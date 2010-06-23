Fahlin repeats as national champion
Johannson, Mustonen complete podium
|1
|Emilia Fahlin (Örebrocyklisterna)
|0:43:45
|2
|Emma Johansson (Härnösands CK)
|0:00:48
|3
|Sara Mustonen (Team Cykelcity)
|0:01:40
|4
|Marie Lindberg (Kristinehamns Multisport Klubb)
|0:01:42
|5
|Malin Rydlund (CK C4/Team Refero)
|0:02:24
|6
|Jennie Stenerhag (Falu CK)
|0:02:28
|7
|Kajsa Karlsson (Team Cykelcity)
|0:02:35
|8
|Madelene Olsson (Svanesunds GIF)
|0:02:42
|9
|Karin Aune (Örebrocyklisterna)
|0:02:50
|10
|Martina Thomasson (Svanesunds GIF)
|0:03:37
|11
|Sara Olsson (Svanesunds GIF)
|0:03:55
|12
|Isabelle Söderberg (Ramnäs CK)
|0:04:10
|13
|Lisa Christin Axman (Arvika IS)
|0:04:11
|14
|Veronica Andréasson (Skoghalls CK - Hammarö)
|0:04:22
|15
|Camilla Nyström (CK X)
|0:04:24
|16
|Annika Löfström (Sandvikens CK)
|0:05:10
|17
|Johanna Nilsson (Örebrocyklisterna)
|0:05:20
|18
|Jenni Nilsson (Sigtuna Märsta Arlanda CK)
|0:05:24
|19
|Monica Holler (CK Hymer)
|0:05:29
|20
|Linn Tyllman (Länna Sport CK)
|21
|Carolin Gustafsson (Svanesunds GIF)
|0:05:50
|22
|Linnea Sjöblom (Upsala CK)
|0:05:54
|23
|Malin Stövling (Borlänge CK)
|0:06:18
|24
|Lovisa Hjalmarsson (Motala AIF CK)
|0:07:07
|25
|Edit Wilson (Borås CA)
|0:07:15
|26
|Jessica Kihlbom (Örebrocyklisterna)
|0:07:38
|27
|Mirella Ehrin (Team Cykelcity)
|0:07:52
|28
|Annie Söderberg (Örebrocyklisterna)
|0:07:55
|29
|Malin Buss (Svanesunds GIF)
|0:08:29
|30
|Tilina Levin (Svanesunds GIF)
|0:09:02
|31
|Lisa Sandberg (Falu CK)
|0:11:24
