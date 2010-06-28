Sousa Barbosa claims men's title
Sousa Alves takes second
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por)
|2
|Celio Cristiano Sousa Alves (Por)
|3
|André Fernando S. Cardoso Martins (Por)
|4
|Luis Fernando Pinheiro (Por)
|5
|Bruno Antonio Pinto Ferreira (Por)
