Fahlin repeats as national champion

Johannson, Mustonen complete podium

Full Results
1Emilia Fahlin (Örebrocyklisterna)0:43:45
2Emma Johansson (Härnösands CK)0:00:48
3Sara Mustonen (Team Cykelcity)0:01:40
4Marie Lindberg (Kristinehamns Multisport Klubb)0:01:42
5Malin Rydlund (CK C4/Team Refero)0:02:24
6Jennie Stenerhag (Falu CK)0:02:28
7Kajsa Karlsson (Team Cykelcity)0:02:35
8Madelene Olsson (Svanesunds GIF)0:02:42
9Karin Aune (Örebrocyklisterna)0:02:50
10Martina Thomasson (Svanesunds GIF)0:03:37
11Sara Olsson (Svanesunds GIF)0:03:55
12Isabelle Söderberg (Ramnäs CK)0:04:10
13Lisa Christin Axman (Arvika IS)0:04:11
14Veronica Andréasson (Skoghalls CK - Hammarö)0:04:22
15Camilla Nyström (CK X)0:04:24
16Annika Löfström (Sandvikens CK)0:05:10
17Johanna Nilsson (Örebrocyklisterna)0:05:20
18Jenni Nilsson (Sigtuna Märsta Arlanda CK)0:05:24
19Monica Holler (CK Hymer)0:05:29
20Linn Tyllman (Länna Sport CK)
21Carolin Gustafsson (Svanesunds GIF)0:05:50
22Linnea Sjöblom (Upsala CK)0:05:54
23Malin Stövling (Borlänge CK)0:06:18
24Lovisa Hjalmarsson (Motala AIF CK)0:07:07
25Edit Wilson (Borås CA)0:07:15
26Jessica Kihlbom (Örebrocyklisterna)0:07:38
27Mirella Ehrin (Team Cykelcity)0:07:52
28Annie Söderberg (Örebrocyklisterna)0:07:55
29Malin Buss (Svanesunds GIF)0:08:29
30Tilina Levin (Svanesunds GIF)0:09:02
31Lisa Sandberg (Falu CK)0:11:24

