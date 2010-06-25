Trending

Gusev wins men's time trial title

Katusha also takes second with Ignatyev

Vladimir Gusev won the individual time trial title at the Russian National Championships in Cheboksari on Friday.

Gusev was fastest over the 45 km course in a time of 55:51.15. Fellow Katusha rider Mikhail Ignatyev took second, 58 seconds slower. Rider Alexander Arekeev from the Udmurtia team completed the podium.

"I did a good race. I felt good today and the course suited me. I wanted to get a result and I did. I'm glad to be back winning again and for giving Team Katusha a win," Gusev said.

Brief Results
1Vladimir Gusev (Team Katusha)0:55:51
2Mikhail Ignatyev (Team Katusha)0:00:58
3Alexander Arekeev (Udmurtia)

Latest on Cyclingnews