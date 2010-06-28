Kriit pips Kangert for title
Veteran Kirsipuu claims the bronze
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kalle Kriit (Cofidis, le Credit Par Telephone)
|4:14:43
|2
|Tanel Kangert (AG2R-La Mondiale)
|0:00:03
|3
|Jaan Kirsipuu (CKT TMIT-Champion System)
|0:03:08
|4
|Mart Ojavee (CKT TMIT-Champion System)
|5
|Alo Jakin (Kalev Chocolate Team-Kuota)
|0:03:21
|6
|Gert Joeaar (Meridiana - Kalev Chocolate Team)
|0:03:38
|7
|Erki Pütsep (Kalev Chocolate Team-Kuota)
|0:03:39
|8
|Silver Schultz
|9
|Martin Puusepp (Kalev Chocolate Team-Kuota)
|0:03:46
|10
|Reijo Puhm
|0:11:28
|11
|Indrek Rannama
|12
|Caspar Austa
|0:12:14
|13
|Risto Raid
|14
|Ivo Suur
|15
|Rainer Povvat
|0:12:18
|16
|Esko Ööpik
|0:12:20
|17
|Raido Saar
|0:16:06
|18
|Urmo Utar
|0:19:49
|19
|Karlo Aia
|20
|Markus Paas
|21
|Mikk Vaaks
|22
|Mikhel Ronimois
|23
|Riivo Schumann
|0:19:52
|24
|Peeter Pruus
|0:20:07
|25
|Joonas Jogi
