-Champion System)
5Alo Jakin (Kalev Chocolate Team-Kuota)0:03:21
6Gert Joeaar (Meridiana - Kalev Chocolate Team)0:03:38
7Erki Pütsep (Kalev Chocolate Team-Kuota)0:03:39
8Silver Schultz
9Martin Puusepp (Kalev Chocolate Team-Kuota)0:03:46
10Reijo Puhm0:11:28
11Indrek Rannama
12Caspar Austa0:12:14
13Risto Raid
14Ivo Suur
15Rainer Povvat0:12:18
16Esko Ööpik0:12:20
17Raido Saar0:16:06
18Urmo Utar0:19:49
19Karlo Aia
20Markus Paas
21Mikk Vaaks
22Mikhel Ronimois
23Riivo Schumann0:19:52
24Peeter Pruus0:20:07
25Joonas Jogi

Latest on Cyclingnews