Vladimir Gusev won the individual time trial title at the Russian National Championships in Cheboksari on Friday.

Gusev was fastest over the 45 km course in a time of 55:51.15. Fellow Katusha rider Mikhail Ignatyev took second, 58 seconds slower. Rider Alexander Arekeev from the Udmurtia team completed the podium.

"I did a good race. I felt good today and the course suited me. I wanted to get a result and I did. I'm glad to be back winning again and for giving Team Katusha a win," Gusev said.