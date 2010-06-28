Trending

Sousa Barbosa claims men's title

Sousa Alves takes second

Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por)
2Celio Cristiano Sousa Alves (Por)
3André Fernando S. Cardoso Martins (Por)
4Luis Fernando Pinheiro (Por)
5Bruno Antonio Pinto Ferreira (Por)

