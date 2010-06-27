Trending

Terpstra takes Dutch title

Milram rider beats Weening and Boom

Image 1 of 50

Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank).

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 2 of 50

Theo Bos leads Niki Terpstra.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 3 of 50

Robin Chaigneau (Skil Shimano).

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 4 of 50

Robert Gesink (Rabobank).

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 5 of 50

The podium (l-r): Pieter Weening, Niki Terpstra and Lars Boom.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 6 of 50

Niki Terpstra hugs Reinier Honig (Acqua & Sapone) afte the finish.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 7 of 50

A laughing Niki Terpstra could smile after taking the title.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 8 of 50

Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank).

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 9 of 50

Koos Moerenhout (Rabobank).

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 10 of 50

BMC Racing's Karsten Kroon.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 11 of 50

Gerben Loewik was back from injury for the Dutch titles.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 12 of 50

Rabobank pair Bouke Mollema and Steven Kruijswijk.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 13 of 50

Thijs Al (AA Drink) works hard.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 14 of 50

Pieter Weening, Piets Rooyakkers, Arnoud van Groen and Jos Van Emden.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 15 of 50

Rabobank trio Tom Leezer, Pieter Weening and Jos Van Emden.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 16 of 50

Niki Terpstra (Milram) celebrates his win

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 17 of 50

Theo Bos (Cerv

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 18 of 50

The early break never stood a chance.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 19 of 50

Niki Terpstra takes the Dutch national title.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 20 of 50

Dennis Van Winden (Rabobank).

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 21 of 50

Jos Van Emden (Rabobank).

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 22 of 50

Lars Boom (Rabobank).

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 23 of 50

Martijn Maaskant (Garmin-Transitions).

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 24 of 50

Martijn Maaskant stretches out the bunch.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 25 of 50

Niki Terpstra on the podium.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 26 of 50

A relieved Niki Terpstra savours his win.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 27 of 50

Niki Terpstra and his young son.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 28 of 50

Pieter Weening and Rabobank PR man Luuc Eisenga.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 29 of 50

Pieter Weening (Rabobank).

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 30 of 50

Rick Flens (Rabobank) leads the peloton.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 31 of 50

Flens and his Rabobank crew pulls along the peloton.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 32 of 50

Servais Knaven (Milram) before the start.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 33 of 50

Theo Bos (Cerv

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 34 of 50

Niki Terpstra (Milram)

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 35 of 50

Pieter Weening (Rabobank)

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 36 of 50

Jos van Emden (Rabobank) on the attack

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 37 of 50

Niki Terpstra's winning bike

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 38 of 50

The podium of the 2010 Dutch road championships

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 39 of 50

Martijn Maaskant (Garmin-Transitions) on the attack

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 40 of 50

Niki Terpstra (Milram) leads on the last lap

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 41 of 50

Reinier Honig (Acqua&Sapone- D'Angelo&Antenucci)

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 42 of 50

Niki Terpstra (Milram)

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 43 of 50

Niki Terpstra (Milram) can hardly believe he has won

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 44 of 50

Niki Terpstra (Milram) just after the line

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 45 of 50

Niki Terpstra (Milram) wins the Dutch road title

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 46 of 50

Niki Terpstra (Milram) in his new national champion's jersey

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 47 of 50

Niki Terpstra (Milram) hugs Reinier Honig (Acqua&Sapone- D'Angelo&Antenucci)

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 48 of 50

The attack with four laps to go

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 49 of 50

Lars Boom (Rabobank) finishes third

(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 50 of 50

Niki Terpstra of Milram.

(Image credit: www.allaboutcycling.de)

Niki Terpstra of Team Milram overcame the strength of the Rabobank team to take the men's Elite Netherlands national road title on Sunday. He outsprinted Rabobank's Pieter Weening, with Lars Boom finishing third.

Milram had only three riders in the race and knew it would be tough to go up against the 19 from Rabobank, a team which had won the title the last four years.   Weening's and Boom's anger and frustration were evident on the podium.

Terpstra and Weening got away on the final lap of the circuit course, with Boom and last year's winner Koos Moerenhout giving chase.

With 30km to go, there were four Rabo riders in the eight-man leading group.  Weening attacked out of the group and Terpstra went with him. Going into the finale, Boom and Moorenhout were very close behind them.  But insead of waiting for his teammates, Weening attacked again.  “A beginner's mistake,” said  Rabobank directeur sportif Adri Van Houwelingen.

Terpstra went with him and won the two-man sprint. “I had great confidence that I was fastest,” he said.  “The sprint final was easier than I expected.''

The 26-year-old said he was “very happy, very proud” over his win, and looked forward to wearing his new jersey in the Tour de France.  “So gorgeous, one year long to show you are the best in the country."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niki Terpstra (Team Milram)5:05:26
2Pieter Weening (Rabobank)0:00:03
3Lars Boom (Rabobank)0:00:08
4Koos Moerenhout (Rabobank)0:00:18
5Tom Veelers (Skil Shimano)0:00:24
6Martijn Maaskant (Garmin-Transitions)
7Stefan van Dijk (Willems Verandas)
8Dirk Bellemakers (Landbouwkrediet)
9Koen de Kort (Skil Shimano)
10Huub Duyn (Team Netapp)
11Arnoud van Groen (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team)
12Joost Posthuma (Rabobank)
13Reinier Honig (Acqua&Sapone- D'Angelo&Antenucci)
14Luc Hagenaars (Kuota-Indeland)
15Michiel Elijzen (Omega-Pharma Lotto)
16Maarten de Jonge (Cyclingteam Jo Piels)
17Joost van Leijen (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team)
18Karsten Kroon (BMC racing team)
19Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank)
20Bauke Mollema (Rabobank)
21Robert Gesink (Rabobank)
22Eric van de Meent (Qin Cycling Team)
23Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Van Vliet-EBH Elshof)
24Pim de Beer (Cyclingteam Jo Piels)
25Tom Stamsnijder (Rabobank)
26Tom Relou (Cyclingteam Jo Piels)
27Bart van Haaren (Van Vliet-EBH Elshof)
28Theo Bos (Cervélo Test Team)
29Emmanuel van Ruitenbeek (Kuota-Indeland)
30Wout Poels (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team)
31Servais Knaven (Team Milram)
32Rob Ruygh (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team)
33Bram Tankink (Rabobank)
34Addy Engels (Quickstep)
35Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank)
36Bram Schmitz (Van Vliet-EBH Elshof)
37Sander Oostlander (Van Vliet-EBH Elshof)
38Alain van der Velde (Qin Cycling Team)
39Floris Goesinnen (Skil Shimano)0:00:46
40Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team)
41Sebastian Langeveld (Rabobank)
42Thomas Berkhout (Van Vliet-EBH Elshof)0:00:53
43Stefan Cohnen (Differdange)
44Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team)
45Robin Chaigneau (Skil Shimano)
46Dennis van Winden (Rabobank)
47Roy Curvers (Skil Shimano)
48Kenny van Hummel (Skil Shimano)
49Jos van Emden (Rabobank)
50Tom Leezer (Rabobank)
51Thijs van Amerongen (AA Drink cycling team)
52Piet Rooijakkers (Skil Shimano)
53Albert Timmer (Skil Shimano)
54Cornelius van Ooijen (Cyclingteam Jo Piels)
55Peter Schulting (Cyclingteam Jo Piels)
DNFRick Flens (Rabobank)
DNFKai Reus (Rabobank)
DNFWim Stroetinga (Team Milram)
DNSHans Dekkers (Landbouwkrediet)
DNFJob Vissers (Skil Shimano)
DNFWouter Mol (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team)
DNFJens Mouris (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team)
DNFBobbie Traksel (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team)
DNSMichel Kreder (Garmin-Transitions)
DNSRicardo van der Velde (Garmin-Transitions)
DNFGerben Lowik (Omega-Pharma Lotto)
DNFHans Bloks (Cyclingteam Jo Piels)
DNFMarco Bos (Cyclingteam Jo Piels)
DNFThom van Dulmen (Cyclingteam Jo Piels)
DNFSierk-Jan de Haan (Cyclingteam Jo Piels)
DNFTjarco Cuppens (Differdange)
DNSLeon van Bon (Marco Polo)
DNFJoop de Gans (Palmans-Cras)
DNSFrank van Kuik (Qin Cycling Team)
DNSGerben de Knegt (Rabobank)
DNFWouter Sybrandy (Sigma sport-Specialized)
DNFThomas Rabou (Team Type 1)
DNFMartijn Verschoor (Team Type 1)
DNFFred Rompelberg (Rompelberg fietsvakanties)
DNSTim Veldt (Schijf)
DNSYondi Schmidt (Schmidt Zeevis)
DNFThijs Al (AA Drink cycling team)
DNSEddy van IJzendoorn (AA Drink cycling team)
DNFDanny Stam (AA Drink cycling team)
DNFPeter Schep (Koga Creditforce)

 

