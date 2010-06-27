Terpstra takes Dutch title
Milram rider beats Weening and Boom
Niki Terpstra of Team Milram overcame the strength of the Rabobank team to take the men's Elite Netherlands national road title on Sunday. He outsprinted Rabobank's Pieter Weening, with Lars Boom finishing third.
Related Articles
Milram had only three riders in the race and knew it would be tough to go up against the 19 from Rabobank, a team which had won the title the last four years. Weening's and Boom's anger and frustration were evident on the podium.
Terpstra and Weening got away on the final lap of the circuit course, with Boom and last year's winner Koos Moerenhout giving chase.
With 30km to go, there were four Rabo riders in the eight-man leading group. Weening attacked out of the group and Terpstra went with him. Going into the finale, Boom and Moorenhout were very close behind them. But insead of waiting for his teammates, Weening attacked again. “A beginner's mistake,” said Rabobank directeur sportif Adri Van Houwelingen.
Terpstra went with him and won the two-man sprint. “I had great confidence that I was fastest,” he said. “The sprint final was easier than I expected.''
The 26-year-old said he was “very happy, very proud” over his win, and looked forward to wearing his new jersey in the Tour de France. “So gorgeous, one year long to show you are the best in the country."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niki Terpstra (Team Milram)
|5:05:26
|2
|Pieter Weening (Rabobank)
|0:00:03
|3
|Lars Boom (Rabobank)
|0:00:08
|4
|Koos Moerenhout (Rabobank)
|0:00:18
|5
|Tom Veelers (Skil Shimano)
|0:00:24
|6
|Martijn Maaskant (Garmin-Transitions)
|7
|Stefan van Dijk (Willems Verandas)
|8
|Dirk Bellemakers (Landbouwkrediet)
|9
|Koen de Kort (Skil Shimano)
|10
|Huub Duyn (Team Netapp)
|11
|Arnoud van Groen (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team)
|12
|Joost Posthuma (Rabobank)
|13
|Reinier Honig (Acqua&Sapone- D'Angelo&Antenucci)
|14
|Luc Hagenaars (Kuota-Indeland)
|15
|Michiel Elijzen (Omega-Pharma Lotto)
|16
|Maarten de Jonge (Cyclingteam Jo Piels)
|17
|Joost van Leijen (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team)
|18
|Karsten Kroon (BMC racing team)
|19
|Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank)
|20
|Bauke Mollema (Rabobank)
|21
|Robert Gesink (Rabobank)
|22
|Eric van de Meent (Qin Cycling Team)
|23
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Van Vliet-EBH Elshof)
|24
|Pim de Beer (Cyclingteam Jo Piels)
|25
|Tom Stamsnijder (Rabobank)
|26
|Tom Relou (Cyclingteam Jo Piels)
|27
|Bart van Haaren (Van Vliet-EBH Elshof)
|28
|Theo Bos (Cervélo Test Team)
|29
|Emmanuel van Ruitenbeek (Kuota-Indeland)
|30
|Wout Poels (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team)
|31
|Servais Knaven (Team Milram)
|32
|Rob Ruygh (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team)
|33
|Bram Tankink (Rabobank)
|34
|Addy Engels (Quickstep)
|35
|Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank)
|36
|Bram Schmitz (Van Vliet-EBH Elshof)
|37
|Sander Oostlander (Van Vliet-EBH Elshof)
|38
|Alain van der Velde (Qin Cycling Team)
|39
|Floris Goesinnen (Skil Shimano)
|0:00:46
|40
|Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team)
|41
|Sebastian Langeveld (Rabobank)
|42
|Thomas Berkhout (Van Vliet-EBH Elshof)
|0:00:53
|43
|Stefan Cohnen (Differdange)
|44
|Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team)
|45
|Robin Chaigneau (Skil Shimano)
|46
|Dennis van Winden (Rabobank)
|47
|Roy Curvers (Skil Shimano)
|48
|Kenny van Hummel (Skil Shimano)
|49
|Jos van Emden (Rabobank)
|50
|Tom Leezer (Rabobank)
|51
|Thijs van Amerongen (AA Drink cycling team)
|52
|Piet Rooijakkers (Skil Shimano)
|53
|Albert Timmer (Skil Shimano)
|54
|Cornelius van Ooijen (Cyclingteam Jo Piels)
|55
|Peter Schulting (Cyclingteam Jo Piels)
|DNF
|Rick Flens (Rabobank)
|DNF
|Kai Reus (Rabobank)
|DNF
|Wim Stroetinga (Team Milram)
|DNS
|Hans Dekkers (Landbouwkrediet)
|DNF
|Job Vissers (Skil Shimano)
|DNF
|Wouter Mol (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Jens Mouris (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Bobbie Traksel (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Michel Kreder (Garmin-Transitions)
|DNS
|Ricardo van der Velde (Garmin-Transitions)
|DNF
|Gerben Lowik (Omega-Pharma Lotto)
|DNF
|Hans Bloks (Cyclingteam Jo Piels)
|DNF
|Marco Bos (Cyclingteam Jo Piels)
|DNF
|Thom van Dulmen (Cyclingteam Jo Piels)
|DNF
|Sierk-Jan de Haan (Cyclingteam Jo Piels)
|DNF
|Tjarco Cuppens (Differdange)
|DNS
|Leon van Bon (Marco Polo)
|DNF
|Joop de Gans (Palmans-Cras)
|DNS
|Frank van Kuik (Qin Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Gerben de Knegt (Rabobank)
|DNF
|Wouter Sybrandy (Sigma sport-Specialized)
|DNF
|Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1)
|DNF
|Martijn Verschoor (Team Type 1)
|DNF
|Fred Rompelberg (Rompelberg fietsvakanties)
|DNS
|Tim Veldt (Schijf)
|DNS
|Yondi Schmidt (Schmidt Zeevis)
|DNF
|Thijs Al (AA Drink cycling team)
|DNS
|Eddy van IJzendoorn (AA Drink cycling team)
|DNF
|Danny Stam (AA Drink cycling team)
|DNF
|Peter Schep (Koga Creditforce)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Merckx mourns death of 'good friend' Poulidor'The cycling world loses a monument, an icon' says Belgian of his old rival
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83French cycling icon passes away after long spell in hospital
-
Romain Bardet set to miss 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman targets Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy