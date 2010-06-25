Trending

Sablikova claims women's championship

Ruzickova and Slamova round out top-three

Elite women's podium (l-r): Martina Ruzickova, Martina Sablikova and Gabriela Slamova.

(Image credit: Michal Frantik)

Full Results
1Martina Sablikova0:27:20
2Martina Ruzickova (ASC Dukla Praha)0:00:46
3Gabriela Slamova (Vienne Futuroscope)0:01:56
4Lucie Zaleska0:02:14
5Jarmila Machacova0:02:21
6Katarína Hranaiová0:02:28
7Pavla Havlikova0:02:36
8Monika Simonová0:03:38
9Hana Jezkova0:04:08
10Jana Dubnová0:04:21
11Veronika Kotalová0:04:33
12Andrea Chlumska0:04:58

