Nothing stood in the way of Gustav Larsson as he rode to his third Swedish time trial championship title. The Saxo Bank rider was more than 2:30 minutes ahead of his nearest rival, Sebastian Balck (Team Cykelcity).

Garmin-Transitions’ Fredrik Kessiakoff narrowly missed out on second place, 2:35 minutes behind the winner but just four seconds off Balck’s time. Fourth placed Björn Andersson (Borås CA) was only a further five seconds behind, while team-mate Christofer Stevenson (Borås CA) was another 16 seconds behind in fifth.

Larsson’s victory capped a strong day for his ProTour team, which claimed the men’s time trial titles in Denmark, Luxembourg and Poland.